|Account: 22278
|Name: BrunoFX-ema_cross_modCucurucu_h1
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 8, 13:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|564728
|2006.03.07 10:10
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|564737
|2006.03.07 10:11
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7411
|1.7376
|1.7251
|2006.03.07 12:00
|1.7376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.50
|567796
|2006.03.07 15:53
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.7361
|1.7399
|1.7521
|2006.03.08 09:12
|1.7399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|69.16
|567797
|2006.03.07 15:53
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.7358
|1.7357
|1.7198
|2006.03.07 17:03
|1.7357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|567798
|2006.03.07 15:53
|buy
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.1912
|1.1920
|1.2072
|2006.03.08 11:50
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.63
|18.40
|567799
|2006.03.07 15:53
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.1909
|1.1891
|1.1749
|2006.03.07 20:59
|1.1891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|204.28
|Closed P/L:
|202.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|564736
|2006.03.07 10:11
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7414
|0.0000
|1.7574
|1.7387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-56.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-56.70
|Floating P/L:
|-56.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|202.70
|Floating P/L:
|-56.64
|Margin:
|365.69
|Balance:
|3 202.70
|Equity:
|3 146.06
|Free Margin:
|2 780.37