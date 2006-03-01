|Account: 282703
|Name: coders guru
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 2, 14:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5899413
|2006.03.01 18:18
|sell
|0.49
|gbpusd
|1.7470
|1.7459
|1.7310
|2006.03.02 13:41
|1.7459
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.32
|53.90
|
|20060301
|EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend[sl]
|5901568
|2006.03.01 18:41
|buy
|0.52
|usdjpy
|116.16
|116.18
|117.76
|2006.03.02 14:10
|116.32
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|71.53
|
|20060301
|EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
|5817843
|2006.03.01 00:48
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.1947
|0.0000
|1.2106
|2006.03.01 14:06
|1.1959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
|5820132
|2006.03.01 01:24
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.91
|115.92
|117.52
|2006.03.01 18:40
|116.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.42
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
|5870313
|2006.03.01 14:22
|buy
|0.47
|eurchf
|1.5614
|1.5635
|1.5774
|2006.03.01 18:40
|1.5644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.35
|
|20060227
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5708921
|2006.02.27 17:50
|sell
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.5659
|1.5626
|1.5499
|2006.03.01 14:06
|1.5612
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|107.99
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5708896
|2006.02.27 17:48
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7387
|0.7391
|0.7547
|2006.02.28 18:33
|0.7433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|138.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5708795
|2006.02.27 17:46
|buy
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.6816
|0.6820
|0.6976
|2006.03.02 14:10
|0.6841
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|174.41
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5871517
|2006.03.01 14:27
|sell
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.7584
|1.7552
|1.7424
|2006.03.01 15:43
|1.7540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184.80
|
|20060227
|EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
|5868758
|2006.03.01 14:06
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1958
|1.1923
|1.1798
|2006.03.01 18:06
|1.1911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|235.00
|
|20060227
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5702579
|2006.02.27 16:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|137.59
|138.02
|139.19
|2006.02.28 18:34
|138.22
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|271.83
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5697535
|2006.02.27 14:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1846
|1.1869
|1.2006
|2006.02.28 18:33
|1.1927
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.98
|405.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5698682
|2006.02.27 15:02
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7399
|1.7518
|1.7559
|2006.02.28 18:34
|1.7536
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|685.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5697487
|2006.02.27 14:44
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.15
|2 597.23
|Closed P/L:
|2 590.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5899383
|2006.03.01 18:18
|sell
|0.55
|eurusd
|1.1902
|0.0000
|1.1742
|
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|8.74
|-176.00
|
|20060301
|EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
|5708849
|2006.02.27 17:47
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1433
|0.0000
|1.1593
|
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|3.98
|-235.37
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5951248
|2006.03.02 14:10
|buy
|0.64
|usdjpy
|116.34
|0.00
|117.94
|
|116.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|
|20060301
|EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
|
|0.00
|0.00
|12.72
|-422.37
|
|Floating P/L:
|-409.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 590.08
|Floating P/L:
|-409.65
|Margin:
|1 490.00
|Balance:
|7 590.08
|Equity:
|7 180.43
|Free Margin:
|5 690.43
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 590.08
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 590.08
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|199.24
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|686.65
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|199.24
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (2 590.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 590.08 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|0