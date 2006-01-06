|A/C No: 136737
|Name: 15_15_15_15_15
|2006.02.16 16:50 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2651919
|13
|2006.01.06 14:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2113
|1.2141
|1.2233
|2006.01.06 14:49
|1.2141
|28.00
|2
|2865797
|13
|2006.01.20 09:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2067
|1.2117
|1.1943
|2006.01.20 15:25
|1.2117
|-50.00
|3
|3142250
|13
|2006.02.07 14:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1988
|1.1938
|1.2108
|2006.02.07 17:01
|1.1950
|-38.00
|-60.00
|Summary P/L:
|-60.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 28.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -88.00
|Max summary P/L:
|28.00
|Largest winning trade:
|28.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (28.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-88.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|28.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-88.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|88.00 (0.88%)
|Profit factor:
|0.32
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.64
|Risk factor:
|-0.68