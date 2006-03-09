Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 297790 Name: Ojala Currency: USD 2006 March 9, 19:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64679462006.03.09 15:10balanceDeposit100.00
64679752006.03.09 15:10sell0.01gbpusd1.73781.73751.73652006.03.09 16:201.73650.000.000.001.30
64696662006.03.09 15:43buy0.01eurchf1.56481.56511.56612006.03.09 16:521.56510.000.000.000.23
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.53
Closed P/L: 1.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64705792006.03.09 16:00buy0.01eurgbp0.68650.00000.6878 0.68600.000.000.00-0.87
64717902006.03.09 16:16sell0.01gbpchf2.28050.00002.2792 2.28180.000.000.00-0.99
64805192006.03.09 18:33buy0.01usdchf1.31500.00001.3163 1.31380.000.000.00-0.91
64813632006.03.09 19:00buy0.01eurusd1.19150.00001.1928 1.19130.000.000.00-0.20
64813982006.03.09 19:00buy0.01gbpusd1.73650.00001.7378 1.73630.000.000.00-0.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.17
 Floating P/L: -3.17
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1.53 Floating P/L: -3.17 Margin: 50.00
Balance: 101.53 Equity: 98.36 Free Margin: 48.36
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1.53 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1.53
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.30 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.77 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1.53) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1.53 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0