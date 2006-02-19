MoneyTec LLC

Account: 10938 Name: BrunoFX-test-eurbuyandsell-m30 Currency: USD 2006 February 21, 12:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4113142006.02.19 19:34balanceDeposit3 000.00
4129722006.02.20 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.19471.19171.19532006.02.21 02:391.19170.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129732006.02.20 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.19471.19171.19532006.02.21 02:391.19170.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129742006.02.20 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129812006.02.20 10:01buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129832006.02.20 10:02buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129842006.02.20 10:03buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129852006.02.20 10:04buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129862006.02.20 10:04buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129872006.02.20 10:04buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129882006.02.20 10:05buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129892006.02.20 10:06buy0.10eurusd1.19471.19171.19532006.02.21 02:391.19170.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129902006.02.20 10:06buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129912006.02.20 10:07buy0.10eurusd1.19431.19131.19492006.02.21 03:131.19130.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129922006.02.20 10:07buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129942006.02.20 10:07buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129962006.02.20 10:09buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129972006.02.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4129982006.02.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4130002006.02.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4130012006.02.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.19471.19171.19532006.02.21 02:391.19170.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4130022006.02.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4130032006.02.20 10:10buy0.10eurusd1.19441.19141.19502006.02.21 02:461.19140.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4130042006.02.20 10:11buy0.10eurusd1.19461.19161.19522006.02.21 02:391.19160.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4130052006.02.20 10:11buy0.10eurusd1.19471.19171.19532006.02.21 02:391.19170.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4130102006.02.20 10:17buy0.10eurusd1.19511.19211.19572006.02.21 00:481.19210.000.00-0.35-30.00
  eurobuying[sl]
4158312006.02.21 08:30buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158382006.02.21 08:30buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158412006.02.21 08:30buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158452006.02.21 08:30buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158462006.02.21 08:30buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158472006.02.21 08:32buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158592006.02.21 08:45buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158602006.02.21 08:45buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158612006.02.21 08:46buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158642006.02.21 08:47buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158672006.02.21 08:48buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158692006.02.21 08:49buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
4158712006.02.21 08:49buy0.10eurusd1.19151.18851.19212006.02.21 10:181.19210.000.000.006.00
  eurobuying[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -8.75 -672.00
Closed P/L: -680.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4158632006.02.21 08:47buy0.10eurusd1.19161.18861.1922 1.19040.000.000.00-12.00
  eurobuying
4158662006.02.21 08:47buy0.10eurusd1.19161.18861.1922 1.19040.000.000.00-12.00
  eurobuying
4158682006.02.21 08:48buy0.10eurusd1.19161.18861.1922 1.19040.000.000.00-12.00
  eurobuying
4158702006.02.21 08:49buy0.10eurusd1.19161.18861.1922 1.19040.000.000.00-12.00
  eurobuying
4158722006.02.21 08:49buy0.10eurusd1.19161.18861.1922 1.19040.000.000.00-12.00
  eurobuying
4160742006.02.21 10:17buy0.10eurusd1.19221.18921.1928 1.19040.000.000.00-18.00
  eurobuying
4160802006.02.21 10:18buy0.10eurusd1.19231.18931.1929 1.19040.000.000.00-19.00
  eurobuying
4160812006.02.21 10:18buy0.10eurusd1.19221.18921.1928 1.19040.000.000.00-18.00
  eurobuying
4160822006.02.21 10:18buy0.10eurusd1.19231.18931.1929 1.19040.000.000.00-19.00
  eurobuying
4160832006.02.21 10:18buy0.10eurusd1.19221.18921.1928 1.19040.000.000.00-18.00
  eurobuying
4160862006.02.21 10:19buy0.10eurusd1.19231.18931.1929 1.19040.000.000.00-19.00
  eurobuying
4160882006.02.21 10:19buy0.10eurusd1.19221.18921.1928 1.19040.000.000.00-18.00
  eurobuying
4160952006.02.21 10:20buy0.10eurusd1.19211.18911.1927 1.19040.000.000.00-17.00
  eurobuying
4160962006.02.21 10:20buy0.10eurusd1.19221.18921.1928 1.19040.000.000.00-18.00
  eurobuying
4160992006.02.21 10:20buy0.10eurusd1.19211.18911.1927 1.19040.000.000.00-17.00
  eurobuying
4161032006.02.21 10:20buy0.10eurusd1.19221.18921.1928 1.19040.000.000.00-18.00
  eurobuying
4161042006.02.21 10:20buy0.10eurusd1.19211.18911.1927 1.19040.000.000.00-17.00
  eurobuying
4161052006.02.21 10:20buy0.10eurusd1.19221.18921.1928 1.19040.000.000.00-18.00
  eurobuying
4161292006.02.21 10:26buy0.10eurusd1.19191.18891.1925 1.19040.000.000.00-15.00
  eurobuying
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -309.00
 Floating P/L: -309.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -680.75 Floating P/L: -309.00 Margin: 2 264.85
Balance: 2 319.25 Equity: 2 010.25 Free Margin: -254.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 78.00 Gross Loss: 758.75 Total Net Profit: -680.75
Profit Factor: 0.10 Expected Payoff: -17.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 758.75 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 38 (34.21%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (34.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 25 (65.79%)
Largest profit trade: 6.00 loss trade: -30.35
Average profit trade: 6.00 loss trade: -30.35
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (78.00) consecutive losses ($): 25 (-758.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 78.00 (13) consecutive loss (count): -758.75 (25)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 25