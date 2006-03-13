MIG Investments SA

Account: 9404 Name: BrunoFX-olaja1a-m15 Currency: USD 2006 March 13, 17:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3490782006.03.13 00:13balanceDeposit3 000.00
3497242006.03.13 06:32sell1.00audusd0.73300.73300.73172006.03.13 14:020.73300.000.000.000.00
3496812006.03.13 06:00sell1.00eurusd1.19471.19461.19342006.03.13 06:391.19460.000.000.0010.00
3512972006.03.13 16:15buy1.00eurusd1.19301.19341.19432006.03.13 17:151.19430.000.000.00130.00
3491792006.03.13 01:00buy1.00usdcad1.16131.16171.16262006.03.13 14:491.16260.000.000.00111.82
3495832006.03.13 04:17buy1.00usdchf1.31591.31621.31722006.03.13 11:051.31620.000.000.0022.79
3509312006.03.13 14:00sell1.00usdchf1.31521.31481.31392006.03.13 17:161.31390.000.000.0098.94
3496212006.03.13 05:15buy1.00usdjpy118.90118.91119.032006.03.13 09:46118.910.000.000.008.41
  0.00 0.00 0.00 381.96
Closed P/L: 381.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3516762006.03.13 17:13buy1.00audusd0.73300.00000.7343 0.73250.000.000.00-50.00
3502862006.03.13 09:59sell1.00gbpusd1.72320.00001.7219 1.73070.000.000.00-750.00
3517452006.03.13 17:32sell1.00usdjpy118.970.00118.84 119.050.000.000.00-67.20
3517932006.03.13 17:45sell1.00usdcad1.16170.00001.1604 1.16220.000.000.00-43.02
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -910.22
 Floating P/L: -910.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 381.96 Floating P/L: -910.22 Margin: 2 228.10
Balance: 3 381.96 Equity: 2 471.74 Free Margin: 243.64