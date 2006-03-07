Gimex Group

Account: 22278 Name: BrunoFX-ema_cross_modCucurucu_h1 Currency: USD 2006 March 13, 15:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5647282006.03.07 10:10balanceDeposit3 000.00
5647372006.03.07 10:11sell0.30gbpusd1.74111.73761.72512006.03.07 12:001.73760.000.000.0073.50
5677962006.03.07 15:53buy0.26gbpusd1.73611.73991.75212006.03.08 09:121.73990.000.000.0569.16
5677972006.03.07 15:53sell0.26gbpusd1.73581.73571.71982006.03.07 17:031.73570.000.000.001.82
5677982006.03.07 15:53buy0.23eurusd1.19121.19201.20722006.03.08 11:501.19200.000.00-1.6318.40
5677992006.03.07 15:53sell0.23eurusd1.19091.18911.17492006.03.07 20:591.18910.000.000.0041.40
5763102006.03.09 23:02buy0.28gbpusd1.73631.73761.75232006.03.10 11:341.73760.000.000.0625.48
5763112006.03.09 23:02sell0.28gbpusd1.73601.73301.72002006.03.10 14:351.73300.000.00-0.5958.80
5763122006.03.09 23:02buy0.24eurusd1.19121.19481.20722006.03.13 08:501.19480.000.00-3.4086.40
5763132006.03.09 23:02sell0.24eurusd1.19091.19081.17492006.03.10 14:591.19080.000.001.322.40
  0.00 0.00 -4.19 377.36
Closed P/L: 373.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5647362006.03.07 10:11buy0.30gbpusd1.74140.00001.7574 1.72600.000.000.37-323.40
  0.00 0.00 0.37 -323.40
 Floating P/L: -323.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 373.17 Floating P/L: -323.03 Margin: 365.69
Balance: 3 373.17 Equity: 3 050.14 Free Margin: 2 684.45