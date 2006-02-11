North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 127579 Name: EMACross113 Currency: USD 2006 February 24, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9674192006.02.11 21:48balanceDeposit25 000.00
9832452006.02.14 11:38buy1.00gbpchf2.27192.27762.28292006.02.15 17:182.27760.000.006.12437.22
10003732006.02.15 16:11sell1.00audusd0.74340.73950.73242006.02.16 23:370.73950.000.00-18.00390.00
10070552006.02.16 07:25buy2.00gbpusd1.73980.00001.74112006.02.17 17:141.74110.000.004.00260.00
10070572006.02.16 07:25sell1.00gbpchf2.27972.27942.27222006.02.16 11:262.27940.000.000.0022.86
10070682006.02.16 07:30buy1.30eurusd1.18860.00001.18962006.02.16 22:551.18960.000.000.00130.00
10094622006.02.16 11:26sell1.00gbpchf2.27842.27492.27092006.02.16 12:182.27490.000.000.00266.71
10175132006.02.16 22:57buy1.30eurusd1.18951.18701.19052006.02.16 23:281.19050.000.000.00130.00
10177252006.02.16 23:28buy1.30eurusd1.19071.18821.19172006.02.17 03:431.18820.000.00-5.20-325.00
10177962006.02.16 23:38buy1.00audusd0.73960.73970.74712006.02.21 02:030.73970.000.009.0010.00
10306752006.02.20 01:01sell3.00eurusd1.19261.19121.18262006.02.21 18:491.19120.000.006.00420.00
10309552006.02.20 01:59sell3.00gbpusd1.74211.74101.73212006.02.22 12:591.74100.000.00-30.00330.00
10675892006.02.23 10:05sell3.00gbpusd1.74641.74501.73642006.02.24 21:311.74500.000.00-15.00420.00
10698302006.02.23 12:18sell3.00eurusd1.19471.19261.18472006.02.23 18:071.19260.000.000.00630.00
10703702006.02.23 12:50sell3.00audusd0.74050.74000.73052006.02.24 04:170.74000.000.00-18.00150.00
  0.00 0.00 -61.08 3 271.79
Closed P/L: 3 210.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10788622006.02.24 04:37sell3.00audusd0.74020.00000.7302 0.73950.000.00-9.00210.00
10106392006.02.16 12:18sell1.00gbpchf2.27390.00002.2664 2.29930.000.00-82.47-1 926.87
  0.00 0.00 -91.47 -1 716.87
 Floating P/L: -1 808.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 210.71 Floating P/L: -1 808.34 Margin: 988.50
Balance: 28 210.71 Equity: 26 402.37 Free Margin: 25 413.87