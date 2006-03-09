|Account: 297790
|Name: Ojala
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 10, 14:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6467946
|2006.03.09 15:10
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|6467975
|2006.03.09 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7375
|1.7365
|2006.03.09 16:20
|1.7365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6469666
|2006.03.09 15:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5648
|1.5651
|1.5661
|2006.03.09 16:52
|1.5651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|6470579
|2006.03.09 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6865
|0.6867
|0.6878
|2006.03.10 13:35
|0.6874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.56
|6471790
|2006.03.09 16:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.2805
|2.2801
|2.2792
|2006.03.10 13:35
|2.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.99
|6480519
|2006.03.09 18:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3163
|2006.03.10 01:03
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.99
|6481363
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1915
|0.0000
|1.1928
|2006.03.10 12:58
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.50
|6481398
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7365
|0.0000
|1.7378
|2006.03.10 08:53
|1.7378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|1.30
|6530285
|2006.03.10 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3840
|1.3837
|1.3827
|2006.03.10 14:14
|1.3827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|6532401
|2006.03.10 14:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.3818
|1.3815
|1.3805
|2006.03.10 14:30
|1.3815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|8.24
|Closed P/L:
|8.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6519136
|2006.03.10 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5663
|0.0000
|1.5650
|1.5696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.49
|6519391
|2006.03.10 13:07
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|86.94
|0.00
|86.81
|87.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|Floating P/L:
|-3.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8.00
|Floating P/L:
|-3.50
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|108.00
|Equity:
|104.50
|Free Margin:
|84.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|8.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.89
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.47
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.89
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (8.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0