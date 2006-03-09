|Account: 297790
|Name: Ojala
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 15, 13:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6467946
|2006.03.09 15:10
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|6467975
|2006.03.09 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7375
|1.7365
|2006.03.09 16:20
|1.7365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6469666
|2006.03.09 15:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5648
|1.5651
|1.5661
|2006.03.09 16:52
|1.5651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|6470579
|2006.03.09 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6865
|0.6867
|0.6878
|2006.03.10 13:35
|0.6874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.56
|6471790
|2006.03.09 16:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.2805
|2.2801
|2.2792
|2006.03.10 13:35
|2.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.99
|6480519
|2006.03.09 18:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3163
|2006.03.10 01:03
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.99
|6481363
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1915
|0.0000
|1.1928
|2006.03.10 12:58
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.50
|6481398
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7365
|0.0000
|1.7378
|2006.03.10 08:53
|1.7378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|1.30
|6519136
|2006.03.10 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5663
|1.5715
|1.5650
|2006.03.13 01:46
|1.5715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-3.95
|6519391
|2006.03.10 13:07
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|86.94
|87.32
|86.81
|2006.03.13 07:26
|87.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.19
|6530285
|2006.03.10 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3840
|1.3837
|1.3827
|2006.03.10 14:14
|1.3827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|6532401
|2006.03.10 14:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3818
|1.3815
|1.3805
|2006.03.10 14:30
|1.3815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|6548552
|2006.03.10 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1621
|1.1620
|1.1608
|2006.03.10 15:58
|1.1620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|6549548
|2006.03.10 15:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1615
|1.1611
|1.1602
|2006.03.10 16:21
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|6554987
|2006.03.10 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1895
|1.1870
|1.1908
|2006.03.10 19:22
|1.1908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6555043
|2006.03.10 17:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3190
|1.3215
|1.3177
|2006.03.10 19:22
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|6556202
|2006.03.10 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7315
|0.7290
|0.7328
|2006.03.13 01:02
|0.7328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|1.30
|6556216
|2006.03.10 18:16
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7257
|1.7232
|1.7270
|2006.03.10 20:29
|1.7270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6556221
|2006.03.10 18:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.04
|119.29
|118.91
|2006.03.12 23:01
|118.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.10
|6557098
|2006.03.10 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3812
|1.3787
|1.3825
|2006.03.10 19:29
|1.3825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|6603254
|2006.03.13 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6903
|0.6928
|0.6890
|2006.03.13 15:46
|0.6899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|6603286
|2006.03.13 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3152
|1.3177
|1.3139
|2006.03.13 15:46
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|6603666
|2006.03.13 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|141.95
|141.95
|142.08
|2006.03.13 13:50
|141.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6604589
|2006.03.13 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3869
|1.3870
|1.3882
|2006.03.13 16:40
|1.3870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|6604930
|2006.03.13 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|87.23
|86.98
|87.36
|2006.03.13 17:52
|87.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|6607325
|2006.03.13 14:46
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.2703
|2.2728
|2.2690
|2006.03.13 15:01
|2.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|6608389
|2006.03.13 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1929
|0.0000
|1.1942
|2006.03.13 15:46
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|6609756
|2006.03.13 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5692
|0.0000
|1.5705
|2006.03.13 17:56
|1.5698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|6612479
|2006.03.13 16:09
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7328
|0.0000
|0.7341
|2006.03.13 20:16
|0.7341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6615077
|2006.03.13 16:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.98
|0.00
|118.85
|2006.03.13 20:26
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.09
|6616534
|2006.03.13 16:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1616
|0.0000
|1.1603
|2006.03.13 17:56
|1.1610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|6678279
|2006.03.14 13:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|141.27
|141.23
|141.14
|2006.03.14 13:48
|141.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|6679710
|2006.03.14 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1601
|1.1598
|1.1588
|2006.03.14 13:51
|1.1588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|6679776
|2006.03.14 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7384
|1.7388
|1.7397
|2006.03.14 14:52
|1.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6684676
|2006.03.14 14:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5665
|1.5662
|1.5652
|2006.03.14 15:57
|1.5652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|6685299
|2006.03.14 14:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1963
|1.1967
|1.1976
|2006.03.14 14:49
|1.1976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6687677
|2006.03.14 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.2751
|2.2748
|2.2738
|2006.03.14 15:26
|2.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|6705196
|2006.03.14 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|141.21
|0.00
|141.34
|2006.03.14 22:10
|141.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|1.11
|6714524
|2006.03.14 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|86.53
|0.00
|86.66
|2006.03.14 21:40
|86.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|6757751
|2006.03.15 13:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.46
|117.50
|117.59
|2006.03.15 13:37
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|21.97
|Closed P/L:
|21.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6620087
|2006.03.13 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3839
|0.0000
|1.3826
|1.3907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-5.88
|6618537
|2006.03.13 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6902
|0.0000
|0.6915
|0.6888
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-2.44
|6621238
|2006.03.13 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3170
|1.3022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-10.37
|6758358
|2006.03.15 13:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2017
|0.0000
|1.2004
|1.2024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-19.39
|Floating P/L:
|-19.37
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|21.55
|Floating P/L:
|-19.37
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|121.55
|Equity:
|102.18
|Free Margin:
|62.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|30.76
|Gross Loss:
|9.21
|Total Net Profit:
|21.55
|Profit Factor:
|3.34
|Expected Payoff:
|0.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|9.21 (8.0%)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (84.21%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|36 (92.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (7.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.47
|loss trade:
|-4.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.85
|loss trade:
|-3.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (15.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-7.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|15.46 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.31 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|2