|Account: 32581
|Name: newdigital1
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 8, 11:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|755842
|2006.03.08 10:35
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|755859
|2006.03.08 10:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7395
|1.7375
|0.0000
|2006.03.08 11:33
|1.7375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|Closed P/L:
|-200.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|755846
|2006.03.08 10:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1916
|1.1901
|0.0000
|1.1924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|755849
|2006.03.08 10:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3107
|1.3112
|0.0000
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|755852
|2006.03.08 10:36
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.75
|117.45
|0.00
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|138.52
|Floating P/L:
|138.52
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-200.00
|Floating P/L:
|138.52
|Margin:
|1 595.80
|Balance:
|4 800.00
|Equity:
|4 938.52
|Free Margin:
|3 342.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|200.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-200.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-200.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|200.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-200.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-200.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-200.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|1