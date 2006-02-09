|Account: 126390
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 3, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|938027
|2006.02.09 01:07
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|938040
|2006.02.09 01:09
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1501
|1.1515
|1.1631
|2006.02.10 17:36
|1.1515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|60.79
|938060
|2006.02.09 01:13
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1957
|1.1955
|1.1827
|2006.02.10 17:36
|1.1955
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|10.00
|951171
|2006.02.09 22:03
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7399
|1.7445
|1.7529
|2006.02.10 02:06
|1.7445
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|230.00
|951174
|2006.02.09 22:03
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3009
|1.2989
|1.2879
|2006.02.10 02:07
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|76.98
|967621
|2006.02.13 01:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3071
|1.3061
|1.2941
|2006.02.15 16:36
|1.3061
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.59
|38.28
|967629
|2006.02.13 01:01
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.77
|117.73
|116.47
|2006.02.13 03:03
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|967694
|2006.02.13 01:04
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1543
|1.1550
|1.1673
|2006.02.13 13:26
|1.1550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.31
|996473
|2006.02.15 10:55
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.54
|117.32
|116.24
|2006.02.15 16:25
|117.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.76
|996477
|2006.02.15 10:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1549
|1.1571
|1.1679
|2006.02.15 21:47
|1.1571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.07
|996481
|2006.02.15 10:55
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7352
|1.7384
|1.7482
|2006.02.15 14:24
|1.7384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|996505
|2006.02.15 10:58
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7418
|0.7422
|0.7548
|2006.02.15 17:30
|0.7422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1009042
|2006.02.16 10:57
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7365
|1.7385
|1.7495
|2006.02.16 23:01
|1.7385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|1009047
|2006.02.16 10:57
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3108
|1.3105
|1.2978
|2006.02.17 17:51
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.29
|11.45
|1009063
|2006.02.16 10:57
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7381
|0.7395
|0.7511
|2006.02.17 03:28
|0.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|70.00
|1017908
|2006.02.17 00:03
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7392
|1.7402
|1.7522
|2006.02.17 17:59
|1.7402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1017910
|2006.02.17 00:03
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.63
|117.55
|116.33
|2006.02.17 01:51
|117.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.03
|1017914
|2006.02.17 00:04
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1901
|1.1922
|1.2031
|2006.02.17 17:51
|1.1922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|1021408
|2006.02.17 10:50
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.12
|117.78
|116.82
|2006.02.23 07:38
|117.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|144.34
|1021416
|2006.02.17 10:50
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7372
|0.7397
|0.7502
|2006.02.21 02:03
|0.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|125.00
|1031273
|2006.02.20 03:05
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7437
|1.7440
|1.7567
|2006.02.20 09:58
|1.7440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1031274
|2006.02.20 03:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1953
|1.2076
|2006.02.20 09:28
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|1031281
|2006.02.20 03:07
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3088
|1.3081
|1.2958
|2006.02.20 09:22
|1.3081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.76
|1076688
|2006.02.23 21:32
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3079
|1.3063
|1.2949
|2006.03.01 16:32
|1.3063
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.40
|61.24
|1076691
|2006.02.23 21:33
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7391
|0.7392
|0.7521
|2006.02.24 14:00
|0.7392
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|5.00
|1076692
|2006.02.23 21:33
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7528
|1.7530
|1.7658
|2006.02.28 18:38
|1.7530
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|10.00
|1076701
|2006.02.23 21:34
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.95
|116.64
|115.65
|2006.02.24 02:31
|116.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|132.89
|1085627
|2006.02.24 15:19
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1891
|1.1894
|1.2021
|2006.02.24 15:45
|1.1894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1085630
|2006.02.24 15:19
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.96
|116.86
|115.66
|2006.02.24 17:04
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.79
|1085635
|2006.02.24 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7402
|0.7416
|0.7532
|2006.03.01 00:08
|0.7416
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|70.00
|1090103
|2006.02.24 21:39
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.89
|116.40
|115.59
|2006.02.27 03:11
|116.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|210.48
|1090104
|2006.02.24 21:39
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1879
|1.1912
|1.2009
|2006.02.28 18:05
|1.1912
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|165.00
|1118431
|2006.02.28 20:49
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7545
|1.7546
|1.7675
|2006.02.28 21:44
|1.7546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|1118439
|2006.02.28 20:50
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1931
|1.1953
|1.2061
|2006.03.01 16:41
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|110.00
|1118444
|2006.02.28 20:50
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.84
|115.67
|114.54
|2006.03.01 01:42
|115.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|73.48
|1134978
|2006.03.01 22:43
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1928
|1.2046
|2006.03.02 15:00
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|60.00
|1134979
|2006.03.01 22:43
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7493
|1.7499
|1.7623
|2006.03.02 10:31
|1.7499
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|30.00
|1134982
|2006.03.01 22:43
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3129
|1.3119
|1.2999
|2006.03.02 15:01
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.14
|38.11
|1135005
|2006.03.01 22:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.10
|116.08
|114.80
|2006.03.02 17:51
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.33
|8.61
|1135042
|2006.03.01 22:49
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7444
|0.7461
|0.7574
|2006.03.02 18:00
|0.7461
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|85.00
|1151162
|2006.03.02 22:24
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2984
|1.2975
|1.2854
|2006.03.03 17:00
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.08
|34.68
|1151164
|2006.03.02 22:25
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7546
|1.7547
|1.7676
|2006.03.03 15:14
|1.7547
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|5.00
|1151169
|2006.03.02 22:25
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.85
|115.78
|114.55
|2006.03.03 01:45
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|30.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.79
|2 741.27
|Closed P/L:
|2 661.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1151161
|2006.03.02 22:24
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7484
|0.0000
|0.7614
|0.7445
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-195.00
|1151163
|2006.03.02 22:24
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2040
|0.0000
|1.2170
|1.2035
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|-25.00
|1009052
|2006.02.16 10:57
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1592
|0.0000
|1.1722
|1.1347
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|-1 079.58
|1152806
|2006.03.03 02:42
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.28
|0.00
|114.98
|116.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.44
|-51.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|-1 351.13
|Floating P/L:
|-1 350.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 661.48
|Floating P/L:
|-1 350.57
|Margin:
|1 976.20
|Balance:
|5 661.48
|Equity:
|4 310.91
|Free Margin:
|2 334.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 663.20
|Gross Loss:
|1.72
|Total Net Profit:
|2 661.48
|Profit Factor:
|1548.37
|Expected Payoff:
|63.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1.72 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (94.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|41 (97.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|231.00
|loss trade:
|-1.72
|Average
|profit trade:
|64.96
|loss trade:
|-1.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|37 (2 514.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 514.82 (37)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.72 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|21
|consecutive losses:
|1