|Account: 9404
|Name: BrunoFX-olaja1a-m15
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 13, 17:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|349078
|2006.03.13 00:13
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|349724
|2006.03.13 06:32
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7330
|0.7330
|0.7317
|2006.03.13 14:02
|0.7330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|349681
|2006.03.13 06:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1946
|1.1934
|2006.03.13 06:39
|1.1946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|351297
|2006.03.13 16:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1930
|1.1934
|1.1943
|2006.03.13 17:15
|1.1943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|349179
|2006.03.13 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1613
|1.1617
|1.1626
|2006.03.13 14:49
|1.1626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.82
|349583
|2006.03.13 04:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3159
|1.3162
|1.3172
|2006.03.13 11:05
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.79
|350931
|2006.03.13 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3152
|1.3148
|1.3139
|2006.03.13 17:16
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.94
|349621
|2006.03.13 05:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.90
|118.91
|119.03
|2006.03.13 09:46
|118.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|381.96
|Closed P/L:
|381.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|351676
|2006.03.13 17:13
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7330
|0.0000
|0.7343
|0.7325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|350286
|2006.03.13 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7232
|0.0000
|1.7219
|1.7307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-750.00
|351745
|2006.03.13 17:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.97
|0.00
|118.84
|119.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.20
|351793
|2006.03.13 17:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1617
|0.0000
|1.1604
|1.1622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-910.22
|Floating P/L:
|-910.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|381.96
|Floating P/L:
|-910.22
|Margin:
|2 228.10
|Balance:
|3 381.96
|Equity:
|2 471.74
|Free Margin:
|243.64