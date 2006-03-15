|Account: 309683
|Name: KI_test_1
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 16, 08:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6741045
|2006.03.15 07:45
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|6750663
|2006.03.15 10:00
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7422
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.03.15 14:21
|1.7484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-620.00
|6764588
|2006.03.15 14:21
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7482
|1.7454
|0.0000
|2006.03.15 14:43
|1.7454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-280.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-900.00
|Closed P/L:
|-900.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-900.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 100.00
|Equity:
|2 100.00
|Free Margin:
|2 100.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|900.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-900.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-450.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|900.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-620.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-450.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-900.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-900.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|2