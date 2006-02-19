|Account: 10938
|Name: BrunoFX-test-eurbuyandsell-m30
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 21, 12:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|411314
|2006.02.19 19:34
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|412972
|2006.02.20 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1917
|1.1953
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412973
|2006.02.20 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1917
|1.1953
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412974
|2006.02.20 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412981
|2006.02.20 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412983
|2006.02.20 10:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412984
|2006.02.20 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412985
|2006.02.20 10:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412986
|2006.02.20 10:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412987
|2006.02.20 10:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412988
|2006.02.20 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412989
|2006.02.20 10:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1917
|1.1953
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412990
|2006.02.20 10:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412991
|2006.02.20 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1943
|1.1913
|1.1949
|2006.02.21 03:13
|1.1913
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412992
|2006.02.20 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412994
|2006.02.20 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412996
|2006.02.20 10:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412997
|2006.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|412998
|2006.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|413000
|2006.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|413001
|2006.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1917
|1.1953
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|413002
|2006.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|413003
|2006.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1914
|1.1950
|2006.02.21 02:46
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|413004
|2006.02.20 10:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1946
|1.1916
|1.1952
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|413005
|2006.02.20 10:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1947
|1.1917
|1.1953
|2006.02.21 02:39
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|413010
|2006.02.20 10:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1951
|1.1921
|1.1957
|2006.02.21 00:48
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-30.00
|
|
|eurobuying[sl]
|415831
|2006.02.21 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415838
|2006.02.21 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415841
|2006.02.21 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415845
|2006.02.21 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415846
|2006.02.21 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415847
|2006.02.21 08:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415859
|2006.02.21 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415860
|2006.02.21 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415861
|2006.02.21 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415864
|2006.02.21 08:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415867
|2006.02.21 08:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415869
|2006.02.21 08:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|415871
|2006.02.21 08:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.1885
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 10:18
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|eurobuying[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.75
|-672.00
|Closed P/L:
|-680.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|415863
|2006.02.21 08:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1886
|1.1922
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|415866
|2006.02.21 08:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1886
|1.1922
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|415868
|2006.02.21 08:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1886
|1.1922
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|415870
|2006.02.21 08:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1886
|1.1922
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|415872
|2006.02.21 08:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1886
|1.1922
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416074
|2006.02.21 10:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1922
|1.1892
|1.1928
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416080
|2006.02.21 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1923
|1.1893
|1.1929
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416081
|2006.02.21 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1922
|1.1892
|1.1928
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416082
|2006.02.21 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1923
|1.1893
|1.1929
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416083
|2006.02.21 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1922
|1.1892
|1.1928
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416086
|2006.02.21 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1923
|1.1893
|1.1929
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416088
|2006.02.21 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1922
|1.1892
|1.1928
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416095
|2006.02.21 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1921
|1.1891
|1.1927
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416096
|2006.02.21 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1922
|1.1892
|1.1928
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416099
|2006.02.21 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1921
|1.1891
|1.1927
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416103
|2006.02.21 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1922
|1.1892
|1.1928
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416104
|2006.02.21 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1921
|1.1891
|1.1927
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416105
|2006.02.21 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1922
|1.1892
|1.1928
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|416129
|2006.02.21 10:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1919
|1.1889
|1.1925
|
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|
|
|eurobuying
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-309.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-309.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-680.75
|Floating P/L:
|-309.00
|Margin:
|2 264.85
|Balance:
|2 319.25
|Equity:
|2 010.25
|Free Margin:
|-254.60
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|78.00
|Gross Loss:
|758.75
|Total Net Profit:
|-680.75
|Profit Factor:
|0.10
|Expected Payoff:
|-17.91
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|758.75
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (34.21%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (34.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|25 (65.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.00
|loss trade:
|-30.35
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.00
|loss trade:
|-30.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (78.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|25 (-758.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|78.00 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-758.75 (25)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|25