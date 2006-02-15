North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 127868Name: Dmitrii2006.02.20 10:28 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1990655163842006.02.15 01:28sell0.40usdjpy117.59117.84117.342006.02.15 15:47117.4415.00
21001163163842006.02.15 16:59sell0.30usdjpy117.05117.30116.802006.02.15 17:18116.9015.00
31002814163842006.02.15 17:46buy0.30usdjpy117.63117.38117.882006.02.15 17:57117.38-25.00
41003535163842006.02.15 18:23sell0.30usdjpy117.71117.96117.462006.02.15 18:37117.96-25.00
51021741163842006.02.17 11:12sell0.40usdjpy118.42118.67118.172006.02.17 11:46118.2814.00
-6.00
 
Summary P/L:-6.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 44.00
Losing trades:(2) -50.00
Max summary P/L:30.00
Largest winning trade:15.00
Largest losing trade:-25.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (30.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-50.00)
Max consecutive profit:30.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:50.00 (4.85%)
Profit factor:0.88
Avg. profit factor:0.59
Risk factor:-0.12
 
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