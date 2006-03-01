Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 282703 Name: coders guru Currency: USD 2006 March 1, 14:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58178432006.03.01 00:48buy0.60eurusd1.19470.00001.21062006.03.01 14:061.19590.000.000.0072.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
57089212006.02.27 17:50sell0.30eurchf1.56591.56261.54992006.03.01 14:061.56120.000.00-3.00107.99
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57088962006.02.27 17:48buy0.30audusd0.73870.73910.75472006.02.28 18:330.74330.000.000.98138.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57025792006.02.27 16:02buy0.50eurjpy137.59138.02139.192006.02.28 18:34138.220.000.003.45271.83
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
56986822006.02.27 15:02buy0.50gbpusd1.73991.75181.75592006.02.28 18:341.75360.000.001.65685.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
56975352006.02.27 14:46buy0.50eurusd1.18461.18691.20062006.02.28 18:331.19270.000.00-2.98405.00
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
56974872006.02.27 14:44balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.10 1 679.82
Closed P/L: 1 679.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57087952006.02.27 17:46buy0.40eurgbp0.68160.00000.6976 0.68040.000.00-6.80-84.37
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
57088492006.02.27 17:47buy0.30usdcad1.14330.00001.1593 1.13800.000.001.60-139.72
 12345EMA_CROSS_2
58201322006.03.01 01:24buy0.50usdjpy115.910.00117.52 115.870.000.000.00-17.26
 12345EMA_CROSS_Counter-Trend
58687582006.03.01 14:06sell0.50eurusd1.19580.00001.1798 1.19640.000.000.00-30.00
 20060227EMA_CROSS_2
58703132006.03.01 14:22buy0.47eurchf1.56140.00001.5774 1.56160.000.000.007.20
 20060227EMA_CROSS_2
58715172006.03.01 14:27sell0.42gbpusd1.75840.00001.7424 1.75800.000.000.0016.80
 20060227EMA_CROSS_Trend-Following
  0.00 0.00 -5.20 -247.35
 Floating P/L: -252.55
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 679.92 Floating P/L: -252.55 Margin: 2 590.00
Balance: 6 679.92 Equity: 6 427.37 Free Margin: 3 837.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 679.92 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 679.92
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 279.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 686.65 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 279.99 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (1 679.92) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 679.92 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0