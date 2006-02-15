North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 127868
|Name: Dmitrii
|2006.02.17 20:35 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|990655
|16384
|2006.02.15 01:28
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.59
|117.84
|117.34
|2006.02.15 15:47
|117.44
|15.00
|2
|1001163
|16384
|2006.02.15 16:59
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.05
|117.30
|116.80
|2006.02.15 17:18
|116.90
|15.00
|3
|1002814
|16384
|2006.02.15 17:46
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.63
|117.38
|117.88
|2006.02.15 17:57
|117.38
|-25.00
|4
|1003535
|16384
|2006.02.15 18:23
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.71
|117.96
|117.46
|2006.02.15 18:37
|117.96
|-25.00
|5
|1021741
|16384
|2006.02.17 11:12
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.42
|118.67
|118.17
|2006.02.17 11:46
|118.28
|14.00
|-6.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-6.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(3) 44.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -50.00
|Max summary P/L:
|30.00
|Largest winning trade:
|15.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-25.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (30.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-50.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|30.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-50.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|50.00 (4.85%)
|Profit factor:
|0.88
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.59
|Risk factor:
|-0.12
|
* * *