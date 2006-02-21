|Account: 21562
|Name: BrunoFX-test-emacrossv2-d1-gbp
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 6, 12:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|505120
|2006.02.21 20:41
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|505123
|2006.02.21 20:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7461
|1.7528
|1.7621
|2006.02.23 12:25
|1.7528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|469.00
|517243
|2006.02.24 11:19
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7498
|1.7529
|1.7658
|2006.02.28 17:39
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|434.00
|539322
|2006.03.01 17:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7506
|1.7487
|1.7346
|2006.03.01 18:35
|1.7487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|133.00
|539782
|2006.03.01 20:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7498
|1.7500
|1.7658
|2006.03.02 09:31
|1.7500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|14.00
|548559
|2006.03.03 18:00
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7531
|1.7568
|1.7691
|2006.03.06 06:38
|1.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|518.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.73
|1 568.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 570.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 570.73
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 570.73
|Equity:
|11 570.73
|Free Margin:
|11 570.73