|Account: 126390
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 24, 15:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|938027
|2006.02.09 01:07
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|938040
|2006.02.09 01:09
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1501
|1.1515
|1.1631
|2006.02.10 17:36
|1.1515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|60.79
|938060
|2006.02.09 01:13
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1957
|1.1955
|1.1827
|2006.02.10 17:36
|1.1955
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|10.00
|951171
|2006.02.09 22:03
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7399
|1.7445
|1.7529
|2006.02.10 02:06
|1.7445
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|230.00
|951174
|2006.02.09 22:03
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3009
|1.2989
|1.2879
|2006.02.10 02:07
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|76.98
|967621
|2006.02.13 01:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3071
|1.3061
|1.2941
|2006.02.15 16:36
|1.3061
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.59
|38.28
|967629
|2006.02.13 01:01
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.77
|117.73
|116.47
|2006.02.13 03:03
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|967694
|2006.02.13 01:04
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1543
|1.1550
|1.1673
|2006.02.13 13:26
|1.1550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.31
|996473
|2006.02.15 10:55
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.54
|117.32
|116.24
|2006.02.15 16:25
|117.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.76
|996477
|2006.02.15 10:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1549
|1.1571
|1.1679
|2006.02.15 21:47
|1.1571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.07
|996481
|2006.02.15 10:55
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7352
|1.7384
|1.7482
|2006.02.15 14:24
|1.7384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|996505
|2006.02.15 10:58
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7418
|0.7422
|0.7548
|2006.02.15 17:30
|0.7422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1009042
|2006.02.16 10:57
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7365
|1.7385
|1.7495
|2006.02.16 23:01
|1.7385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|1009047
|2006.02.16 10:57
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3108
|1.3105
|1.2978
|2006.02.17 17:51
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.29
|11.45
|1009063
|2006.02.16 10:57
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7381
|0.7395
|0.7511
|2006.02.17 03:28
|0.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|70.00
|1017908
|2006.02.17 00:03
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7392
|1.7402
|1.7522
|2006.02.17 17:59
|1.7402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1017910
|2006.02.17 00:03
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.63
|117.55
|116.33
|2006.02.17 01:51
|117.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.03
|1017914
|2006.02.17 00:04
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1901
|1.1922
|1.2031
|2006.02.17 17:51
|1.1922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|1021408
|2006.02.17 10:50
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.12
|117.78
|116.82
|2006.02.23 07:38
|117.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|144.34
|1021416
|2006.02.17 10:50
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7372
|0.7397
|0.7502
|2006.02.21 02:03
|0.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|125.00
|1031273
|2006.02.20 03:05
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7437
|1.7440
|1.7567
|2006.02.20 09:58
|1.7440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1031274
|2006.02.20 03:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1953
|1.2076
|2006.02.20 09:28
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|1031281
|2006.02.20 03:07
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3088
|1.3081
|1.2958
|2006.02.20 09:22
|1.3081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.76
|1076691
|2006.02.23 21:33
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7391
|0.7392
|0.7521
|2006.02.24 14:00
|0.7392
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|5.00
|1076701
|2006.02.23 21:34
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.95
|116.64
|115.65
|2006.02.24 02:31
|116.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|132.89
|1085627
|2006.02.24 15:19
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1891
|1.1894
|1.2021
|2006.02.24 15:45
|1.1894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.51
|1 701.65
|Closed P/L:
|1 683.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1076692
|2006.02.23 21:33
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7528
|0.0000
|1.7658
|1.7485
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-215.00
|1009052
|2006.02.16 10:57
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1592
|0.0000
|1.1722
|1.1526
|0.00
|0.00
|3.48
|-286.31
|1076688
|2006.02.23 21:32
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3079
|0.0000
|1.2949
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.29
|-201.80
|1085630
|2006.02.24 15:19
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.96
|116.92
|115.66
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.22
|1085635
|2006.02.24 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7402
|0.0000
|0.7532
|0.7402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.19
|-668.89
|Floating P/L:
|-666.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 683.14
|Floating P/L:
|-666.70
|Margin:
|2 746.50
|Balance:
|4 683.14
|Equity:
|4 016.44
|Free Margin:
|1 269.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 683.14
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 683.14
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|67.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|231.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|67.33
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (1 683.14)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 683.14 (25)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|25
|consecutive losses:
|0