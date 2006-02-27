North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 133449 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2006 March 3, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10911072006.02.27 00:04balanceDeposit3 000.00
11170072006.02.28 18:14sell0.20gbpusd1.75321.74851.73722006.03.01 19:351.74850.000.000.2094.00
11511472006.03.02 22:23buy0.20usdjpy115.90116.43117.502006.03.03 03:07116.430.000.000.6991.04
11433132006.03.02 15:01buy0.30gbpusd1.74531.74741.76132006.03.02 17:451.74740.000.000.0063.00
11349532006.03.01 22:41sell0.20gbpchf2.29682.29302.28082006.03.02 12:142.29300.000.00-5.4957.97
10924602006.02.27 03:54buy0.20audusd0.73890.74160.75492006.03.01 00:080.74160.000.000.4054.00
11588182006.03.03 14:54sell0.20gbpusd1.75531.75301.73932006.03.03 17:091.75300.000.000.0046.00
11331882006.03.01 20:18buy0.30gbpusd1.74701.74841.76302006.03.01 23:001.74840.000.000.0042.00
11184052006.02.28 20:46buy0.20usdjpy115.88116.09117.482006.03.01 14:16116.090.000.000.6936.18
11349452006.03.01 22:40buy0.30eurusd1.19171.19281.20772006.03.02 15:001.19280.000.00-3.6033.00
10924612006.02.27 03:54sell0.20gbpchf2.30022.29842.28422006.02.27 10:192.29840.000.000.0027.25
10911412006.02.27 01:01buy0.30eurusd1.18641.18731.20242006.02.28 13:581.18730.000.00-1.2027.00
11511532006.03.02 22:24sell0.20gbpusd1.75381.75251.73782006.03.03 03:281.75250.000.000.2026.00
11198132006.03.01 00:08buy0.10audusd0.74200.74440.75802006.03.01 17:090.74440.000.000.0024.00
11003472006.02.27 15:05sell0.20gbpchf2.29582.29432.27982006.03.01 10:512.29430.000.00-3.6422.92
11588172006.03.03 14:54buy0.20usdjpy116.46116.59118.062006.03.03 17:13116.590.000.000.0022.30
10924582006.02.27 03:54buy0.30gbpusd1.74241.74301.75842006.02.27 08:001.74300.000.000.0018.00
11511442006.03.02 22:23sell0.20usdchf1.29861.29751.28262006.03.03 17:001.29750.000.00-1.2316.95
11183992006.02.28 20:46sell0.20usdchf1.31031.30931.29432006.03.01 12:531.30930.000.00-1.2215.28
11349632006.03.01 22:42sell0.20usdchf1.31291.31191.29692006.03.02 15:011.31190.000.00-3.6615.25
10924652006.02.27 03:54sell0.20usdchf1.32011.31931.30412006.02.27 08:191.31930.000.000.0012.13
11588152006.03.03 14:54sell0.20eurusd1.20221.20161.18622006.03.03 17:131.20160.000.000.0012.00
11463582006.03.02 17:04buy0.20eurusd1.19771.19821.21372006.03.02 17:561.19820.000.000.0010.00
10924592006.02.27 03:54buy0.20usdjpy116.22116.27117.822006.02.28 07:46116.270.000.000.698.60
11511322006.03.02 22:22buy0.30gbpchf2.27812.27842.29412006.03.03 05:352.27840.000.001.856.92
11511422006.03.02 22:23sell0.20eurusd1.20341.20311.18742006.03.03 07:401.20310.000.000.406.00
11349512006.03.01 22:41buy0.20usdjpy116.13116.15117.732006.03.02 09:15116.150.000.002.073.44
11184082006.02.28 20:46buy0.20eurusd1.19291.19301.20892006.03.01 07:491.19300.000.00-0.802.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.65 793.23
Closed P/L: 779.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11349562006.03.01 22:41sell0.20audusd0.74380.00000.7278 0.74490.000.00-3.00-22.00
11588122006.03.03 14:54buy0.30gbpchf2.28202.26702.2980 2.27590.000.001.85-141.05
10924542006.02.27 03:53buy0.30usdcad1.15070.00001.1667 1.13470.000.001.84-423.02
  0.00 0.00 0.69 -586.07
 Floating P/L: -585.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 779.58 Floating P/L: -585.38 Margin: 975.41
Balance: 3 779.58 Equity: 3 194.20 Free Margin: 2 218.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 779.58 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 779.58
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 28.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 94.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 28.87 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 27 (779.58) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 779.58 (27) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 27 consecutive losses: 0