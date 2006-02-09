North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 126390 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2006 March 3, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9380272006.02.09 01:07balanceDeposit3 000.00
9380402006.02.09 01:09buy0.50usdcad1.15011.15151.16312006.02.10 17:361.15150.000.000.4460.79
9380602006.02.09 01:13sell0.50eurusd1.19571.19551.18272006.02.10 17:361.19550.000.001.0010.00
9511712006.02.09 22:03buy0.50gbpusd1.73991.74451.75292006.02.10 02:061.74450.000.001.00230.00
9511742006.02.09 22:03sell0.50usdchf1.30091.29891.28792006.02.10 02:071.29890.000.00-2.3176.98
9676212006.02.13 01:00sell0.50usdchf1.30711.30611.29412006.02.15 16:361.30610.000.00-4.5938.28
9676292006.02.13 01:01sell0.50usdjpy117.77117.73116.472006.02.13 03:03117.730.000.000.0016.99
9676942006.02.13 01:04buy0.50usdcad1.15431.15501.16732006.02.13 13:261.15500.000.000.0030.31
9964732006.02.15 10:55sell0.50usdjpy117.54117.32116.242006.02.15 16:25117.320.000.000.0093.76
9964772006.02.15 10:55buy0.50usdcad1.15491.15711.16792006.02.15 21:471.15710.000.000.0095.07
9964812006.02.15 10:55buy0.50gbpusd1.73521.73841.74822006.02.15 14:241.73840.000.000.00160.00
9965052006.02.15 10:58buy0.50audusd0.74180.74220.75482006.02.15 17:300.74220.000.000.0020.00
10090422006.02.16 10:57buy0.50gbpusd1.73651.73851.74952006.02.16 23:011.73850.000.000.00100.00
10090472006.02.16 10:57sell0.50usdchf1.31081.31051.29782006.02.17 17:511.31050.000.00-2.2911.45
10090632006.02.16 10:57buy0.50audusd0.73810.73950.75112006.02.17 03:280.73950.000.001.5070.00
10179082006.02.17 00:03buy0.50gbpusd1.73921.74021.75222006.02.17 17:591.74020.000.000.0050.00
10179102006.02.17 00:03sell0.50usdjpy117.63117.55116.332006.02.17 01:51117.550.000.000.0034.03
10179142006.02.17 00:04buy0.50eurusd1.19011.19221.20312006.02.17 17:511.19220.000.000.00105.00
10214082006.02.17 10:50sell0.50usdjpy118.12117.78116.822006.02.23 07:38117.780.000.00-15.20144.34
10214162006.02.17 10:50buy0.50audusd0.73720.73970.75022006.02.21 02:030.73970.000.003.00125.00
10312732006.02.20 03:05buy0.50gbpusd1.74371.74401.75672006.02.20 09:581.74400.000.000.0015.00
10312742006.02.20 03:05buy0.50eurusd1.19461.19531.20762006.02.20 09:281.19530.000.000.0035.00
10312812006.02.20 03:07sell0.50usdchf1.30881.30811.29582006.02.20 09:221.30810.000.000.0026.76
10766882006.02.23 21:32sell0.50usdchf1.30791.30631.29492006.03.01 16:321.30630.000.00-11.4061.24
10766912006.02.23 21:33buy0.50audusd0.73910.73920.75212006.02.24 14:000.73920.000.001.505.00
10766922006.02.23 21:33buy0.50gbpusd1.75281.75301.76582006.02.28 18:381.75300.000.00-2.0010.00
10767012006.02.23 21:34sell0.50usdjpy116.95116.64115.652006.02.24 02:31116.640.000.00-2.56132.89
10856272006.02.24 15:19buy0.50eurusd1.18911.18941.20212006.02.24 15:451.18940.000.000.0015.00
10856302006.02.24 15:19sell0.50usdjpy116.96116.86115.662006.02.24 17:04116.860.000.000.0042.79
10856352006.02.24 15:20buy0.50audusd0.74020.74160.75322006.03.01 00:080.74160.000.001.5070.00
10901032006.02.24 21:39sell0.50usdjpy116.89116.40115.592006.02.27 03:11116.400.000.00-3.42210.48
10901042006.02.24 21:39buy0.50eurusd1.18791.19121.20092006.02.28 18:051.19120.000.00-4.00165.00
11184312006.02.28 20:49buy0.50gbpusd1.75451.75461.76752006.02.28 21:441.75460.000.000.005.00
11184392006.02.28 20:50buy0.50eurusd1.19311.19531.20612006.03.01 16:411.19530.000.00-2.00110.00
11184442006.02.28 20:50sell0.50usdjpy115.84115.67114.542006.03.01 01:42115.670.000.00-3.4673.48
11349782006.03.01 22:43buy0.50eurusd1.19161.19281.20462006.03.02 15:001.19280.000.00-6.0060.00
11349792006.03.01 22:43buy0.50gbpusd1.74931.74991.76232006.03.02 10:311.74990.000.00-4.5030.00
11349822006.03.01 22:43sell0.50usdchf1.31291.31191.29992006.03.02 15:011.31190.000.00-9.1438.11
11350052006.03.01 22:45sell0.50usdjpy116.10116.08114.802006.03.02 17:51116.080.000.00-10.338.61
11350422006.03.01 22:49buy0.50audusd0.74440.74610.75742006.03.02 18:000.74610.000.001.5085.00
11511622006.03.02 22:24sell0.50usdchf1.29841.29751.28542006.03.03 17:001.29750.000.00-3.0834.68
11511642006.03.02 22:25buy0.50gbpusd1.75461.75471.76762006.03.03 15:141.75470.000.00-1.505.00
11511692006.03.02 22:25sell0.50usdjpy115.85115.78114.552006.03.03 01:45115.780.000.00-3.4530.23
  0.00 0.00 -79.79 2 741.27
Closed P/L: 2 661.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11511612006.03.02 22:24buy0.50audusd0.74840.00000.7614 0.74450.000.001.00-195.00
11511632006.03.02 22:24buy0.50eurusd1.20400.00001.2170 1.20350.000.00-4.00-25.00
10090522006.02.16 10:57buy0.50usdcad1.15920.00001.1722 1.13470.000.007.00-1 079.58
11528062006.03.03 02:42sell0.50usdjpy116.280.00114.98 116.400.000.00-3.44-51.55
  0.00 0.00 0.56 -1 351.13
 Floating P/L: -1 350.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 661.48 Floating P/L: -1 350.57 Margin: 1 976.20
Balance: 5 661.48 Equity: 4 310.91 Free Margin: 2 334.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 663.20 Gross Loss: 1.72 Total Net Profit: 2 661.48
Profit Factor: 1548.37 Expected Payoff: 63.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1.72 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 42 Short Positions (won %): 18 (94.44%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 41 (97.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (2.38%)
Largest profit trade: 231.00 loss trade: -1.72
Average profit trade: 64.96 loss trade: -1.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 37 (2 514.82) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.72)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 514.82 (37) consecutive loss (count): -1.72 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 21 consecutive losses: 1