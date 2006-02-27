|Account: 133449
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 3, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1091107
|2006.02.27 00:04
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1117007
|2006.02.28 18:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7532
|1.7485
|1.7372
|2006.03.01 19:35
|1.7485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|94.00
|1151147
|2006.03.02 22:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.90
|116.43
|117.50
|2006.03.03 03:07
|116.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|91.04
|1143313
|2006.03.02 15:01
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7453
|1.7474
|1.7613
|2006.03.02 17:45
|1.7474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|1134953
|2006.03.01 22:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.2968
|2.2930
|2.2808
|2006.03.02 12:14
|2.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.49
|57.97
|1092460
|2006.02.27 03:54
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7389
|0.7416
|0.7549
|2006.03.01 00:08
|0.7416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|54.00
|1158818
|2006.03.03 14:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7553
|1.7530
|1.7393
|2006.03.03 17:09
|1.7530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1133188
|2006.03.01 20:18
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7470
|1.7484
|1.7630
|2006.03.01 23:00
|1.7484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|1118405
|2006.02.28 20:46
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.88
|116.09
|117.48
|2006.03.01 14:16
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|36.18
|1134945
|2006.03.01 22:40
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1917
|1.1928
|1.2077
|2006.03.02 15:00
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|33.00
|1092461
|2006.02.27 03:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3002
|2.2984
|2.2842
|2006.02.27 10:19
|2.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.25
|1091141
|2006.02.27 01:01
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1864
|1.1873
|1.2024
|2006.02.28 13:58
|1.1873
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|27.00
|1151153
|2006.03.02 22:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7538
|1.7525
|1.7378
|2006.03.03 03:28
|1.7525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|26.00
|1119813
|2006.03.01 00:08
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7420
|0.7444
|0.7580
|2006.03.01 17:09
|0.7444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1100347
|2006.02.27 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.2958
|2.2943
|2.2798
|2006.03.01 10:51
|2.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.64
|22.92
|1158817
|2006.03.03 14:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.46
|116.59
|118.06
|2006.03.03 17:13
|116.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.30
|1092458
|2006.02.27 03:54
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7424
|1.7430
|1.7584
|2006.02.27 08:00
|1.7430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1151144
|2006.03.02 22:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2986
|1.2975
|1.2826
|2006.03.03 17:00
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|16.95
|1118399
|2006.02.28 20:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3103
|1.3093
|1.2943
|2006.03.01 12:53
|1.3093
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|15.28
|1134963
|2006.03.01 22:42
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3129
|1.3119
|1.2969
|2006.03.02 15:01
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.66
|15.25
|1092465
|2006.02.27 03:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3201
|1.3193
|1.3041
|2006.02.27 08:19
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.13
|1158815
|2006.03.03 14:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2022
|1.2016
|1.1862
|2006.03.03 17:13
|1.2016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1146358
|2006.03.02 17:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1977
|1.1982
|1.2137
|2006.03.02 17:56
|1.1982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1092459
|2006.02.27 03:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.22
|116.27
|117.82
|2006.02.28 07:46
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|8.60
|1151132
|2006.03.02 22:22
|buy
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.2781
|2.2784
|2.2941
|2006.03.03 05:35
|2.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|1.85
|6.92
|1151142
|2006.03.02 22:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2034
|1.2031
|1.1874
|2006.03.03 07:40
|1.2031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|6.00
|1134951
|2006.03.01 22:41
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.13
|116.15
|117.73
|2006.03.02 09:15
|116.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|3.44
|1118408
|2006.02.28 20:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1929
|1.1930
|1.2089
|2006.03.01 07:49
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.65
|793.23
|Closed P/L:
|779.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1134956
|2006.03.01 22:41
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7438
|0.0000
|0.7278
|0.7449
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|-22.00
|1158812
|2006.03.03 14:54
|buy
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.2820
|2.2670
|2.2980
|2.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|1.85
|-141.05
|1092454
|2006.02.27 03:53
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1507
|0.0000
|1.1667
|1.1347
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|-423.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|-586.07
|Floating P/L:
|-585.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|779.58
|Floating P/L:
|-585.38
|Margin:
|975.41
|Balance:
|3 779.58
|Equity:
|3 194.20
|Free Margin:
|2 218.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|779.58
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|779.58
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|28.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|94.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.87
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|27 (779.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|779.58 (27)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|27
|consecutive losses:
|0