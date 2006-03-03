Alpari Ltd

Account: 171287 Name: Cat 50 brain Currency: USD 2006 March 9, 14:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35614332006.03.03 16:15sell1.00eurusd1.20211.19521.19212006.03.07 10:311.19210.000.0011.801 000.00
36032602006.03.07 10:00sell3.40gbpjpy205.01204.35204.012006.03.07 16:56204.350.000.000.001 333.90
36066122006.03.07 11:53buy3.10gbpchf2.27592.27622.28592006.03.07 15:542.27620.000.000.0049.63
36092232006.03.07 14:05sell2.60usdjpy117.79117.69116.792006.03.07 15:59117.690.000.000.00220.80
36296822006.03.08 10:16buy3.90usdcad1.14971.15171.15972006.03.08 16:121.15170.000.000.00677.26
36347992006.03.08 14:04sell3.50gbpjpy204.63204.16203.632006.03.09 09:59204.160.000.00-163.06979.75
36433682006.03.08 21:01buy2.20gbpchf2.27322.27582.28322006.03.09 11:542.27580.000.0071.68305.90
  0.00 0.00 -79.58 4 567.24
Closed P/L: 4 487.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36375352006.03.08 16:17buy2.80eurusd1.19301.18301.2030 1.19170.000.00-69.72-364.00
36360282006.03.08 15:07buy2.90usdchf1.31131.30131.3213 1.31180.000.0079.87110.54
36535382006.03.09 09:59sell2.20gbpusd1.73661.74661.7266 1.73940.000.000.00-431.20
36574842006.03.09 13:47buy2.80usdcad1.15581.15651.1658 1.15930.000.000.00845.34
36578852006.03.09 14:04buy2.40gbpjpy204.26203.26205.26 204.360.000.000.00142.96
36579212006.03.09 14:06buy1.90usdjpy117.52116.52118.52 117.510.000.000.00-16.17
  0.00 0.00 10.15 287.47
 Floating P/L: 297.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 487.66 Floating P/L: 297.62 Margin: 16 534.94
Balance: 27 876.12 Equity: 28 173.74 Free Margin: 11 638.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 487.66 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 4 487.66
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 641.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 333.90 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 641.09 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (4 487.66) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 487.66 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0