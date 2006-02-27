Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 282703 Name: coders guru Currency: USD 2006 March 1, 18:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56974872006.02.27 14:44balanceDeposit5 000.00
56975352006.02.27 14:46buy0.50eurusd1.18461.18691.20062006.02.28 18:331.19270.000.00-2.98405.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
56986822006.02.27 15:02buy0.50gbpusd1.73991.75181.75592006.02.28 18:341.75360.000.001.65685.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57025792006.02.27 16:02buy0.50eurjpy137.59138.02139.192006.02.28 18:34138.220.000.003.45271.83
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57088962006.02.27 17:48buy0.30audusd0.73870.73910.75472006.02.28 18:330.74330.000.000.98138.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57089212006.02.27 17:50sell0.30eurchf1.56591.56261.54992006.03.01 14:061.56120.000.00-3.00107.99
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
58178432006.03.01 00:48buy0.60eurusd1.19470.00001.21062006.03.01 14:061.19590.000.000.0072.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
58201322006.03.01 01:24buy0.50usdjpy115.91115.92117.522006.03.01 18:40116.120.000.000.0090.42
 12345EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
58687582006.03.01 14:06sell0.50eurusd1.19581.19231.17982006.03.01 18:061.19110.000.000.00235.00
 20060227EMA_CROSS_2
58703132006.03.01 14:22buy0.47eurchf1.56141.56351.57742006.03.01 18:401.56440.000.000.00107.35
 20060227EMA_CROSS_2
58715172006.03.01 14:27sell0.42gbpusd1.75841.75521.74242006.03.01 15:431.75400.000.000.00184.80
 20060227EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
  0.00 0.00 0.10 2 297.39
Closed P/L: 2 297.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57087952006.02.27 17:46buy0.40eurgbp0.68160.00000.6976 0.68110.000.00-6.80-34.97
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57088492006.02.27 17:47buy0.30usdcad1.14330.00001.1593 1.13470.000.001.60-227.37
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
58993832006.03.01 18:18sell0.55eurusd1.19020.00001.1742 1.19120.000.000.00-55.00
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
58994132006.03.01 18:18sell0.49gbpusd1.74700.00001.7310 1.74890.000.000.00-93.10
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
59015682006.03.01 18:41buy0.52usdjpy116.160.00117.76 116.220.000.000.0026.85
 20060301EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
  0.00 0.00 -5.20 -383.59
 Floating P/L: -388.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 297.49 Floating P/L: -388.79 Margin: 2 260.00
Balance: 7 297.49 Equity: 6 908.70 Free Margin: 4 648.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 297.49 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 297.49
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 229.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 686.65 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 229.75 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (2 297.49) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 297.49 (10) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 0