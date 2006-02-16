North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 127871Name: 13_13_13_nf2006.02.18 12:32 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
11012274150330002006.02.16 14:02buy0.10usdjpy118.01117.38119.012006.02.17 01:50117.38-63.00
-63.00
 
Summary P/L:-63.00
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(1) -63.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-63.00
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-63.00)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-63.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:63.00 (0.13%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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