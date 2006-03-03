North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 136020 Name: 12_12nf_12_12_nf Currency: USD 2006 March 10, 11:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11639312006.03.03 21:09balanceDeposit25 000.00
11656092006.03.06 02:02sell0.10usdcad1.13381.14381.12382006.03.07 12:161.14380.000.00-0.26-87.43
11658662006.03.06 02:40buy0.10usdjpy116.59116.85117.592006.03.06 10:15116.850.000.000.0022.25
11667492006.03.06 05:34sell0.10audusd0.74520.74340.73522006.03.06 19:190.74340.000.000.0018.00
11667992006.03.06 05:40buy0.10usdchf1.29361.29651.30362006.03.06 16:571.29650.000.000.0022.37
11668102006.03.06 05:42buy0.10gbpchf2.27522.27632.28522006.03.07 16:542.27630.000.000.628.38
11668192006.03.06 05:43buy0.10gbpusd1.75911.75931.76912006.03.06 10:081.75930.000.000.002.00
11669662006.03.06 05:50sell0.10eurusd1.20671.20211.19672006.03.06 21:591.20210.000.000.0046.00
11721332006.03.06 10:45sell0.10gbpjpy205.56205.42204.562006.03.07 06:57205.420.000.00-1.0211.90
11803292006.03.06 17:02sell0.10usdchf1.29691.30691.28692006.03.07 10:331.30690.000.00-0.62-76.52
11860942006.03.06 23:07sell0.10gbpusd1.74931.74931.73932006.03.07 05:001.74930.000.000.100.00
11868852006.03.07 00:54sell0.10eurusd1.20071.19381.19072006.03.07 12:371.19070.000.000.00100.00
11875432006.03.07 02:15sell0.10usdjpy117.52117.41116.522006.03.09 14:52117.410.000.00-2.729.37
11892142006.03.07 05:30sell0.10audusd0.73910.73500.72912006.03.08 09:150.73500.000.00-0.3041.00
11919992006.03.07 09:08buy0.10gbpjpy205.43204.43206.432006.03.07 15:50204.430.000.000.00-84.88
12000942006.03.07 16:04buy0.10usdcad1.14681.14831.15682006.03.08 04:211.14830.000.000.0913.06
12060292006.03.07 20:49buy0.10usdchf1.31301.31321.32302006.03.10 09:271.31320.000.001.521.52
12078722006.03.07 23:49buy0.10eurusd1.18881.19101.19882006.03.08 13:551.19100.000.00-0.4022.00
12082032006.03.08 00:38sell0.10gbpchf2.27942.27342.26942006.03.08 21:562.27340.000.000.0045.86
12105232006.03.08 06:20buy0.10gbpjpy204.29204.52205.292006.03.08 10:43204.520.000.000.0019.55
12114962006.03.08 09:00buy0.10usdcad1.14951.15171.15952006.03.08 17:121.15170.000.000.0019.10
12160412006.03.08 15:04sell0.10gbpjpy204.62204.54203.622006.03.09 06:51204.540.000.00-3.066.79
12209362006.03.08 22:02buy0.10gbpchf2.27322.27392.28322006.03.09 08:452.27390.000.001.835.35
12278732006.03.09 09:28sell0.10gbpchf2.27192.28192.26192006.03.09 15:482.28190.000.000.00-76.26
12291922006.03.09 10:23sell0.10gbpjpy204.33204.14203.332006.03.09 10:59204.140.000.000.0016.17
12346912006.03.09 15:04buy0.10gbpjpy204.28204.96205.282006.03.09 19:57205.280.000.000.0084.56
12347092006.03.09 15:05buy0.10usdjpy117.51118.12118.512006.03.09 22:38118.120.000.000.0051.64
  0.00 0.00 -4.22 241.78
Closed P/L: 237.56
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12220732006.03.09 02:12sell0.10audusd0.73330.74330.7233 0.73620.000.00-0.30-29.00
12180562006.03.08 17:17buy0.10eurusd1.19291.18291.2029 1.19220.000.00-1.60-7.00
12044352006.03.07 18:53sell0.10gbpusd1.73551.74551.7255 1.73940.000.000.50-39.00
12213312006.03.08 23:08sell0.10usdcad1.15571.16571.1457 1.16030.000.00-1.04-39.64
12442722006.03.09 21:54sell0.10gbpchf2.28002.29002.2700 2.28440.000.00-0.91-33.50
12465122006.03.10 02:13sell0.10gbpjpy205.06206.06204.06 205.830.000.000.00-65.07
12466322006.03.10 02:22sell0.10usdjpy118.08119.08117.08 118.340.000.000.00-21.97
  0.00 0.00 -3.35 -235.18
 Floating P/L: -238.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 237.56 Floating P/L: -238.53 Margin: 182.66
Balance: 25 237.56 Equity: 24 999.03 Free Margin: 24 816.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 563.53 Gross Loss: 325.97 Total Net Profit: 237.56
Profit Factor: 1.73 Expected Payoff: 9.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 43.23 Maximal Drawdown (%): 164.83 (0.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (84.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (15.38%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -87.69
Average profit trade: 25.62 loss trade: -81.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (202.69) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-164.83)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 202.69 (11) consecutive loss (count): -164.83 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1