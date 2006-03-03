|Account: 136020
|Name: 12_12nf_12_12_nf
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 10, 11:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1163931
|2006.03.03 21:09
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|1165609
|2006.03.06 02:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1338
|1.1438
|1.1238
|2006.03.07 12:16
|1.1438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-87.43
|1165866
|2006.03.06 02:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.59
|116.85
|117.59
|2006.03.06 10:15
|116.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.25
|1166749
|2006.03.06 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7452
|0.7434
|0.7352
|2006.03.06 19:19
|0.7434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1166799
|2006.03.06 05:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2936
|1.2965
|1.3036
|2006.03.06 16:57
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.37
|1166810
|2006.03.06 05:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2752
|2.2763
|2.2852
|2006.03.07 16:54
|2.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|8.38
|1166819
|2006.03.06 05:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7591
|1.7593
|1.7691
|2006.03.06 10:08
|1.7593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|1166966
|2006.03.06 05:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2067
|1.2021
|1.1967
|2006.03.06 21:59
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1172133
|2006.03.06 10:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.56
|205.42
|204.56
|2006.03.07 06:57
|205.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|11.90
|1180329
|2006.03.06 17:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2969
|1.3069
|1.2869
|2006.03.07 10:33
|1.3069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|-76.52
|1186094
|2006.03.06 23:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7493
|1.7493
|1.7393
|2006.03.07 05:00
|1.7493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|1186885
|2006.03.07 00:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2007
|1.1938
|1.1907
|2006.03.07 12:37
|1.1907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|1187543
|2006.03.07 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.52
|117.41
|116.52
|2006.03.09 14:52
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.72
|9.37
|1189214
|2006.03.07 05:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7391
|0.7350
|0.7291
|2006.03.08 09:15
|0.7350
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|41.00
|1191999
|2006.03.07 09:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.43
|204.43
|206.43
|2006.03.07 15:50
|204.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.88
|1200094
|2006.03.07 16:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1468
|1.1483
|1.1568
|2006.03.08 04:21
|1.1483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|13.06
|1206029
|2006.03.07 20:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3130
|1.3132
|1.3230
|2006.03.10 09:27
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|1.52
|1207872
|2006.03.07 23:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1888
|1.1910
|1.1988
|2006.03.08 13:55
|1.1910
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|22.00
|1208203
|2006.03.08 00:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2794
|2.2734
|2.2694
|2006.03.08 21:56
|2.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.86
|1210523
|2006.03.08 06:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.29
|204.52
|205.29
|2006.03.08 10:43
|204.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.55
|1211496
|2006.03.08 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1495
|1.1517
|1.1595
|2006.03.08 17:12
|1.1517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.10
|1216041
|2006.03.08 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.62
|204.54
|203.62
|2006.03.09 06:51
|204.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.06
|6.79
|1220936
|2006.03.08 22:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2732
|2.2739
|2.2832
|2006.03.09 08:45
|2.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|5.35
|1227873
|2006.03.09 09:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2719
|2.2819
|2.2619
|2006.03.09 15:48
|2.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.26
|1229192
|2006.03.09 10:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.33
|204.14
|203.33
|2006.03.09 10:59
|204.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.17
|1234691
|2006.03.09 15:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.28
|204.96
|205.28
|2006.03.09 19:57
|205.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.56
|1234709
|2006.03.09 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.51
|118.12
|118.51
|2006.03.09 22:38
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.22
|241.78
|Closed P/L:
|237.56
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1222073
|2006.03.09 02:12
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7333
|0.7433
|0.7233
|0.7362
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-29.00
|1218056
|2006.03.08 17:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1929
|1.1829
|1.2029
|1.1922
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-7.00
|1204435
|2006.03.07 18:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7355
|1.7455
|1.7255
|1.7394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-39.00
|1221331
|2006.03.08 23:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1557
|1.1657
|1.1457
|1.1603
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|-39.64
|1244272
|2006.03.09 21:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2800
|2.2900
|2.2700
|2.2844
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|-33.50
|1246512
|2006.03.10 02:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.06
|206.06
|204.06
|205.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.07
|1246632
|2006.03.10 02:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.08
|119.08
|117.08
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|-235.18
|Floating P/L:
|-238.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|237.56
|Floating P/L:
|-238.53
|Margin:
|182.66
|Balance:
|25 237.56
|Equity:
|24 999.03
|Free Margin:
|24 816.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|563.53
|Gross Loss:
|325.97
|Total Net Profit:
|237.56
|Profit Factor:
|1.73
|Expected Payoff:
|9.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|43.23
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|164.83 (0.7%)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-87.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.62
|loss trade:
|-81.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (202.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-164.83)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|202.69 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-164.83 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1