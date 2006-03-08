|Account: 296627
|Name: Pivot_EMA_test_2(2)
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 16, 14:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6412565
|2006.03.08 21:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|6438828
|2006.03.09 06:27
|buy
|0.15
|eurjpym
|140.54
|140.58
|142.13
|2006.03.09 08:17
|140.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|6445155
|2006.03.09 08:19
|buy
|0.16
|eurjpym
|140.54
|140.78
|142.13
|2006.03.09 18:06
|140.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|6508682
|2006.03.10 07:51
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.3135
|1.3098
|1.2975
|2006.03.14 09:52
|1.3098
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|56.50
|6508683
|2006.03.10 07:51
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.3139
|1.3157
|1.3299
|2006.03.10 13:35
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.36
|6508717
|2006.03.10 07:52
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpym
|118.15
|118.13
|116.55
|2006.03.14 13:54
|118.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|3.39
|6508718
|2006.03.10 07:52
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpym
|118.18
|118.41
|119.78
|2006.03.10 13:35
|118.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.85
|6508734
|2006.03.10 07:53
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7371
|1.7375
|1.7531
|2006.03.10 10:34
|1.7375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|6508735
|2006.03.10 07:53
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7367
|1.7333
|1.7207
|2006.03.10 13:35
|1.7333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|6508740
|2006.03.10 07:53
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpym
|140.85
|140.97
|142.45
|2006.03.10 10:35
|140.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.28
|6508752
|2006.03.10 07:53
|buy
|2.00
|eurchfm
|1.5659
|1.5698
|1.5819
|2006.03.13 11:02
|1.5698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|59.28
|6508762
|2006.03.10 07:54
|buy
|0.98
|eurusdm
|1.1920
|1.1944
|1.2080
|2006.03.13 08:41
|1.1944
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|23.52
|6508765
|2006.03.10 07:54
|sell
|0.98
|eurusdm
|1.1918
|1.1915
|1.1758
|2006.03.10 13:35
|1.1915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|6583985
|2006.03.13 07:05
|buy
|0.95
|gbpusdm
|1.7275
|1.7284
|1.7305
|2006.03.13 15:34
|1.7305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.50
|6583986
|2006.03.13 07:05
|sell
|0.95
|gbpusdm
|1.7271
|1.7262
|1.7241
|2006.03.13 08:58
|1.7241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.50
|6608053
|2006.03.13 15:07
|buy
|0.95
|eurusdm
|1.1926
|1.1929
|1.1956
|2006.03.13 18:06
|1.1929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|6659757
|2006.03.14 07:31
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7355
|1.7360
|1.7385
|2006.03.14 13:32
|1.7360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6696359
|2006.03.14 15:17
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpym
|117.71
|117.63
|117.41
|2006.03.14 16:28
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.11
|6696414
|2006.03.14 15:18
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.3059
|1.3050
|1.3029
|2006.03.14 15:31
|1.3029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.05
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.32
|478.89
|Closed P/L:
|471.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6508750
|2006.03.10 07:53
|sell
|2.00
|eurchfm
|1.5655
|0.0000
|1.5495
|
|1.5679
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|-37.14
|6508739
|2006.03.10 07:53
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpym
|140.81
|0.00
|139.21
|
|142.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.38
|-233.71
|6608055
|2006.03.13 15:07
|sell
|0.95
|eurusdm
|1.1924
|0.0000
|1.1894
|
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-202.35
|6659758
|2006.03.14 07:31
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7351
|0.0000
|1.7321
|
|1.7527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-352.00
|6696417
|2006.03.14 15:18
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.3063
|0.0000
|1.3093
|
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|-216.67
|6696362
|2006.03.14 15:17
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpym
|117.74
|0.00
|118.04
|
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-104.16
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.53
|-1 146.03
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 149.56
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|471.57
|Floating P/L:
|-1 149.56
|Margin:
|547.50
|Balance:
|3 471.57
|Equity:
|2 322.01
|Free Margin:
|1 774.51
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|472.38
|Gross Loss:
|0.81
|Total Net Profit:
|471.57
|Profit Factor:
|583.19
|Expected Payoff:
|26.20
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.81 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (94.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|68.00
|loss trade:
|-0.81
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.79
|loss trade:
|-0.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (375.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|375.22 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.81 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1