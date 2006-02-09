North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 126390 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2006 February 24, 15:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9380272006.02.09 01:07balanceDeposit3 000.00
9380402006.02.09 01:09buy0.50usdcad1.15011.15151.16312006.02.10 17:361.15150.000.000.4460.79
9380602006.02.09 01:13sell0.50eurusd1.19571.19551.18272006.02.10 17:361.19550.000.001.0010.00
9511712006.02.09 22:03buy0.50gbpusd1.73991.74451.75292006.02.10 02:061.74450.000.001.00230.00
9511742006.02.09 22:03sell0.50usdchf1.30091.29891.28792006.02.10 02:071.29890.000.00-2.3176.98
9676212006.02.13 01:00sell0.50usdchf1.30711.30611.29412006.02.15 16:361.30610.000.00-4.5938.28
9676292006.02.13 01:01sell0.50usdjpy117.77117.73116.472006.02.13 03:03117.730.000.000.0016.99
9676942006.02.13 01:04buy0.50usdcad1.15431.15501.16732006.02.13 13:261.15500.000.000.0030.31
9964732006.02.15 10:55sell0.50usdjpy117.54117.32116.242006.02.15 16:25117.320.000.000.0093.76
9964772006.02.15 10:55buy0.50usdcad1.15491.15711.16792006.02.15 21:471.15710.000.000.0095.07
9964812006.02.15 10:55buy0.50gbpusd1.73521.73841.74822006.02.15 14:241.73840.000.000.00160.00
9965052006.02.15 10:58buy0.50audusd0.74180.74220.75482006.02.15 17:300.74220.000.000.0020.00
10090422006.02.16 10:57buy0.50gbpusd1.73651.73851.74952006.02.16 23:011.73850.000.000.00100.00
10090472006.02.16 10:57sell0.50usdchf1.31081.31051.29782006.02.17 17:511.31050.000.00-2.2911.45
10090632006.02.16 10:57buy0.50audusd0.73810.73950.75112006.02.17 03:280.73950.000.001.5070.00
10179082006.02.17 00:03buy0.50gbpusd1.73921.74021.75222006.02.17 17:591.74020.000.000.0050.00
10179102006.02.17 00:03sell0.50usdjpy117.63117.55116.332006.02.17 01:51117.550.000.000.0034.03
10179142006.02.17 00:04buy0.50eurusd1.19011.19221.20312006.02.17 17:511.19220.000.000.00105.00
10214082006.02.17 10:50sell0.50usdjpy118.12117.78116.822006.02.23 07:38117.780.000.00-15.20144.34
10214162006.02.17 10:50buy0.50audusd0.73720.73970.75022006.02.21 02:030.73970.000.003.00125.00
10312732006.02.20 03:05buy0.50gbpusd1.74371.74401.75672006.02.20 09:581.74400.000.000.0015.00
10312742006.02.20 03:05buy0.50eurusd1.19461.19531.20762006.02.20 09:281.19530.000.000.0035.00
10312812006.02.20 03:07sell0.50usdchf1.30881.30811.29582006.02.20 09:221.30810.000.000.0026.76
10766912006.02.23 21:33buy0.50audusd0.73910.73920.75212006.02.24 14:000.73920.000.001.505.00
10767012006.02.23 21:34sell0.50usdjpy116.95116.64115.652006.02.24 02:31116.640.000.00-2.56132.89
10856272006.02.24 15:19buy0.50eurusd1.18911.18941.20212006.02.24 15:451.18940.000.000.0015.00
  0.00 0.00 -18.51 1 701.65
Closed P/L: 1 683.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10766922006.02.23 21:33buy0.50gbpusd1.75280.00001.7658 1.74850.000.001.00-215.00
10090522006.02.16 10:57buy0.50usdcad1.15920.00001.1722 1.15260.000.003.48-286.31
10766882006.02.23 21:32sell0.50usdchf1.30790.00001.2949 1.31320.000.00-2.29-201.80
10856302006.02.24 15:19sell0.50usdjpy116.96116.92115.66 116.880.000.000.0034.22
10856352006.02.24 15:20buy0.50audusd0.74020.00000.7532 0.74020.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 2.19 -668.89
 Floating P/L: -666.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 683.14 Floating P/L: -666.70 Margin: 2 746.50
Balance: 4 683.14 Equity: 4 016.44 Free Margin: 1 269.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 683.14 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 683.14
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 67.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 231.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 67.33 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (1 683.14) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 683.14 (25) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 25 consecutive losses: 0