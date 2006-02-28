|Account: 31066
|Name: 22222222fibo2
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 28, 17:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|723928
|2006.02.28 15:52
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|723932
|2006.02.28 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7468
|1.7418
|1.7668
|2006.02.28 16:00
|1.7474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|723964
|2006.02.28 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1885
|1.1935
|1.1685
|2006.02.28 16:31
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|723972
|2006.02.28 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3169
|1.3119
|1.3369
|2006.02.28 16:23
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.12
|724336
|2006.02.28 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3124
|1.3074
|1.3324
|2006.02.28 17:05
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.79
|Closed P/L:
|-76.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|724125
|2006.02.28 16:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7488
|1.7538
|1.7288
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|Floating P/L:
|-41.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-76.79
|Floating P/L:
|-41.00
|Margin:
|87.44
|Balance:
|2 923.21
|Equity:
|2 882.21
|Free Margin:
|2 794.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11.33
|Gross Loss:
|88.12
|Total Net Profit:
|-76.79
|Profit Factor:
|0.13
|Expected Payoff:
|-19.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|82.12
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.00
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.67
|loss trade:
|-44.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (6.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-88.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-88.12 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2