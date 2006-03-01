Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 282703 Name: coders guru Currency: USD 2006 March 3, 15:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58994132006.03.01 18:18sell0.49gbpusd1.74701.74591.73102006.03.02 13:411.74590.000.00-6.3253.90
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend[sl]
59015682006.03.01 18:41buy0.52usdjpy116.16116.18117.762006.03.02 14:10116.320.000.0016.0771.53
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
58178432006.03.01 00:48buy0.60eurusd1.19470.00001.21062006.03.01 14:061.19590.000.000.0072.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
58201322006.03.01 01:24buy0.50usdjpy115.91115.92117.522006.03.01 18:40116.120.000.000.0090.42
 12345EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
58703132006.03.01 14:22buy0.47eurchf1.56141.56351.57742006.03.01 18:401.56440.000.000.00107.35
 20060227EMA_CROSS_2
57089212006.02.27 17:50sell0.30eurchf1.56591.56261.54992006.03.01 14:061.56120.000.00-3.00107.99
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
59810082006.03.02 18:02buy0.43gbpusd1.75211.75501.76812006.03.03 15:041.75500.000.001.42124.70
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following[sl]
57088962006.02.27 17:48buy0.30audusd0.73870.73910.75472006.02.28 18:330.74330.000.000.98138.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57087952006.02.27 17:46buy0.40eurgbp0.68160.68200.69762006.03.02 14:100.68410.000.00-17.00174.41
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
58715172006.03.01 14:27sell0.42gbpusd1.75841.75521.74242006.03.01 15:431.75400.000.000.00184.80
 20060227EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
58687582006.03.01 14:06sell0.50eurusd1.19581.19231.17982006.03.01 18:061.19110.000.000.00235.00
 20060227EMA_CROSS_2
57025792006.02.27 16:02buy0.50eurjpy137.59138.02139.192006.02.28 18:34138.220.000.003.45271.83
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
56975352006.02.27 14:46buy0.50eurusd1.18461.18691.20062006.02.28 18:331.19270.000.00-2.98405.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
56986822006.02.27 15:02buy0.50gbpusd1.73991.75181.75592006.02.28 18:341.75360.000.001.65685.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
56974872006.02.27 14:44balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.73 2 721.93
Closed P/L: 2 716.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59554962006.03.02 14:53sell0.56eurgbp0.68490.00000.6689 0.68560.000.003.92-68.80
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
58993832006.03.01 18:18sell0.55eurusd1.19020.00001.1742 1.20270.000.0011.66-687.50
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
57088492006.02.27 17:47buy0.30usdcad1.14330.00001.1593 1.13420.000.004.78-240.70
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
59512482006.03.02 14:10buy0.64usdjpy116.340.00117.94 116.530.000.006.59104.35
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
  0.00 0.00 26.95 -892.65
 Floating P/L: -865.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 716.20 Floating P/L: -865.70 Margin: 2 050.00
Balance: 7 716.20 Equity: 6 850.50 Free Margin: 4 800.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 716.20 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 716.20
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 194.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 686.65 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 194.01 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (2 716.20) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 716.20 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0