North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 130685 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2006 March 3, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10306442006.02.20 00:07balanceDeposit3 000.00
10312602006.02.20 03:03sell0.30usdjpy118.02117.78116.422006.02.23 07:38117.780.000.00-7.5961.13
10312612006.02.20 03:03sell0.30eurjpy141.04140.92139.442006.02.22 16:18140.920.000.00-3.5530.38
10312622006.02.20 03:03buy0.30audusd0.73960.73970.75562006.02.21 02:030.73970.000.000.903.00
10312632006.02.20 03:03buy0.30gbpusd1.74391.74401.75992006.02.20 09:581.74400.000.000.003.00
10312642006.02.20 03:03buy0.20eurusd1.19511.19531.21112006.02.20 09:281.19530.000.000.004.00
10312672006.02.20 03:03sell0.20eurgbp0.68510.00000.66912006.02.20 22:020.68500.000.000.003.49
10312682006.02.20 03:04buy0.20usdcad1.15131.15181.16732006.02.23 17:511.15180.000.000.868.68
10337402006.02.20 09:39sell0.20eurusd1.19631.19121.18032006.02.21 18:491.19120.000.000.40102.00
10462402006.02.21 15:24sell0.20gbpusd1.74701.74381.73102006.02.21 18:221.74380.000.000.0064.00
10497752006.02.21 21:14sell0.20gbpusd1.74701.74641.73102006.02.22 03:421.74640.000.00-1.0012.00
10608092006.02.22 18:31sell0.30eurjpy140.99140.24139.392006.02.23 07:37140.240.000.00-5.31191.10
10611782006.02.22 19:00buy0.30gbpusd1.74281.74391.75882006.02.23 09:021.74390.000.001.8033.00
10675882006.02.23 10:05sell0.40gbpusd1.74641.74501.73042006.02.24 21:311.74500.000.00-2.0056.00
10698312006.02.23 12:18sell0.30eurusd1.19471.19261.17872006.02.23 18:071.19260.000.000.0063.00
10703692006.02.23 12:50sell0.20audusd0.74050.74000.72452006.02.24 04:170.74000.000.00-1.2010.00
10705192006.02.23 12:55buy0.20usdchf1.30451.30841.32052006.02.23 17:501.30840.000.000.0059.61
10751062006.02.23 18:11buy0.30usdcad1.15081.15361.16682006.02.24 14:301.15360.000.000.2672.82
10766812006.02.23 21:32buy0.30eurjpy139.53139.97141.132006.03.03 03:06139.970.000.002.58113.35
10788632006.02.24 04:37sell0.20audusd0.74020.73950.72422006.02.27 04:000.73950.000.00-0.6014.00
10856182006.02.24 15:19buy0.30eurusd1.18941.18941.20542006.02.24 15:451.18940.000.000.000.00
10858012006.02.24 15:30buy0.20usdcad1.15111.15241.16712006.02.24 18:001.15240.000.000.0022.56
10905042006.02.24 22:27buy0.30gbpusd1.74471.74621.76072006.02.28 13:001.74620.000.00-1.8045.00
10905072006.02.24 22:28buy0.20eurusd1.18731.18731.20332006.02.28 13:581.18730.000.00-1.600.00
10905102006.02.24 22:29sell0.20usdchf1.31731.31261.30132006.02.28 18:041.31260.000.00-2.4271.61
11003552006.02.27 15:05buy0.10audusd0.73800.74160.75402006.03.01 00:080.74160.000.000.2036.00
11163882006.02.28 17:38buy0.20eurusd1.19211.19301.20812006.03.01 07:491.19300.000.00-0.8018.00
11184102006.02.28 20:47sell0.20usdchf1.31031.30931.29432006.03.01 12:531.30930.000.00-1.2215.28
11184172006.02.28 20:48sell0.20gbpusd1.75431.75381.73832006.03.01 10:551.75380.000.000.2010.00
11250172006.03.01 12:58sell0.30usdchf1.30941.30631.29342006.03.01 16:321.30630.000.000.0071.19
11287902006.03.01 17:09sell0.30usdchf1.30941.30601.29342006.03.02 17:331.30600.000.00-5.4978.10
11306112006.03.01 18:33buy0.20eurusd1.19211.19281.20812006.03.02 15:001.19280.000.00-2.4014.00
11315792006.03.01 19:02sell0.20gbpusd1.74671.74581.73072006.03.02 15:411.74580.000.000.6018.00
11435332006.03.02 15:08buy0.20eurusd1.19211.19431.20812006.03.02 15:501.19430.000.000.0044.00
11445212006.03.02 15:46buy0.20gbpusd1.74751.74891.76352006.03.02 18:511.74890.000.000.0028.00
11511362006.03.02 22:22sell0.30eurusd1.20351.20311.18752006.03.03 07:401.20310.000.000.6012.00
11511452006.03.02 22:23buy0.20usdchf1.29901.29981.31502006.03.03 07:231.29980.000.000.6212.31
11511522006.03.02 22:24sell0.20gbpusd1.75381.75251.73782006.03.03 03:281.75250.000.000.2026.00
11588202006.03.03 14:55sell0.40eurusd1.20211.20161.18612006.03.03 17:131.20160.000.000.0020.00
11588222006.03.03 14:55sell0.30gbpusd1.75521.75301.73922006.03.03 17:091.75300.000.000.0066.00
11588242006.03.03 14:55buy0.30usdchf1.30011.30041.31612006.03.03 17:091.30040.000.000.006.92
  0.00 0.00 -27.76 1 519.53
Closed P/L: 1 491.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11349612006.03.01 22:41sell0.20audusd0.74390.00000.7279 0.74490.000.00-3.00-20.00
11588272006.03.03 14:55sell0.20eurjpy139.990.00138.39 140.120.000.00-0.86-22.34
10897382006.02.24 20:42buy0.30usdcad1.15110.00001.1671 1.13470.000.002.10-433.59
10901112006.02.24 21:41buy0.30usdjpy116.980.00118.58 116.370.000.008.27-157.26
  0.00 0.00 6.51 -633.19
 Floating P/L: -626.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 491.77 Floating P/L: -626.68 Margin: 989.22
Balance: 4 491.77 Equity: 3 865.09 Free Margin: 2 875.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 493.37 Gross Loss: 1.60 Total Net Profit: 1 491.77
Profit Factor: 933.36 Expected Payoff: 37.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1.60 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 21 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (94.74%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (97.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (2.50%)
Largest profit trade: 185.79 loss trade: -1.60
Average profit trade: 38.29 loss trade: -1.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (839.94) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 839.94 (21) consecutive loss (count): -1.60 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 20 consecutive losses: 1