|Account: 282703
|Name: coders guru
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 1, 14:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5817843
|2006.03.01 00:48
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.1947
|0.0000
|1.2106
|2006.03.01 14:06
|1.1959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
|5708921
|2006.02.27 17:50
|sell
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.5659
|1.5626
|1.5499
|2006.03.01 14:06
|1.5612
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|107.99
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5708896
|2006.02.27 17:48
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7387
|0.7391
|0.7547
|2006.02.28 18:33
|0.7433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|138.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5702579
|2006.02.27 16:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|137.59
|138.02
|139.19
|2006.02.28 18:34
|138.22
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|271.83
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5698682
|2006.02.27 15:02
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7399
|1.7518
|1.7559
|2006.02.28 18:34
|1.7536
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|685.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5697535
|2006.02.27 14:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1846
|1.1869
|1.2006
|2006.02.28 18:33
|1.1927
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.98
|405.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5697487
|2006.02.27 14:44
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1 679.82
|Closed P/L:
|1 679.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5708795
|2006.02.27 17:46
|buy
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.6816
|0.0000
|0.6976
|
|0.6804
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|-84.37
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5708849
|2006.02.27 17:47
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1433
|0.0000
|1.1593
|
|1.1380
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|-139.72
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5820132
|2006.03.01 01:24
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.91
|0.00
|117.52
|
|115.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.26
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
|5868758
|2006.03.01 14:06
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1958
|0.0000
|1.1798
|
|1.1964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|20060227
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5870313
|2006.03.01 14:22
|buy
|0.47
|eurchf
|1.5614
|0.0000
|1.5774
|
|1.5616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|
|20060227
|EMA_CROSS_2
|5871517
|2006.03.01 14:27
|sell
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.7584
|0.0000
|1.7424
|
|1.7580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|
|20060227
|EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|-247.35
|
|Floating P/L:
|-252.55
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 679.92
|Floating P/L:
|-252.55
|Margin:
|2 590.00
|Balance:
|6 679.92
|Equity:
|6 427.37
|Free Margin:
|3 837.37
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 679.92
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 679.92
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|279.99
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|686.65
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|279.99
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (1 679.92)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 679.92 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0