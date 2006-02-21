Gimex Group

Account: 21562 Name: BrunoFX-test-emacrossv2-d1-gbp Currency: USD 2006 March 6, 12:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5051202006.02.21 20:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
5051232006.02.21 20:42buy1.00gbpusd1.74611.75281.76212006.02.23 12:251.75280.000.000.84469.00
5172432006.02.24 11:19buy2.00gbpusd1.74981.75291.76582006.02.28 17:391.75290.000.000.84434.00
5393222006.03.01 17:40sell1.00gbpusd1.75061.74871.73462006.03.01 18:351.74870.000.000.00133.00
5397822006.03.01 20:26buy1.00gbpusd1.74981.75001.76582006.03.02 09:311.75000.000.000.6314.00
5485592006.03.03 18:00buy2.00gbpusd1.75311.75681.76912006.03.06 06:381.75680.000.000.42518.00
  0.00 0.00 2.73 1 568.00
Closed P/L: 1 570.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 570.73 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 570.73 Equity: 11 570.73 Free Margin: 11 570.73