|Account: 297790
|Name: Ojala
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 10, 13:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6467946
|2006.03.09 15:10
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|6467975
|2006.03.09 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7375
|1.7365
|2006.03.09 16:20
|1.7365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6469666
|2006.03.09 15:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5648
|1.5651
|1.5661
|2006.03.09 16:52
|1.5651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|6480519
|2006.03.09 18:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3163
|2006.03.10 01:03
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.99
|6481363
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1915
|0.0000
|1.1928
|2006.03.10 12:58
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.50
|6481398
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7365
|0.0000
|1.7378
|2006.03.10 08:53
|1.7378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|1.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|4.32
|Closed P/L:
|4.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6470579
|2006.03.09 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6865
|0.0000
|0.6878
|0.6861
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.69
|6471790
|2006.03.09 16:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.2805
|0.0000
|2.2792
|2.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-1.98
|6519136
|2006.03.10 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5663
|0.0000
|1.5650
|1.5667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-2.97
|Floating P/L:
|-3.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4.37
|Floating P/L:
|-3.26
|Margin:
|30.00
|Balance:
|104.37
|Equity:
|101.11
|Free Margin:
|71.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4.37
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|4.37
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.33
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.87
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (4.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4.37 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0