|Account: 297790
|Name: Ojala
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 9, 19:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6467946
|2006.03.09 15:10
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|6467975
|2006.03.09 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7375
|1.7365
|2006.03.09 16:20
|1.7365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6469666
|2006.03.09 15:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5648
|1.5651
|1.5661
|2006.03.09 16:52
|1.5651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.53
|Closed P/L:
|1.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6470579
|2006.03.09 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6865
|0.0000
|0.6878
|0.6860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|6471790
|2006.03.09 16:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.2805
|0.0000
|2.2792
|2.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|6480519
|2006.03.09 18:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3163
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|6481363
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.1915
|0.0000
|1.1928
|1.1913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|6481398
|2006.03.09 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7365
|0.0000
|1.7378
|1.7363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.17
|Floating P/L:
|-3.17
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1.53
|Floating P/L:
|-3.17
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|101.53
|Equity:
|98.36
|Free Margin:
|48.36
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1.53
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1.53
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.30
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.77
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1.53)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1.53 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0