FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 31066 Name: 22222222fibo2 Currency: USD 2006 February 28, 17:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7239282006.02.28 15:52balanceDeposit3 000.00
7239322006.02.28 15:54buy0.10gbpusd1.74681.74181.76682006.02.28 16:001.74740.000.000.006.00
7239642006.02.28 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.18851.19351.16852006.02.28 16:311.19350.000.000.00-50.00
7239722006.02.28 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.31691.31191.33692006.02.28 16:231.31190.000.000.00-38.12
7243362006.02.28 16:23buy0.10usdchf1.31241.30741.33242006.02.28 17:051.31310.000.000.005.33
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -76.79
Closed P/L: -76.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7241252006.02.28 16:12sell0.10gbpusd1.74881.75381.7288 1.75290.000.000.00-41.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -41.00
 Floating P/L: -41.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -76.79 Floating P/L: -41.00 Margin: 87.44
Balance: 2 923.21 Equity: 2 882.21 Free Margin: 2 794.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11.33 Gross Loss: 88.12 Total Net Profit: -76.79
Profit Factor: 0.13 Expected Payoff: -19.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 82.12 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6.00 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 5.67 loss trade: -44.06
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (6.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-88.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -88.12 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2