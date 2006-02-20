North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 130687 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2006 March 3, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10306462006.02.20 00:09balanceDeposit3 000.00
10312712006.02.20 03:05buy0.30usdcad1.15101.15181.16702006.02.23 17:511.15180.000.001.3020.84
10766832006.02.23 21:32buy0.40gbpusd1.75271.75301.76872006.02.28 18:381.75300.000.00-1.6012.00
10766862006.02.23 21:32buy0.30usdcad1.15291.15361.16892006.02.24 14:301.15360.000.000.2618.20
10856212006.02.24 15:19buy0.30eurusd1.18941.18941.20542006.02.24 15:451.18940.000.000.000.00
10901132006.02.24 21:41buy0.30usdcad1.14801.14881.16402006.02.27 04:441.14880.000.000.2620.89
10905112006.02.24 22:29sell0.20usdchf1.31731.31261.30132006.02.28 18:041.31260.000.00-2.4271.61
10905142006.02.24 22:29sell0.20usdjpy116.88116.40115.282006.02.27 03:11116.400.000.00-1.3782.47
10905152006.02.24 22:29buy0.20eurusd1.18721.18731.20322006.02.28 13:581.18730.000.00-1.602.00
10905192006.02.24 22:29buy0.20audusd0.73930.74160.75532006.03.01 00:080.74160.000.000.6046.00
10924922006.02.27 03:55sell0.20usdjpy116.11115.90114.512006.02.27 04:00115.900.000.000.0036.24
11184162006.02.28 20:47buy0.30gbpusd1.75461.75461.77062006.02.28 21:441.75460.000.000.000.00
11184232006.02.28 20:48sell0.30usdjpy115.85115.67114.252006.03.01 01:42115.670.000.00-2.0746.68
11184292006.02.28 20:49sell0.20usdchf1.31031.30931.29432006.03.01 12:531.30930.000.00-1.2215.28
11184402006.02.28 20:50buy0.20eurusd1.19311.19521.20912006.03.01 16:411.19520.000.00-0.8042.00
11349662006.03.01 22:42buy0.30gbpusd1.74961.74991.76562006.03.02 10:311.74990.000.00-2.709.00
11349722006.03.01 22:42buy0.30eurusd1.19161.19281.20762006.03.02 15:001.19280.000.00-3.6036.00
11349832006.03.01 22:43sell0.30usdchf1.31291.31191.29692006.03.02 15:011.31190.000.00-5.4922.87
11350042006.03.01 22:45sell0.20usdjpy116.10116.08114.502006.03.02 17:51116.080.000.00-4.133.45
11350412006.03.01 22:49buy0.20audusd0.74450.74610.76052006.03.02 18:000.74610.000.000.6032.00
11511492006.03.02 22:23buy0.40gbpusd1.75411.75471.77012006.03.03 15:141.75470.000.00-1.2024.00
11511502006.03.02 22:24sell0.30usdchf1.29871.29751.28272006.03.03 17:001.29750.000.00-1.8527.74
11511592006.03.02 22:24sell0.20usdjpy115.85115.78114.252006.03.03 01:45115.780.000.00-1.3812.09
  0.00 0.00 -28.41 581.36
Closed P/L: 552.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11511552006.03.02 22:24buy0.20audusd0.74850.00000.7645 0.74450.000.000.40-80.00
11511512006.03.02 22:24buy0.20eurusd1.20380.00001.2198 1.20350.000.00-1.60-6.00
11003582006.02.27 15:05buy0.20usdcad1.14700.00001.1630 1.13470.000.001.25-216.80
11528072006.03.03 02:42sell0.20usdjpy116.280.00114.68 116.400.000.00-1.37-20.62
  0.00 0.00 -1.32 -323.42
 Floating P/L: -324.74
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 552.95 Floating P/L: -324.74 Margin: 790.46
Balance: 3 552.95 Equity: 3 228.21 Free Margin: 2 437.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 553.63 Gross Loss: 0.68 Total Net Profit: 552.95
Profit Factor: 814.16 Expected Payoff: 25.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.68 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (95.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.55%)
Largest profit trade: 81.10 loss trade: -0.68
Average profit trade: 26.36 loss trade: -0.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (461.63) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 461.63 (17) consecutive loss (count): -0.68 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1