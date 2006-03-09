Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 297790 Name: Ojala Currency: USD 2006 March 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64679462006.03.09 15:10balanceDeposit100.00
64679752006.03.09 15:10sell0.01gbpusd1.73781.73751.73652006.03.09 16:201.73650.000.000.001.30
64696662006.03.09 15:43buy0.01eurchf1.56481.56511.56612006.03.09 16:521.56510.000.000.000.23
64705792006.03.09 16:00buy0.01eurgbp0.68650.68670.68782006.03.10 13:350.68740.000.00-0.091.56
64717902006.03.09 16:16sell0.01gbpchf2.28052.28012.27922006.03.10 13:352.27920.000.00-0.200.99
64805192006.03.09 18:33buy0.01usdchf1.31500.00001.31632006.03.10 01:031.31630.000.000.080.99
64813632006.03.09 19:00buy0.01eurusd1.19150.00001.19282006.03.10 12:581.19200.000.00-0.060.50
64813982006.03.09 19:00buy0.01gbpusd1.73650.00001.73782006.03.10 08:531.73780.000.000.031.30
65302852006.03.10 14:00sell0.01eurcad1.38401.38371.38272006.03.10 14:141.38270.000.000.001.12
65324012006.03.10 14:14sell0.01eurcad1.38181.38151.38052006.03.10 14:301.38150.000.000.000.25
65485522006.03.10 15:45sell0.01usdcad1.16211.16201.16082006.03.10 15:581.16200.000.000.000.09
65495482006.03.10 15:59sell0.01usdcad1.16151.16111.16022006.03.10 16:211.16110.000.000.000.34
65549872006.03.10 17:45buy0.01eurusd1.18951.18701.19082006.03.10 19:221.19080.000.000.001.30
65550432006.03.10 17:47sell0.01usdchf1.31901.32151.31772006.03.10 19:221.31770.000.000.000.99
65562162006.03.10 18:16buy0.01gbpusd1.72571.72321.72702006.03.10 20:291.72700.000.000.001.30
65570982006.03.10 19:00buy0.01eurcad1.38121.37871.38252006.03.10 19:291.38250.000.000.001.12
  0.00 0.00 -0.24 13.38
Closed P/L: 13.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65193912006.03.10 13:07sell0.01audjpy86.9487.3286.81 87.110.000.00-0.12-1.43
65562022006.03.10 18:15buy0.01audusd0.73150.72900.7328 0.73170.000.000.030.20
65191362006.03.10 13:00sell0.01eurchf1.56631.57151.5650 1.56910.000.00-0.05-2.13
65562212006.03.10 18:16sell0.01usdjpy119.04119.29118.91 119.000.000.00-0.110.34
  0.00 0.00 -0.25 -3.02
 Floating P/L: -3.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 13.14 Floating P/L: -3.27 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 113.14 Equity: 109.87 Free Margin: 69.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13.14 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 13.14
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.47 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.88 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (13.14) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 13.14 (15) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 0