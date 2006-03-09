|Account: 297790
|Name: Ojala
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6467946
|2006.03.09 15:10
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|6467975
|2006.03.09 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7375
|1.7365
|2006.03.09 16:20
|1.7365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6469666
|2006.03.09 15:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5648
|1.5651
|1.5661
|2006.03.09 16:52
|1.5651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|6470579
|2006.03.09 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6865
|0.6867
|0.6878
|2006.03.10 13:35
|0.6874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.56
|6471790
|2006.03.09 16:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.2805
|2.2801
|2.2792
|2006.03.10 13:35
|2.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.99
|6480519
|2006.03.09 18:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3163
|2006.03.10 01:03
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.99
|6481363
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1915
|0.0000
|1.1928
|2006.03.10 12:58
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.50
|6481398
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7365
|0.0000
|1.7378
|2006.03.10 08:53
|1.7378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|1.30
|6530285
|2006.03.10 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3840
|1.3837
|1.3827
|2006.03.10 14:14
|1.3827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|6532401
|2006.03.10 14:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3818
|1.3815
|1.3805
|2006.03.10 14:30
|1.3815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|6548552
|2006.03.10 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1621
|1.1620
|1.1608
|2006.03.10 15:58
|1.1620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|6549548
|2006.03.10 15:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1615
|1.1611
|1.1602
|2006.03.10 16:21
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|6554987
|2006.03.10 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1895
|1.1870
|1.1908
|2006.03.10 19:22
|1.1908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6555043
|2006.03.10 17:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3190
|1.3215
|1.3177
|2006.03.10 19:22
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|6556216
|2006.03.10 18:16
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7257
|1.7232
|1.7270
|2006.03.10 20:29
|1.7270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6557098
|2006.03.10 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3812
|1.3787
|1.3825
|2006.03.10 19:29
|1.3825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|13.38
|Closed P/L:
|13.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6519391
|2006.03.10 13:07
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|86.94
|87.32
|86.81
|87.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.43
|6556202
|2006.03.10 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7315
|0.7290
|0.7328
|0.7317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.20
|6519136
|2006.03.10 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5663
|1.5715
|1.5650
|1.5691
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-2.13
|6556221
|2006.03.10 18:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.04
|119.29
|118.91
|119.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-3.02
|Floating P/L:
|-3.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|13.14
|Floating P/L:
|-3.27
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|113.14
|Equity:
|109.87
|Free Margin:
|69.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|13.14
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|13.14
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.47
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.88
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (13.14)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|13.14 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|0