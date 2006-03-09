Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 297790 Name: Ojala Currency: USD 2006 March 15, 13:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64679462006.03.09 15:10balanceDeposit100.00
64679752006.03.09 15:10sell0.01gbpusd1.73781.73751.73652006.03.09 16:201.73650.000.000.001.30
64696662006.03.09 15:43buy0.01eurchf1.56481.56511.56612006.03.09 16:521.56510.000.000.000.23
64705792006.03.09 16:00buy0.01eurgbp0.68650.68670.68782006.03.10 13:350.68740.000.00-0.091.56
64717902006.03.09 16:16sell0.01gbpchf2.28052.28012.27922006.03.10 13:352.27920.000.00-0.200.99
64805192006.03.09 18:33buy0.01usdchf1.31500.00001.31632006.03.10 01:031.31630.000.000.080.99
64813632006.03.09 19:00buy0.01eurusd1.19150.00001.19282006.03.10 12:581.19200.000.00-0.060.50
64813982006.03.09 19:00buy0.01gbpusd1.73650.00001.73782006.03.10 08:531.73780.000.000.031.30
65191362006.03.10 13:00sell0.01eurchf1.56631.57151.56502006.03.13 01:461.57150.000.00-0.05-3.95
65193912006.03.10 13:07sell0.01audjpy86.9487.3286.812006.03.13 07:2687.320.000.00-0.12-3.19
65302852006.03.10 14:00sell0.01eurcad1.38401.38371.38272006.03.10 14:141.38270.000.000.001.12
65324012006.03.10 14:14sell0.01eurcad1.38181.38151.38052006.03.10 14:301.38150.000.000.000.25
65485522006.03.10 15:45sell0.01usdcad1.16211.16201.16082006.03.10 15:581.16200.000.000.000.09
65495482006.03.10 15:59sell0.01usdcad1.16151.16111.16022006.03.10 16:211.16110.000.000.000.34
65549872006.03.10 17:45buy0.01eurusd1.18951.18701.19082006.03.10 19:221.19080.000.000.001.30
65550432006.03.10 17:47sell0.01usdchf1.31901.32151.31772006.03.10 19:221.31770.000.000.000.99
65562022006.03.10 18:15buy0.01audusd0.73150.72900.73282006.03.13 01:020.73280.000.000.031.30
65562162006.03.10 18:16buy0.01gbpusd1.72571.72321.72702006.03.10 20:291.72700.000.000.001.30
65562212006.03.10 18:16sell0.01usdjpy119.04119.29118.912006.03.12 23:01118.910.000.00-0.111.10
65570982006.03.10 19:00buy0.01eurcad1.38121.37871.38252006.03.10 19:291.38250.000.000.001.12
66032542006.03.13 13:00sell0.01eurgbp0.69030.69280.68902006.03.13 15:460.68990.000.000.000.70
66032862006.03.13 13:00sell0.01usdchf1.31521.31771.31392006.03.13 15:461.31480.000.000.000.30
66036662006.03.13 13:15buy0.01eurjpy141.95141.95142.082006.03.13 13:50141.950.000.000.000.00
66045892006.03.13 13:30buy0.01eurcad1.38691.38701.38822006.03.13 16:401.38700.000.000.000.08
66049302006.03.13 13:45buy0.01audjpy87.2386.9887.362006.03.13 17:5287.270.000.000.000.34
66073252006.03.13 14:46sell0.01gbpchf2.27032.27282.26902006.03.13 15:012.27280.000.000.00-1.90
66083892006.03.13 15:15buy0.01eurusd1.19290.00001.19422006.03.13 15:461.19320.000.000.000.30
66097562006.03.13 15:30buy0.01eurchf1.56920.00001.57052006.03.13 17:561.56980.000.000.000.45
66124792006.03.13 16:09buy0.01audusd0.73280.00000.73412006.03.13 20:160.73410.000.000.001.30
66150772006.03.13 16:30sell0.01usdjpy118.980.00118.852006.03.13 20:26118.850.000.000.001.09
66165342006.03.13 16:46sell0.01usdcad1.16160.00001.16032006.03.13 17:561.16100.000.000.000.52
66782792006.03.14 13:17sell0.01eurjpy141.27141.23141.142006.03.14 13:48141.140.000.000.001.10
66797102006.03.14 13:30sell0.01usdcad1.16011.15981.15882006.03.14 13:511.15880.000.000.001.12
66797762006.03.14 13:30buy0.01gbpusd1.73841.73881.73972006.03.14 14:521.73970.000.000.001.30
66846762006.03.14 14:03sell0.01eurchf1.56651.56621.56522006.03.14 15:571.56520.000.000.001.00
66852992006.03.14 14:10buy0.01eurusd1.19631.19671.19762006.03.14 14:491.19760.000.000.001.30
66876772006.03.14 14:45sell0.01gbpchf2.27512.27482.27382006.03.14 15:262.27380.000.000.001.00
67051962006.03.14 16:00buy0.01eurjpy141.210.00141.342006.03.14 22:10141.340.000.000.071.11
67145242006.03.14 18:15buy0.01audjpy86.530.0086.662006.03.14 21:4086.660.000.000.001.11
67577512006.03.15 13:27buy0.01usdjpy117.46117.50117.592006.03.15 13:37117.590.000.000.001.11
  0.00 0.00 -0.42 21.97
Closed P/L: 21.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
66200872006.03.13 18:00sell0.01eurcad1.38390.00001.3826 1.39070.000.000.04-5.88
66185372006.03.13 17:30buy0.01eurgbp0.69020.00000.6915 0.68880.000.00-0.18-2.44
66212382006.03.13 18:15buy0.01usdchf1.31570.00001.3170 1.30220.000.000.16-10.37
67583582006.03.15 13:37sell0.01eurusd1.20170.00001.2004 1.20240.000.000.00-0.70
  0.00 0.00 0.02 -19.39
 Floating P/L: -19.37
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 21.55 Floating P/L: -19.37 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 121.55 Equity: 102.18 Free Margin: 62.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 30.76 Gross Loss: 9.21 Total Net Profit: 21.55
Profit Factor: 3.34 Expected Payoff: 0.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 9.21 (8.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 19 (84.21%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (92.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (7.69%)
Largest profit trade: 1.47 loss trade: -4.00
Average profit trade: 0.85 loss trade: -3.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (15.30) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-7.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 15.46 (17) consecutive loss (count): -7.31 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 2