|Account: 304913
|Name: Michael Schneider
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 13, 19:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6563596
|2006.03.12 21:58
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6563762
|2006.03.12 23:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7266
|0.0000
|1.7306
|2006.03.12 23:46
|1.7272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|6566881
|2006.03.12 23:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7278
|0.0000
|1.7318
|2006.03.13 01:57
|1.7272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|6573606
|2006.03.13 01:32
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7263
|0.0000
|1.7303
|2006.03.13 01:57
|1.7270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|6575392
|2006.03.13 01:57
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7275
|0.0000
|1.7315
|2006.03.13 02:19
|1.7266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|6576506
|2006.03.13 02:11
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7260
|0.0000
|1.7300
|2006.03.13 02:18
|1.7267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|6577100
|2006.03.13 02:19
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7271
|0.0000
|1.7311
|2006.03.13 06:30
|1.7278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|6583287
|2006.03.13 06:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7281
|0.0000
|1.7321
|2006.03.13 07:37
|1.7287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|6585542
|2006.03.13 07:37
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7293
|0.0000
|1.7333
|2006.03.13 10:11
|1.7255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|6590446
|2006.03.13 08:09
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7278
|0.0000
|1.7318
|2006.03.13 10:10
|1.7257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|6592484
|2006.03.13 08:46
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.7263
|0.0000
|1.7303
|2006.03.13 10:10
|1.7258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|6593449
|2006.03.13 08:57
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.7247
|0.0000
|1.7287
|2006.03.13 10:10
|1.7259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|6597634
|2006.03.13 10:11
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7253
|0.0000
|1.7213
|2006.03.13 14:00
|1.7260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|6599141
|2006.03.13 10:55
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7269
|0.0000
|1.7229
|2006.03.13 14:00
|1.7262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|6606143
|2006.03.13 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7255
|0.0000
|1.7215
|2006.03.13 14:21
|1.7262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|6606577
|2006.03.13 14:09
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7270
|0.0000
|1.7230
|2006.03.13 14:21
|1.7263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|6606838
|2006.03.13 14:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7260
|0.0000
|1.7220
|2006.03.13 15:58
|1.7293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|6607765
|2006.03.13 15:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7275
|0.0000
|1.7235
|2006.03.13 15:58
|1.7294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|6608923
|2006.03.13 15:26
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.7290
|0.0000
|1.7250
|2006.03.13 15:58
|1.7292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|6610236
|2006.03.13 15:34
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.7306
|0.0000
|1.7266
|2006.03.13 15:58
|1.7294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|6611307
|2006.03.13 15:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7292
|0.0000
|1.7332
|2006.03.13 16:08
|1.7299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|6612253
|2006.03.13 16:08
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7304
|0.0000
|1.7344
|2006.03.13 16:15
|1.7310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|6613509
|2006.03.13 16:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7314
|0.0000
|1.7354
|2006.03.13 16:30
|1.7321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|6615116
|2006.03.13 16:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7324
|0.0000
|1.7364
|2006.03.13 17:22
|1.7302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|6616135
|2006.03.13 16:42
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7308
|0.0000
|1.7348
|2006.03.13 17:22
|1.7300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|6617830
|2006.03.13 17:11
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.7292
|0.0000
|1.7332
|2006.03.13 17:22
|1.7302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.00
|Closed P/L:
|162.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6618244
|2006.03.13 17:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7300
|0.0000
|1.7260
|1.7316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|Floating P/L:
|-32.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|162.00
|Floating P/L:
|-32.00
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|5 162.00
|Equity:
|5 130.00
|Free Margin:
|4 930.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|654.00
|Gross Loss:
|492.00
|Total Net Profit:
|162.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.33
|Expected Payoff:
|6.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|200.00 (3.8%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (37.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (52.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (48.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|192.00
|loss trade:
|-84.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|50.31
|loss trade:
|-41.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (120.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-200.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|218.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2