Gimex Group

Account: 22278 Name: BrunoFX-ema_cross_modCucurucu_h1 Currency: USD 2006 March 8, 13:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5647282006.03.07 10:10balanceDeposit3 000.00
5647372006.03.07 10:11sell0.30gbpusd1.74111.73761.72512006.03.07 12:001.73760.000.000.0073.50
5677962006.03.07 15:53buy0.26gbpusd1.73611.73991.75212006.03.08 09:121.73990.000.000.0569.16
5677972006.03.07 15:53sell0.26gbpusd1.73581.73571.71982006.03.07 17:031.73570.000.000.001.82
5677982006.03.07 15:53buy0.23eurusd1.19121.19201.20722006.03.08 11:501.19200.000.00-1.6318.40
5677992006.03.07 15:53sell0.23eurusd1.19091.18911.17492006.03.07 20:591.18910.000.000.0041.40
  0.00 0.00 -1.58 204.28
Closed P/L: 202.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5647362006.03.07 10:11buy0.30gbpusd1.74140.00001.7574 1.73870.000.000.06-56.70
  0.00 0.00 0.06 -56.70
 Floating P/L: -56.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 202.70 Floating P/L: -56.64 Margin: 365.69
Balance: 3 202.70 Equity: 3 146.06 Free Margin: 2 780.37