Gimex Group

Account: 22278 Name: BrunoFX-ema_cross_modCucurucu_h1 Currency: USD 2006 March 14, 19:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5647282006.03.07 10:10balanceDeposit3 000.00
5647362006.03.07 10:11buy0.30gbpusd1.74141.74441.75742006.03.14 17:071.74440.000.000.4363.00
5647372006.03.07 10:11sell0.30gbpusd1.74111.73761.72512006.03.07 12:001.73760.000.000.0073.50
5677962006.03.07 15:53buy0.26gbpusd1.73611.73991.75212006.03.08 09:121.73990.000.000.0569.16
5677972006.03.07 15:53sell0.26gbpusd1.73581.73571.71982006.03.07 17:031.73570.000.000.001.82
5677982006.03.07 15:53buy0.23eurusd1.19121.19201.20722006.03.08 11:501.19200.000.00-1.6318.40
5677992006.03.07 15:53sell0.23eurusd1.19091.18911.17492006.03.07 20:591.18910.000.000.0041.40
5763102006.03.09 23:02buy0.28gbpusd1.73631.73761.75232006.03.10 11:341.73760.000.000.0625.48
5763112006.03.09 23:02sell0.28gbpusd1.73601.73301.72002006.03.10 14:351.73300.000.00-0.5958.80
5763122006.03.09 23:02buy0.24eurusd1.19121.19481.20722006.03.13 08:501.19480.000.00-3.4086.40
5763132006.03.09 23:02sell0.24eurusd1.19091.19081.17492006.03.10 14:591.19080.000.001.322.40
5843642006.03.14 02:00sell0.30gbpusd1.73691.73621.72092006.03.14 05:271.73620.000.000.0014.70
  0.00 0.00 -3.76 455.06
Closed P/L: 451.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5843652006.03.14 02:00buy0.30gbpusd1.73721.74421.7532 1.74740.000.000.00214.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 214.20
 Floating P/L: 214.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 451.30 Floating P/L: 214.20 Margin: 364.81
Balance: 3 451.30 Equity: 3 665.50 Free Margin: 3 300.69