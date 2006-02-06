|Account: 287655
|Name: spec
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 2, 08:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4545100
|2006.02.06 04:19
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4545143
|2006.02.06 04:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7605
|1.7580
|1.7475
|2006.02.06 08:18
|1.7580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|4553764
|2006.02.06 08:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7565
|0.0000
|1.7435
|2006.02.06 17:18
|1.7435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 300.00
|4553783
|2006.02.06 08:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2964
|1.3017
|1.3094
|2006.02.06 19:10
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|407.16
|4553953
|2006.02.06 08:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2005
|1.1968
|1.1875
|2006.02.06 19:28
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|4554051
|2006.02.06 08:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.63
|0.00
|117.33
|2006.02.06 19:28
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-302.55
|4554107
|2006.02.06 08:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2002
|1.1968
|1.1872
|2006.02.06 19:27
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|390.00
|4554135
|2006.02.06 08:07
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2964
|1.3019
|1.3094
|2006.02.06 19:07
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|422.49
|4554149
|2006.02.06 08:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.60
|0.00
|117.30
|2006.02.06 19:27
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-327.76
|4589227
|2006.02.06 19:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1956
|0.0000
|1.1826
|2006.02.06 19:27
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|4589228
|2006.02.06 19:19
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.03
|0.00
|117.73
|2006.02.06 19:27
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.62
|4589230
|2006.02.06 19:19
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7458
|0.0000
|1.7328
|2006.02.06 19:27
|1.7468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|4589241
|2006.02.06 19:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1956
|0.0000
|1.1826
|2006.02.06 19:27
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|4589242
|2006.02.06 19:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.01
|0.00
|117.71
|2006.02.06 19:27
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.81
|4589252
|2006.02.06 19:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.02.06 19:27
|1.3015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.78
|4589324
|2006.02.06 19:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7462
|0.0000
|1.7332
|2006.02.06 19:27
|1.7468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|4589473
|2006.02.06 19:28
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3020
|1.3046
|1.3150
|2006.02.10 16:26
|1.3046
|0.00
|0.00
|49.50
|199.31
|4589507
|2006.02.06 19:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1962
|1.1947
|1.1832
|2006.02.08 17:50
|1.1947
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|150.00
|4589515
|2006.02.06 19:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7466
|1.7425
|1.7336
|2006.02.07 16:11
|1.7425
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|410.00
|4589592
|2006.02.06 19:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.96
|117.89
|117.66
|2006.02.07 09:35
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|1 104.88
|4674915
|2006.02.08 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7464
|1.7471
|1.7594
|2006.02.10 05:49
|1.7471
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|70.00
|4747358
|2006.02.09 02:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.49
|118.05
|117.19
|2006.02.10 05:53
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|372.72
|4747363
|2006.02.09 02:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1967
|1.1956
|1.1837
|2006.02.10 15:36
|1.1956
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|110.00
|4904254
|2006.02.12 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1896
|1.1898
|1.2026
|2006.02.13 08:01
|1.1898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4904294
|2006.02.12 23:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.79
|117.73
|116.49
|2006.02.13 01:03
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.96
|4904694
|2006.02.12 23:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7437
|1.7459
|1.7567
|2006.02.15 14:23
|1.7459
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|220.00
|5238978
|2006.02.17 03:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.20
|118.17
|116.60
|2006.02.20 04:43
|118.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|25.39
|5238988
|2006.02.17 03:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1884
|1.1923
|1.2044
|2006.02.17 15:51
|1.1923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|390.00
|5238989
|2006.02.17 03:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3144
|1.3107
|1.2984
|2006.02.17 15:55
|1.3107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.27
|5239006
|2006.02.17 03:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7357
|1.7404
|1.7517
|2006.02.17 15:59
|1.7404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|470.00
|5300709
|2006.02.17 17:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3129
|1.3117
|1.2969
|2006.02.17 18:26
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.47
|5347811
|2006.02.20 10:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3074
|1.3073
|1.2914
|2006.02.23 10:37
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.75
|7.65
|5423903
|2006.02.22 03:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1930
|1.1948
|1.2090
|2006.02.23 13:34
|1.1948
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.85
|180.00
|5736425
|2006.02.28 04:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7409
|1.7463
|1.7569
|2006.02.28 11:00
|1.7463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|5813786
|2006.03.01 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.80
|115.80
|117.40
|2006.03.01 02:58
|115.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5826185
|2006.03.01 04:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7554
|1.7571
|1.7714
|2006.03.01 14:36
|1.7571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|5826194
|2006.03.01 04:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1953
|1.2106
|2006.03.01 14:41
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|5826214
|2006.03.01 04:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3089
|1.3061
|1.2929
|2006.03.01 14:31
|1.3061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.38
|5852348
|2006.03.01 11:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.26
|115.99
|114.66
|2006.03.01 14:44
|115.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.78
|5876293
|2006.03.01 15:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.09
|116.09
|114.49
|2006.03.01 16:15
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.20
|7 637.80
|Closed P/L:
|7 625.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5885019
|2006.03.01 16:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.09
|0.00
|114.49
|116.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.50
|-25.84
|5914364
|2006.03.02 00:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3134
|1.3132
|1.2974
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.60
|5914374
|2006.03.02 00:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1918
|1.2076
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|5914382
|2006.03.02 00:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7499
|1.7499
|1.7659
|1.7504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.50
|333.76
|Floating P/L:
|302.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7 625.60
|Floating P/L:
|302.26
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|17 625.60
|Equity:
|17 927.86
|Free Margin:
|13 927.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 645.79
|Gross Loss:
|1 020.19
|Total Net Profit:
|7 625.60
|Profit Factor:
|8.47
|Expected Payoff:
|195.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|631.11 (5.1%)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (72.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (79.49%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (20.51%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 300.00
|loss trade:
|-327.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|278.90
|loss trade:
|-127.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (4 436.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-397.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 436.40 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-397.76 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2