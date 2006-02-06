Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 287655 Name: spec Currency: USD 2006 March 2, 08:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45451002006.02.06 04:19balanceDeposit10 000.00
45451432006.02.06 04:24sell1.00gbpusd1.76051.75801.74752006.02.06 08:181.75800.000.000.00250.00
45537642006.02.06 08:02sell1.00gbpusd1.75650.00001.74352006.02.06 17:181.74350.000.000.001 300.00
45537832006.02.06 08:03buy1.00usdchf1.29641.30171.30942006.02.06 19:101.30170.000.000.00407.16
45539532006.02.06 08:05sell1.00eurusd1.20051.19681.18752006.02.06 19:281.19630.000.000.00420.00
45540512006.02.06 08:06sell1.00usdjpy118.630.00117.332006.02.06 19:28118.990.000.000.00-302.55
45541072006.02.06 08:07sell1.00eurusd1.20021.19681.18722006.02.06 19:271.19630.000.000.00390.00
45541352006.02.06 08:07buy1.00usdchf1.29641.30191.30942006.02.06 19:071.30190.000.000.00422.49
45541492006.02.06 08:08sell1.00usdjpy118.600.00117.302006.02.06 19:27118.990.000.000.00-327.76
45892272006.02.06 19:19sell1.00eurusd1.19560.00001.18262006.02.06 19:271.19630.000.000.00-70.00
45892282006.02.06 19:19sell1.00usdjpy119.030.00117.732006.02.06 19:27118.990.000.000.0033.62
45892302006.02.06 19:19sell1.00gbpusd1.74580.00001.73282006.02.06 19:271.74680.000.000.00-100.00
45892412006.02.06 19:20sell1.00eurusd1.19560.00001.18262006.02.06 19:271.19630.000.000.00-70.00
45892422006.02.06 19:20sell1.00usdjpy119.010.00117.712006.02.06 19:27118.990.000.000.0016.81
45892522006.02.06 19:21buy1.00usdchf1.30220.00001.31522006.02.06 19:271.30150.000.000.00-53.78
45893242006.02.06 19:23sell1.00gbpusd1.74620.00001.73322006.02.06 19:271.74680.000.000.00-60.00
45894732006.02.06 19:28buy1.00usdchf1.30201.30461.31502006.02.10 16:261.30460.000.0049.50199.31
45895072006.02.06 19:28sell1.00eurusd1.19621.19471.18322006.02.08 17:501.19470.000.0010.60150.00
45895152006.02.06 19:28sell1.00gbpusd1.74661.74251.73362006.02.07 16:111.74250.000.00-4.30410.00
45895922006.02.06 19:30sell1.00usdjpy118.96117.89117.662006.02.07 09:35117.660.000.00-10.501 104.88
46749152006.02.08 00:00buy1.00gbpusd1.74641.74711.75942006.02.10 05:491.74710.000.0013.2070.00
47473582006.02.09 02:11sell1.00usdjpy118.49118.05117.192006.02.10 05:53118.050.000.00-10.50372.72
47473632006.02.09 02:11sell1.00eurusd1.19671.19561.18372006.02.10 15:361.19560.000.005.30110.00
49042542006.02.12 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.18961.18981.20262006.02.13 08:011.18980.000.000.0020.00
49042942006.02.12 23:00sell1.00usdjpy117.79117.73116.492006.02.13 01:03117.730.000.000.0050.96
49046942006.02.12 23:01buy1.00gbpusd1.74371.74591.75672006.02.15 14:231.74590.000.006.60220.00
52389782006.02.17 03:10sell1.00usdjpy118.20118.17116.602006.02.20 04:43118.170.000.00-10.5025.39
52389882006.02.17 03:10buy1.00eurusd1.18841.19231.20442006.02.17 15:511.19230.000.000.00390.00
52389892006.02.17 03:10sell1.00usdchf1.31441.31071.29842006.02.17 15:551.31070.000.000.00282.27
52390062006.02.17 03:11buy1.00gbpusd1.73571.74041.75172006.02.17 15:591.74040.000.000.00470.00
53007092006.02.17 17:20sell1.00usdchf1.31291.31171.29692006.02.17 18:261.31170.000.000.0091.47
53478112006.02.20 10:44sell1.00usdchf1.30741.30731.29142006.02.23 10:371.30730.000.00-43.757.65
54239032006.02.22 03:16buy1.00eurusd1.19301.19481.20902006.02.23 13:341.19480.000.00-17.85180.00
57364252006.02.28 04:25buy1.00gbpusd1.74091.74631.75692006.02.28 11:001.74630.000.000.00540.00
58137862006.03.01 00:00buy1.00usdjpy115.80115.80117.402006.03.01 02:58115.800.000.000.000.00
58261852006.03.01 04:58buy1.00gbpusd1.75541.75711.77142006.03.01 14:361.75710.000.000.00170.00
58261942006.03.01 04:58buy1.00eurusd1.19461.19531.21062006.03.01 14:411.19530.000.000.0070.00
58262142006.03.01 04:59sell1.00usdchf1.30891.30611.29292006.03.01 14:311.30610.000.000.00214.38
58523482006.03.01 11:31sell1.00usdjpy116.26115.99114.662006.03.01 14:44115.990.000.000.00232.78
58762932006.03.01 15:08sell1.00usdjpy116.09116.09114.492006.03.01 16:15116.090.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -12.20 7 637.80
Closed P/L: 7 625.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58850192006.03.01 16:20sell1.00usdjpy116.090.00114.49 116.120.000.00-31.50-25.84
59143642006.03.02 00:50sell1.00usdchf1.31341.31321.2974 1.31170.000.000.00129.60
59143742006.03.02 00:50buy1.00eurusd1.19161.19181.2076 1.19340.000.000.00180.00
59143822006.03.02 00:51buy1.00gbpusd1.74991.74991.7659 1.75040.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 -31.50 333.76
 Floating P/L: 302.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7 625.60 Floating P/L: 302.26 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 17 625.60 Equity: 17 927.86 Free Margin: 13 927.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 645.79 Gross Loss: 1 020.19 Total Net Profit: 7 625.60
Profit Factor: 8.47 Expected Payoff: 195.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 631.11 (5.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 25 (72.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (79.49%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (20.51%)
Largest profit trade: 1 300.00 loss trade: -327.76
Average profit trade: 278.90 loss trade: -127.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (4 436.40) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-397.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 436.40 (16) consecutive loss (count): -397.76 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2