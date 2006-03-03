|Account: 171287
|Name: Cat 50 brain
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 9, 14:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3561433
|2006.03.03 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2021
|1.1952
|1.1921
|2006.03.07 10:31
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|11.80
|1 000.00
|3603260
|2006.03.07 10:00
|sell
|3.40
|gbpjpy
|205.01
|204.35
|204.01
|2006.03.07 16:56
|204.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 333.90
|3606612
|2006.03.07 11:53
|buy
|3.10
|gbpchf
|2.2759
|2.2762
|2.2859
|2006.03.07 15:54
|2.2762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.63
|3609223
|2006.03.07 14:05
|sell
|2.60
|usdjpy
|117.79
|117.69
|116.79
|2006.03.07 15:59
|117.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.80
|3629682
|2006.03.08 10:16
|buy
|3.90
|usdcad
|1.1497
|1.1517
|1.1597
|2006.03.08 16:12
|1.1517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|677.26
|3634799
|2006.03.08 14:04
|sell
|3.50
|gbpjpy
|204.63
|204.16
|203.63
|2006.03.09 09:59
|204.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-163.06
|979.75
|3643368
|2006.03.08 21:01
|buy
|2.20
|gbpchf
|2.2732
|2.2758
|2.2832
|2006.03.09 11:54
|2.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|71.68
|305.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.58
|4 567.24
|Closed P/L:
|4 487.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3637535
|2006.03.08 16:17
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.1930
|1.1830
|1.2030
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.72
|-364.00
|3636028
|2006.03.08 15:07
|buy
|2.90
|usdchf
|1.3113
|1.3013
|1.3213
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|79.87
|110.54
|3653538
|2006.03.09 09:59
|sell
|2.20
|gbpusd
|1.7366
|1.7466
|1.7266
|1.7394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-431.20
|3657484
|2006.03.09 13:47
|buy
|2.80
|usdcad
|1.1558
|1.1565
|1.1658
|1.1593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|845.34
|3657885
|2006.03.09 14:04
|buy
|2.40
|gbpjpy
|204.26
|203.26
|205.26
|204.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.96
|3657921
|2006.03.09 14:06
|buy
|1.90
|usdjpy
|117.52
|116.52
|118.52
|117.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.17
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|287.47
|Floating P/L:
|297.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 487.66
|Floating P/L:
|297.62
|Margin:
|16 534.94
|Balance:
|27 876.12
|Equity:
|28 173.74
|Free Margin:
|11 638.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 487.66
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|4 487.66
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|641.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 333.90
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|641.09
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (4 487.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 487.66 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0