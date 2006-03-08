Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 296627 Name: Pivot_EMA_test_2(2) Currency: USD 2006 March 16, 14:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64125652006.03.08 21:19balanceDeposit3 000.00
64388282006.03.09 06:27buy0.15eurjpym140.54140.58142.132006.03.09 08:17140.580.000.000.000.51
64451552006.03.09 08:19buy0.16eurjpym140.54140.78142.132006.03.09 18:06140.780.000.000.003.25
65086822006.03.10 07:51sell2.00usdchfm1.31351.30981.29752006.03.14 09:521.30980.000.00-3.5056.50
65086832006.03.10 07:51buy2.00usdchfm1.31391.31571.32992006.03.10 13:351.31570.000.000.0027.36
65087172006.03.10 07:52sell2.00usdjpym118.15118.13116.552006.03.14 13:54118.130.000.00-4.203.39
65087182006.03.10 07:52buy2.00usdjpym118.18118.41119.782006.03.10 13:35118.410.000.000.0038.85
65087342006.03.10 07:53buy2.00gbpusdm1.73711.73751.75312006.03.10 10:341.73750.000.000.008.00
65087352006.03.10 07:53sell2.00gbpusdm1.73671.73331.72072006.03.10 13:351.73330.000.000.0068.00
65087402006.03.10 07:53buy2.00eurjpym140.85140.97142.452006.03.10 10:35140.970.000.000.0020.28
65087522006.03.10 07:53buy2.00eurchfm1.56591.56981.58192006.03.13 11:021.56980.000.000.9659.28
65087622006.03.10 07:54buy0.98eurusdm1.19201.19441.20802006.03.13 08:411.19440.000.00-0.5823.52
65087652006.03.10 07:54sell0.98eurusdm1.19181.19151.17582006.03.10 13:351.19150.000.000.002.94
65839852006.03.13 07:05buy0.95gbpusdm1.72751.72841.73052006.03.13 15:341.73050.000.000.0028.50
65839862006.03.13 07:05sell0.95gbpusdm1.72711.72621.72412006.03.13 08:581.72410.000.000.0028.50
66080532006.03.13 15:07buy0.95eurusdm1.19261.19291.19562006.03.13 18:061.19290.000.000.002.85
66597572006.03.14 07:31buy2.00gbpusdm1.73551.73601.73852006.03.14 13:321.73600.000.000.0010.00
66963592006.03.14 15:17sell2.00usdjpym117.71117.63117.412006.03.14 16:28117.410.000.000.0051.11
66964142006.03.14 15:18sell2.00usdchfm1.30591.30501.30292006.03.14 15:311.30290.000.000.0046.05
  0.00 0.00 -7.32 478.89
Closed P/L: 471.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65087502006.03.10 07:53sell2.00eurchfm1.56550.00001.5495 1.56790.000.00-3.00-37.14
65087392006.03.10 07:53sell2.00eurjpym140.810.00139.21 142.180.000.00-4.38-233.71
66080552006.03.13 15:07sell0.95eurusdm1.19240.00001.1894 1.21370.000.001.00-202.35
66597582006.03.14 07:31sell2.00gbpusdm1.73510.00001.7321 1.75270.000.00-0.86-352.00
66964172006.03.14 15:18buy2.00usdchfm1.30630.00001.3093 1.29230.000.001.65-216.67
66963622006.03.14 15:17buy2.00usdjpym117.740.00118.04 117.130.000.002.06-104.16
  0.00 0.00 -3.53 -1 146.03
 Floating P/L: -1 149.56
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 471.57 Floating P/L: -1 149.56 Margin: 547.50
Balance: 3 471.57 Equity: 2 322.01 Free Margin: 1 774.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 472.38 Gross Loss: 0.81 Total Net Profit: 471.57
Profit Factor: 583.19 Expected Payoff: 26.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.81 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (94.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.56%)
Largest profit trade: 68.00 loss trade: -0.81
Average profit trade: 27.79 loss trade: -0.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (375.22) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 375.22 (15) consecutive loss (count): -0.81 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1