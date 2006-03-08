FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 32581 Name: newdigital1 Currency: USD 2006 March 8, 11:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7558422006.03.08 10:35balanceDeposit5 000.00
7558592006.03.08 10:37buy1.00gbpusd1.73951.73750.00002006.03.08 11:331.73750.000.000.00-200.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -200.00
Closed P/L: -200.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7558462006.03.08 10:35buy1.00eurusd1.19161.19010.0000 1.19240.000.000.0080.00
7558492006.03.08 10:36sell1.00usdchf1.31071.31120.0000 1.30960.000.000.0084.00
7558522006.03.08 10:36buy1.00usdjpy117.75117.450.00 117.720.000.000.00-25.48
  0.00 0.00 0.00 138.52
 Floating P/L: 138.52
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -200.00 Floating P/L: 138.52 Margin: 1 595.80
Balance: 4 800.00 Equity: 4 938.52 Free Margin: 3 342.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 200.00 Total Net Profit: -200.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -200.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 200.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -200.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -200.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-200.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -200.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 1