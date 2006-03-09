Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 297790 Name: Ojala Currency: USD 2006 March 10, 13:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64679462006.03.09 15:10balanceDeposit100.00
64679752006.03.09 15:10sell0.01gbpusd1.73781.73751.73652006.03.09 16:201.73650.000.000.001.30
64696662006.03.09 15:43buy0.01eurchf1.56481.56511.56612006.03.09 16:521.56510.000.000.000.23
64805192006.03.09 18:33buy0.01usdchf1.31500.00001.31632006.03.10 01:031.31630.000.000.080.99
64813632006.03.09 19:00buy0.01eurusd1.19150.00001.19282006.03.10 12:581.19200.000.00-0.060.50
64813982006.03.09 19:00buy0.01gbpusd1.73650.00001.73782006.03.10 08:531.73780.000.000.031.30
  0.00 0.00 0.05 4.32
Closed P/L: 4.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64705792006.03.09 16:00buy0.01eurgbp0.68650.00000.6878 0.68610.000.00-0.09-0.69
64717902006.03.09 16:16sell0.01gbpchf2.28050.00002.2792 2.28310.000.00-0.20-1.98
65191362006.03.10 13:00sell0.01eurchf1.56630.00001.5650 1.56670.000.000.00-0.30
  0.00 0.00 -0.29 -2.97
 Floating P/L: -3.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4.37 Floating P/L: -3.26 Margin: 30.00
Balance: 104.37 Equity: 101.11 Free Margin: 71.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4.37 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 4.37
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.33 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.87 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (4.37) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4.37 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0