North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 127868Name: Dmitrii2006.02.16 20:45 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1972251163842006.02.13 11:40sell0.30gbpusd1.73851.74101.73602006.02.13 15:251.736916.00
2975496163842006.02.13 16:53buy0.40gbpusd1.74181.73931.74432006.02.13 17:371.743012.00
3975640163842006.02.13 16:59sell0.10gbpusd1.74011.74261.73762006.02.13 17:061.7426-25.00
4976551163842006.02.13 17:51sell0.40gbpusd1.74201.74451.73952006.02.14 03:261.740812.00
5982011163842006.02.14 09:26sell0.40gbpusd1.74311.74561.74062006.02.14 11:301.741318.00
6983775163842006.02.14 12:23sell0.40gbpusd1.73841.74091.73592006.02.14 12:351.737014.00
7984655163842006.02.14 14:00buy0.40gbpusd1.73521.73271.73772006.02.14 15:311.7327-25.00
8985558163842006.02.14 15:30sell0.20gbpusd1.73371.73621.73122006.02.14 15:371.732215.00
9986628163842006.02.14 16:15sell0.40gbpusd1.73001.73251.72752006.02.14 16:441.7325-25.00
10988499163842006.02.14 18:39sell0.40gbpusd1.73431.73681.73182006.02.14 20:341.733013.00
11989768163842006.02.14 21:39sell0.40gbpusd1.73531.73781.73282006.02.15 00:351.7360-7.00
121003412163842006.02.15 18:17sell0.30gbpusd1.74201.74451.73952006.02.15 18:231.740515.00
33.00
 
Summary P/L:33.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 115.00
Losing trades:(4) -82.00
Max summary P/L:47.00
Largest winning trade:18.00
Largest losing trade:-25.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (44.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-25.00)
Max consecutive profit:44.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-25.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:35.00 (3.34%)
Profit factor:1.40
Avg. profit factor:0.70
Risk factor:0.94
 
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