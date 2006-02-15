North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 127868Name: Dmitrii2006.02.17 20:34 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
11001981163842006.02.15 17:23sell0.30eurusd1.19521.19921.19122006.02.15 17:271.193022.00
21002065163842006.02.15 17:26buy0.20eurusd1.19361.18961.19762006.02.15 17:361.1896-40.00
31002379163842006.02.15 17:35sell0.30eurusd1.19111.19511.18712006.02.15 17:451.188526.00
41003793163842006.02.15 18:37sell0.30eurusd1.18801.19201.18402006.02.16 13:191.185426.00
51010424163842006.02.16 12:10buy0.20eurusd1.18671.18271.19072006.02.16 18:061.189326.00
61015474163842006.02.16 18:06sell0.30eurusd1.18891.19291.18492006.02.17 11:071.186821.00
71016043163842006.02.16 18:57buy0.30eurusd1.18781.18381.19182006.02.16 22:551.189820.00
81018332163842006.02.17 01:51buy0.30eurusd1.19071.18671.19472006.02.17 11:071.1867-40.00
91026406163842006.02.17 17:13sell0.40eurusd1.19191.19591.18792006.02.17 19:231.188732.00
101026852163842006.02.17 17:31buy0.10eurusd1.19391.18991.19792006.02.17 18:521.1899-40.00
111028594163842006.02.17 19:31buy0.10eurusd1.18891.18491.19292006.02.17 19:531.191324.00
121028910163842006.02.17 19:52sell0.10eurusd1.19011.19411.18612006.02.17 20:191.1941-40.00
37.00
 
Summary P/L:37.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 197.00
Losing trades:(4) -160.00
Max summary P/L:101.00
Largest winning trade:32.00
Largest losing trade:-40.00
Max consecutive winners:5 (119.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-40.00)
Max consecutive profit:119.00 (5)
Max consecutive loss:-40.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:64.00 (5.81%)
Profit factor:1.23
Avg. profit factor:0.62
Risk factor:0.58
 
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