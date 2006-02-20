|Account: 130685
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 3, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1030644
|2006.02.20 00:07
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1031260
|2006.02.20 03:03
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.02
|117.78
|116.42
|2006.02.23 07:38
|117.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.59
|61.13
|1031261
|2006.02.20 03:03
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|141.04
|140.92
|139.44
|2006.02.22 16:18
|140.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|30.38
|1031262
|2006.02.20 03:03
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7396
|0.7397
|0.7556
|2006.02.21 02:03
|0.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|3.00
|1031263
|2006.02.20 03:03
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7439
|1.7440
|1.7599
|2006.02.20 09:58
|1.7440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1031264
|2006.02.20 03:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1951
|1.1953
|1.2111
|2006.02.20 09:28
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1031267
|2006.02.20 03:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6851
|0.0000
|0.6691
|2006.02.20 22:02
|0.6850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.49
|1031268
|2006.02.20 03:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1513
|1.1518
|1.1673
|2006.02.23 17:51
|1.1518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|8.68
|1033740
|2006.02.20 09:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1963
|1.1912
|1.1803
|2006.02.21 18:49
|1.1912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|102.00
|1046240
|2006.02.21 15:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7470
|1.7438
|1.7310
|2006.02.21 18:22
|1.7438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|1049775
|2006.02.21 21:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7470
|1.7464
|1.7310
|2006.02.22 03:42
|1.7464
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|12.00
|1060809
|2006.02.22 18:31
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|140.99
|140.24
|139.39
|2006.02.23 07:37
|140.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.31
|191.10
|1061178
|2006.02.22 19:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7428
|1.7439
|1.7588
|2006.02.23 09:02
|1.7439
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|33.00
|1067588
|2006.02.23 10:05
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7464
|1.7450
|1.7304
|2006.02.24 21:31
|1.7450
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|56.00
|1069831
|2006.02.23 12:18
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1926
|1.1787
|2006.02.23 18:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|1070369
|2006.02.23 12:50
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7405
|0.7400
|0.7245
|2006.02.24 04:17
|0.7400
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|10.00
|1070519
|2006.02.23 12:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3045
|1.3084
|1.3205
|2006.02.23 17:50
|1.3084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.61
|1075106
|2006.02.23 18:11
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1508
|1.1536
|1.1668
|2006.02.24 14:30
|1.1536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|72.82
|1076681
|2006.02.23 21:32
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|139.53
|139.97
|141.13
|2006.03.03 03:06
|139.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|113.35
|1078863
|2006.02.24 04:37
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7402
|0.7395
|0.7242
|2006.02.27 04:00
|0.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|14.00
|1085618
|2006.02.24 15:19
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1894
|1.1894
|1.2054
|2006.02.24 15:45
|1.1894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1085801
|2006.02.24 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1511
|1.1524
|1.1671
|2006.02.24 18:00
|1.1524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.56
|1090504
|2006.02.24 22:27
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7447
|1.7462
|1.7607
|2006.02.28 13:00
|1.7462
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|45.00
|1090507
|2006.02.24 22:28
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1873
|1.1873
|1.2033
|2006.02.28 13:58
|1.1873
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|0.00
|1090510
|2006.02.24 22:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3173
|1.3126
|1.3013
|2006.02.28 18:04
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|71.61
|1100355
|2006.02.27 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7380
|0.7416
|0.7540
|2006.03.01 00:08
|0.7416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|36.00
|1116388
|2006.02.28 17:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1921
|1.1930
|1.2081
|2006.03.01 07:49
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|18.00
|1118410
|2006.02.28 20:47
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.3103
|1.3093
|1.2943
|2006.03.01 12:53
|1.3093
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|15.28
|1118417
|2006.02.28 20:48
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7543
|1.7538
|1.7383
|2006.03.01 10:55
|1.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|10.00
|1125017
|2006.03.01 12:58
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.3094
|1.3063
|1.2934
|2006.03.01 16:32
|1.3063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.19
|1128790
|2006.03.01 17:09
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.3094
|1.3060
|1.2934
|2006.03.02 17:33
|1.3060
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.49
|78.10
|1130611
|2006.03.01 18:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1921
|1.1928
|1.2081
|2006.03.02 15:00
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|14.00
|1131579
|2006.03.01 19:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7467
|1.7458
|1.7307
|2006.03.02 15:41
|1.7458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|18.00
|1143533
|2006.03.02 15:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1921
|1.1943
|1.2081
|2006.03.02 15:50
|1.1943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1144521
|2006.03.02 15:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7475
|1.7489
|1.7635
|2006.03.02 18:51
|1.7489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1151136
|2006.03.02 22:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2035
|1.2031
|1.1875
|2006.03.03 07:40
|1.2031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|12.00
|1151145
|2006.03.02 22:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2990
|1.2998
|1.3150
|2006.03.03 07:23
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|12.31
|1151152
|2006.03.02 22:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7538
|1.7525
|1.7378
|2006.03.03 03:28
|1.7525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|26.00
|1158820
|2006.03.03 14:55
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2021
|1.2016
|1.1861
|2006.03.03 17:13
|1.2016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1158822
|2006.03.03 14:55
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7552
|1.7530
|1.7392
|2006.03.03 17:09
|1.7530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|1158824
|2006.03.03 14:55
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.3001
|1.3004
|1.3161
|2006.03.03 17:09
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.76
|1 519.53
|Closed P/L:
|1 491.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1134961
|2006.03.01 22:41
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7439
|0.0000
|0.7279
|0.7449
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|-20.00
|1158827
|2006.03.03 14:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|139.99
|0.00
|138.39
|140.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-22.34
|1089738
|2006.02.24 20:42
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1511
|0.0000
|1.1671
|1.1347
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|-433.59
|1090111
|2006.02.24 21:41
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|116.98
|0.00
|118.58
|116.37
|0.00
|0.00
|8.27
|-157.26
|0.00
|0.00
|6.51
|-633.19
|Floating P/L:
|-626.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 491.77
|Floating P/L:
|-626.68
|Margin:
|989.22
|Balance:
|4 491.77
|Equity:
|3 865.09
|Free Margin:
|2 875.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 493.37
|Gross Loss:
|1.60
|Total Net Profit:
|1 491.77
|Profit Factor:
|933.36
|Expected Payoff:
|37.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1.60 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (94.74%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (97.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|185.79
|loss trade:
|-1.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.29
|loss trade:
|-1.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (839.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|839.94 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.60 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|20
|consecutive losses:
|1