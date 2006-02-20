|Account: 130687
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 3, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1030646
|2006.02.20 00:09
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1031271
|2006.02.20 03:05
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1510
|1.1518
|1.1670
|2006.02.23 17:51
|1.1518
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|20.84
|1076683
|2006.02.23 21:32
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7527
|1.7530
|1.7687
|2006.02.28 18:38
|1.7530
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|12.00
|1076686
|2006.02.23 21:32
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1529
|1.1536
|1.1689
|2006.02.24 14:30
|1.1536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|18.20
|1085621
|2006.02.24 15:19
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1894
|1.1894
|1.2054
|2006.02.24 15:45
|1.1894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1090113
|2006.02.24 21:41
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1480
|1.1488
|1.1640
|2006.02.27 04:44
|1.1488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|20.89
|1090511
|2006.02.24 22:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3173
|1.3126
|1.3013
|2006.02.28 18:04
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|71.61
|1090514
|2006.02.24 22:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.88
|116.40
|115.28
|2006.02.27 03:11
|116.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|82.47
|1090515
|2006.02.24 22:29
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1872
|1.1873
|1.2032
|2006.02.28 13:58
|1.1873
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|2.00
|1090519
|2006.02.24 22:29
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7393
|0.7416
|0.7553
|2006.03.01 00:08
|0.7416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|46.00
|1092492
|2006.02.27 03:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.11
|115.90
|114.51
|2006.02.27 04:00
|115.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.24
|1118416
|2006.02.28 20:47
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7546
|1.7546
|1.7706
|2006.02.28 21:44
|1.7546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1118423
|2006.02.28 20:48
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.85
|115.67
|114.25
|2006.03.01 01:42
|115.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|46.68
|1118429
|2006.02.28 20:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3103
|1.3093
|1.2943
|2006.03.01 12:53
|1.3093
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|15.28
|1118440
|2006.02.28 20:50
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1931
|1.1952
|1.2091
|2006.03.01 16:41
|1.1952
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|42.00
|1134966
|2006.03.01 22:42
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7496
|1.7499
|1.7656
|2006.03.02 10:31
|1.7499
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|9.00
|1134972
|2006.03.01 22:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1928
|1.2076
|2006.03.02 15:00
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|36.00
|1134983
|2006.03.01 22:43
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.3129
|1.3119
|1.2969
|2006.03.02 15:01
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.49
|22.87
|1135004
|2006.03.01 22:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.10
|116.08
|114.50
|2006.03.02 17:51
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.13
|3.45
|1135041
|2006.03.01 22:49
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7445
|0.7461
|0.7605
|2006.03.02 18:00
|0.7461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|32.00
|1151149
|2006.03.02 22:23
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7541
|1.7547
|1.7701
|2006.03.03 15:14
|1.7547
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|24.00
|1151150
|2006.03.02 22:24
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2987
|1.2975
|1.2827
|2006.03.03 17:00
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|27.74
|1151159
|2006.03.02 22:24
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.85
|115.78
|114.25
|2006.03.03 01:45
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|12.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.41
|581.36
|Closed P/L:
|552.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1151155
|2006.03.02 22:24
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7485
|0.0000
|0.7645
|0.7445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-80.00
|1151151
|2006.03.02 22:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2038
|0.0000
|1.2198
|1.2035
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-6.00
|1100358
|2006.02.27 15:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1470
|0.0000
|1.1630
|1.1347
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|-216.80
|1152807
|2006.03.03 02:42
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.28
|0.00
|114.68
|116.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|-20.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|-323.42
|Floating P/L:
|-324.74
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|552.95
|Floating P/L:
|-324.74
|Margin:
|790.46
|Balance:
|3 552.95
|Equity:
|3 228.21
|Free Margin:
|2 437.75
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|553.63
|Gross Loss:
|0.68
|Total Net Profit:
|552.95
|Profit Factor:
|814.16
|Expected Payoff:
|25.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.68 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (95.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|81.10
|loss trade:
|-0.68
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.36
|loss trade:
|-0.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (461.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|461.63 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.68 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1