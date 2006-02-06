Alpari Ltd

Account: 159861 Name: Alex Panov Currency: USD 2006 February 20, 10:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31256232006.02.06 21:00balanceDeposit10 000.00
32382522006.02.13 10:24buy1.00gbpusd1.73911.72411.74062006.02.13 15:521.74060.000.000.00105.00
32451602006.02.13 16:03sell1.00gbpusd1.74221.75721.74072006.02.14 02:431.74130.000.00-1.1963.00
32830662006.02.15 14:48sell3.10gbpusd1.74411.74661.74162006.02.15 15:011.74660.000.000.00-542.50
32838492006.02.15 15:06buy2.90gbpusd1.74671.74421.74922006.02.15 15:091.74790.000.000.00243.60
32852542006.02.15 15:50sell3.00gbpusd1.74531.74781.74282006.02.15 16:011.74390.000.000.00294.00
32861562006.02.15 16:14buy3.10gbpusd1.74741.74491.74992006.02.15 16:221.74880.000.000.00303.80
32902882006.02.15 18:07sell3.20gbpusd1.74021.74271.73772006.02.15 19:041.73860.000.000.00358.40
32941962006.02.15 23:23sell3.30gbpusd1.74091.74341.73842006.02.16 01:231.73940.000.00-7.62346.50
32957352006.02.16 03:57sell3.40gbpusd1.73971.74221.73722006.02.16 08:161.73850.000.000.00285.60
32983242006.02.16 08:23buy3.50gbpusd1.73911.73661.74162006.02.16 09:361.73660.000.000.00-612.50
32997442006.02.16 09:52sell3.30gbpusd1.73581.73831.73332006.02.16 10:301.73400.000.000.00415.80
33034092006.02.16 12:36sell3.40gbpusd1.73331.73581.73082006.02.16 13:141.73580.000.000.00-595.00
33040162006.02.16 13:15buy3.20gbpusd1.73571.73321.73822006.02.16 14:041.73320.000.000.00-560.00
33065332006.02.16 15:41sell3.10gbpusd1.73521.73771.73272006.02.16 16:151.73330.000.000.00412.30
33113312006.02.16 20:58sell3.20gbpusd1.73761.74011.73512006.02.16 21:321.74010.000.000.00-560.00
33119602006.02.16 21:47buy3.00gbpusd1.73951.73701.74202006.02.17 02:181.73700.000.00-3.36-525.00
33142622006.02.17 02:27sell2.90gbpusd1.73631.73881.73382006.02.17 04:251.73500.000.000.00263.90
33177802006.02.17 09:00sell3.00gbpusd1.73561.73811.73312006.02.17 11:211.73810.000.000.00-525.00
33235922006.02.17 14:04sell2.80gbpusd1.73381.73631.73132006.02.17 14:341.73630.000.000.00-490.00
33244952006.02.17 14:42buy2.70gbpusd1.73571.73321.73822006.02.17 15:461.73700.000.000.00245.70
33265102006.02.17 16:18sell2.70gbpusd1.74001.74251.73752006.02.17 16:201.74250.000.000.00-472.50
33267872006.02.17 16:21buy2.60gbpusd1.74081.73831.74332006.02.17 16:211.74210.000.000.00236.60
33274152006.02.17 16:36sell2.70gbpusd1.74171.74421.73922006.02.17 17:081.74030.000.000.00264.60
33285872006.02.17 17:13sell2.70gbpusd1.74071.74321.73822006.02.17 18:181.73940.000.000.00245.70
33303412006.02.17 18:23sell2.80gbpusd1.73821.74071.73572006.02.17 18:521.74070.000.000.00-490.00
33315322006.02.17 18:58sell2.70gbpusd1.73931.74181.73682006.02.17 19:121.74180.000.000.00-472.50
33320882006.02.17 19:20sell2.50gbpusd1.74231.74481.73982006.02.17 19:471.74090.000.000.00245.00
33332702006.02.17 20:47sell2.60gbpusd1.74081.74331.73832006.02.20 00:491.74330.000.00-2.00-455.00
33350972006.02.20 00:20buy1.50gbpusd1.74261.74011.74512006.02.20 02:001.74400.000.000.00147.00
33371142006.02.20 03:23sell2.50gbpusd1.74491.74741.74242006.02.20 08:391.74510.000.000.00-35.00
  0.00 0.00 -14.17 -1 858.50
Closed P/L: -1 872.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33437392006.02.20 10:03buy2.50gbpusd1.74181.73931.7443 1.74210.000.000.0052.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 52.50
 Floating P/L: 52.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 872.67 Floating P/L: 52.50 Margin: 3 048.15
Balance: 8 127.33 Equity: 8 179.83 Free Margin: 5 131.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 467.69 Gross Loss: 6 340.36 Total Net Profit: -1 872.67
Profit Factor: 0.70 Expected Payoff: -62.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 984.67 Maximal Drawdown (%): 542.50 (5.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 21 (52.38%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (56.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (43.33%)
Largest profit trade: 415.80 loss trade: -612.50
Average profit trade: 262.81 loss trade: -487.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (1 824.28) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 155.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 824.28 (6) consecutive loss (count): -1 155.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1