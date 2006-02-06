|Account: 159861
|Name: Alex Panov
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 20, 10:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3125623
|2006.02.06 21:00
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3238252
|2006.02.13 10:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7391
|1.7241
|1.7406
|2006.02.13 15:52
|1.7406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|3245160
|2006.02.13 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7422
|1.7572
|1.7407
|2006.02.14 02:43
|1.7413
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|63.00
|3283066
|2006.02.15 14:48
|sell
|3.10
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7466
|1.7416
|2006.02.15 15:01
|1.7466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-542.50
|3283849
|2006.02.15 15:06
|buy
|2.90
|gbpusd
|1.7467
|1.7442
|1.7492
|2006.02.15 15:09
|1.7479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.60
|3285254
|2006.02.15 15:50
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.7453
|1.7478
|1.7428
|2006.02.15 16:01
|1.7439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|294.00
|3286156
|2006.02.15 16:14
|buy
|3.10
|gbpusd
|1.7474
|1.7449
|1.7499
|2006.02.15 16:22
|1.7488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|303.80
|3290288
|2006.02.15 18:07
|sell
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.7402
|1.7427
|1.7377
|2006.02.15 19:04
|1.7386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|358.40
|3294196
|2006.02.15 23:23
|sell
|3.30
|gbpusd
|1.7409
|1.7434
|1.7384
|2006.02.16 01:23
|1.7394
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.62
|346.50
|3295735
|2006.02.16 03:57
|sell
|3.40
|gbpusd
|1.7397
|1.7422
|1.7372
|2006.02.16 08:16
|1.7385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|285.60
|3298324
|2006.02.16 08:23
|buy
|3.50
|gbpusd
|1.7391
|1.7366
|1.7416
|2006.02.16 09:36
|1.7366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-612.50
|3299744
|2006.02.16 09:52
|sell
|3.30
|gbpusd
|1.7358
|1.7383
|1.7333
|2006.02.16 10:30
|1.7340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|415.80
|3303409
|2006.02.16 12:36
|sell
|3.40
|gbpusd
|1.7333
|1.7358
|1.7308
|2006.02.16 13:14
|1.7358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-595.00
|3304016
|2006.02.16 13:15
|buy
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.7357
|1.7332
|1.7382
|2006.02.16 14:04
|1.7332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-560.00
|3306533
|2006.02.16 15:41
|sell
|3.10
|gbpusd
|1.7352
|1.7377
|1.7327
|2006.02.16 16:15
|1.7333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|412.30
|3311331
|2006.02.16 20:58
|sell
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.7376
|1.7401
|1.7351
|2006.02.16 21:32
|1.7401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-560.00
|3311960
|2006.02.16 21:47
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.7395
|1.7370
|1.7420
|2006.02.17 02:18
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-525.00
|3314262
|2006.02.17 02:27
|sell
|2.90
|gbpusd
|1.7363
|1.7388
|1.7338
|2006.02.17 04:25
|1.7350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|263.90
|3317780
|2006.02.17 09:00
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.7356
|1.7381
|1.7331
|2006.02.17 11:21
|1.7381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-525.00
|3323592
|2006.02.17 14:04
|sell
|2.80
|gbpusd
|1.7338
|1.7363
|1.7313
|2006.02.17 14:34
|1.7363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-490.00
|3324495
|2006.02.17 14:42
|buy
|2.70
|gbpusd
|1.7357
|1.7332
|1.7382
|2006.02.17 15:46
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.70
|3326510
|2006.02.17 16:18
|sell
|2.70
|gbpusd
|1.7400
|1.7425
|1.7375
|2006.02.17 16:20
|1.7425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-472.50
|3326787
|2006.02.17 16:21
|buy
|2.60
|gbpusd
|1.7408
|1.7383
|1.7433
|2006.02.17 16:21
|1.7421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|236.60
|3327415
|2006.02.17 16:36
|sell
|2.70
|gbpusd
|1.7417
|1.7442
|1.7392
|2006.02.17 17:08
|1.7403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.60
|3328587
|2006.02.17 17:13
|sell
|2.70
|gbpusd
|1.7407
|1.7432
|1.7382
|2006.02.17 18:18
|1.7394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.70
|3330341
|2006.02.17 18:23
|sell
|2.80
|gbpusd
|1.7382
|1.7407
|1.7357
|2006.02.17 18:52
|1.7407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-490.00
|3331532
|2006.02.17 18:58
|sell
|2.70
|gbpusd
|1.7393
|1.7418
|1.7368
|2006.02.17 19:12
|1.7418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-472.50
|3332088
|2006.02.17 19:20
|sell
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.7423
|1.7448
|1.7398
|2006.02.17 19:47
|1.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.00
|3333270
|2006.02.17 20:47
|sell
|2.60
|gbpusd
|1.7408
|1.7433
|1.7383
|2006.02.20 00:49
|1.7433
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-455.00
|3335097
|2006.02.20 00:20
|buy
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.7426
|1.7401
|1.7451
|2006.02.20 02:00
|1.7440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|147.00
|3337114
|2006.02.20 03:23
|sell
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.7449
|1.7474
|1.7424
|2006.02.20 08:39
|1.7451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.17
|-1 858.50
|Closed P/L:
|-1 872.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3343739
|2006.02.20 10:03
|buy
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.7418
|1.7393
|1.7443
|1.7421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.50
|Floating P/L:
|52.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 872.67
|Floating P/L:
|52.50
|Margin:
|3 048.15
|Balance:
|8 127.33
|Equity:
|8 179.83
|Free Margin:
|5 131.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 467.69
|Gross Loss:
|6 340.36
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 872.67
|Profit Factor:
|0.70
|Expected Payoff:
|-62.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 984.67
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|542.50 (5.3%)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (52.38%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (56.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (43.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|415.80
|loss trade:
|-612.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|262.81
|loss trade:
|-487.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (1 824.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 155.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 824.28 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 155.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1