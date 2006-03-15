Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 309683 Name: KI_test_1 Currency: USD 2006 March 16, 08:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
67410452006.03.15 07:45balanceDeposit3 000.00
67506632006.03.15 10:00sell10.00gbpusdm1.74220.00000.00002006.03.15 14:211.74840.000.000.00-620.00
67645882006.03.15 14:21buy10.00gbpusdm1.74821.74540.00002006.03.15 14:431.74540.000.000.00-280.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -900.00
Closed P/L: -900.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -900.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 100.00 Equity: 2 100.00 Free Margin: 2 100.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 900.00 Total Net Profit: -900.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -450.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 900.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -620.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -450.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-900.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -900.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2