North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 127871
|Name: 13_13_13_nf
|2006.02.18 12:32 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|1012274
|15033000
|2006.02.16 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.01
|117.38
|119.01
|2006.02.17 01:50
|117.38
|-63.00
|-63.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-63.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -63.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-63.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-63.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-63.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|63.00 (0.13%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00
|
* * *