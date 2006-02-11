North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 127579
|Name: EMACross113
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 24, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|967419
|2006.02.11 21:48
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|983245
|2006.02.14 11:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2719
|2.2776
|2.2829
|2006.02.15 17:18
|2.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|6.12
|437.22
|1000373
|2006.02.15 16:11
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7434
|0.7395
|0.7324
|2006.02.16 23:37
|0.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|390.00
|1007055
|2006.02.16 07:25
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7398
|0.0000
|1.7411
|2006.02.17 17:14
|1.7411
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|260.00
|1007057
|2006.02.16 07:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2797
|2.2794
|2.2722
|2006.02.16 11:26
|2.2794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.86
|1007068
|2006.02.16 07:30
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.1886
|0.0000
|1.1896
|2006.02.16 22:55
|1.1896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|1009462
|2006.02.16 11:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2784
|2.2749
|2.2709
|2006.02.16 12:18
|2.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|266.71
|1017513
|2006.02.16 22:57
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.1895
|1.1870
|1.1905
|2006.02.16 23:28
|1.1905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|1017725
|2006.02.16 23:28
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.1907
|1.1882
|1.1917
|2006.02.17 03:43
|1.1882
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|-325.00
|1017796
|2006.02.16 23:38
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7396
|0.7397
|0.7471
|2006.02.21 02:03
|0.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|10.00
|1030675
|2006.02.20 01:01
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.1926
|1.1912
|1.1826
|2006.02.21 18:49
|1.1912
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|420.00
|1030955
|2006.02.20 01:59
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.7421
|1.7410
|1.7321
|2006.02.22 12:59
|1.7410
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|330.00
|1067589
|2006.02.23 10:05
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.7464
|1.7450
|1.7364
|2006.02.24 21:31
|1.7450
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|420.00
|1069830
|2006.02.23 12:18
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1926
|1.1847
|2006.02.23 18:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|630.00
|1070370
|2006.02.23 12:50
|sell
|3.00
|audusd
|0.7405
|0.7400
|0.7305
|2006.02.24 04:17
|0.7400
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|150.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.08
|3 271.79
|Closed P/L:
|3 210.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1078862
|2006.02.24 04:37
|sell
|3.00
|audusd
|0.7402
|0.0000
|0.7302
|
|0.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|210.00
|1010639
|2006.02.16 12:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2739
|0.0000
|2.2664
|
|2.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.47
|-1 926.87
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.47
|-1 716.87
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 808.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 210.71
|Floating P/L:
|-1 808.34
|Margin:
|988.50
|Balance:
|28 210.71
|Equity:
|26 402.37
|Free Margin:
|25 413.87