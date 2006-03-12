Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 304913 Name: Michael Schneider Currency: USD 2006 March 13, 19:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65635962006.03.12 21:58balanceDeposit5 000.00
65637622006.03.12 23:01buy0.20gbpusd1.72660.00001.73062006.03.12 23:461.72720.000.000.0012.00
65668812006.03.12 23:54buy0.20gbpusd1.72780.00001.73182006.03.13 01:571.72720.000.000.00-12.00
65736062006.03.13 01:32buy0.40gbpusd1.72630.00001.73032006.03.13 01:571.72700.000.000.0028.00
65753922006.03.13 01:57buy0.20gbpusd1.72750.00001.73152006.03.13 02:191.72660.000.000.00-18.00
65765062006.03.13 02:11buy0.40gbpusd1.72600.00001.73002006.03.13 02:181.72670.000.000.0028.00
65771002006.03.13 02:19buy0.20gbpusd1.72710.00001.73112006.03.13 06:301.72780.000.000.0014.00
65832872006.03.13 06:30buy0.20gbpusd1.72810.00001.73212006.03.13 07:371.72870.000.000.0012.00
65855422006.03.13 07:37buy0.20gbpusd1.72930.00001.73332006.03.13 10:111.72550.000.000.00-76.00
65904462006.03.13 08:09buy0.40gbpusd1.72780.00001.73182006.03.13 10:101.72570.000.000.00-84.00
65924842006.03.13 08:46buy0.80gbpusd1.72630.00001.73032006.03.13 10:101.72580.000.000.00-40.00
65934492006.03.13 08:57buy1.60gbpusd1.72470.00001.72872006.03.13 10:101.72590.000.000.00192.00
65976342006.03.13 10:11sell0.20gbpusd1.72530.00001.72132006.03.13 14:001.72600.000.000.00-14.00
65991412006.03.13 10:55sell0.40gbpusd1.72690.00001.72292006.03.13 14:001.72620.000.000.0028.00
66061432006.03.13 14:00sell0.20gbpusd1.72550.00001.72152006.03.13 14:211.72620.000.000.00-14.00
66065772006.03.13 14:09sell0.40gbpusd1.72700.00001.72302006.03.13 14:211.72630.000.000.0028.00
66068382006.03.13 14:21sell0.20gbpusd1.72600.00001.72202006.03.13 15:581.72930.000.000.00-66.00
66077652006.03.13 15:02sell0.40gbpusd1.72750.00001.72352006.03.13 15:581.72940.000.000.00-76.00
66089232006.03.13 15:26sell0.80gbpusd1.72900.00001.72502006.03.13 15:581.72920.000.000.00-16.00
66102362006.03.13 15:34sell1.60gbpusd1.73060.00001.72662006.03.13 15:581.72940.000.000.00192.00
66113072006.03.13 15:59buy0.20gbpusd1.72920.00001.73322006.03.13 16:081.72990.000.000.0014.00
66122532006.03.13 16:08buy0.20gbpusd1.73040.00001.73442006.03.13 16:151.73100.000.000.0012.00
66135092006.03.13 16:15buy0.20gbpusd1.73140.00001.73542006.03.13 16:301.73210.000.000.0014.00
66151162006.03.13 16:30buy0.20gbpusd1.73240.00001.73642006.03.13 17:221.73020.000.000.00-44.00
66161352006.03.13 16:42buy0.40gbpusd1.73080.00001.73482006.03.13 17:221.73000.000.000.00-32.00
66178302006.03.13 17:11buy0.80gbpusd1.72920.00001.73322006.03.13 17:221.73020.000.000.0080.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 162.00
Closed P/L: 162.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
66182442006.03.13 17:22sell0.20gbpusd1.73000.00001.7260 1.73160.000.000.00-32.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -32.00
 Floating P/L: -32.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 162.00 Floating P/L: -32.00 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 5 162.00 Equity: 5 130.00 Free Margin: 4 930.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 654.00 Gross Loss: 492.00 Total Net Profit: 162.00
Profit Factor: 1.33 Expected Payoff: 6.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 200.00 (3.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (52.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (48.00%)
Largest profit trade: 192.00 loss trade: -84.00
Average profit trade: 50.31 loss trade: -41.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (120.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-200.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 218.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -200.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2