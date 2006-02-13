North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 127868 Name: Dmitrii Currency: USD 2006 February 15, 09:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9697372006.02.13 08:02balanceDeposit1 000.00
9722512006.02.13 11:40sell0.30gbpusd1.73851.74101.73602006.02.13 15:251.73690.000.000.0048.00
9754962006.02.13 16:53buy0.40gbpusd1.74181.73931.74432006.02.13 17:371.74300.000.000.0048.00
9756402006.02.13 16:59sell0.10gbpusd1.74011.74261.73762006.02.13 17:061.74260.000.000.00-25.00
9765512006.02.13 17:51sell0.40gbpusd1.74201.74451.73952006.02.14 03:261.74080.000.00-2.0048.00
9820112006.02.14 09:26sell0.40gbpusd1.74311.74561.74062006.02.14 11:301.74130.000.000.0072.00
9837752006.02.14 12:23sell0.40gbpusd1.73841.74091.73592006.02.14 12:351.73700.000.000.0056.00
9846552006.02.14 14:00buy0.40gbpusd1.73521.73271.73772006.02.14 15:311.73270.000.000.00-100.00
9855582006.02.14 15:30sell0.20gbpusd1.73371.73621.73122006.02.14 15:371.73220.000.000.0030.00
9866282006.02.14 16:15sell0.40gbpusd1.73001.73251.72752006.02.14 16:441.73250.000.000.00-100.00
9884992006.02.14 18:39sell0.40gbpusd1.73431.73681.73182006.02.14 20:341.73300.000.000.0052.00
9897682006.02.14 21:39sell0.40gbpusd1.73531.73781.73282006.02.15 00:351.73600.000.00-2.00-28.00
9905382006.02.15 01:05sell0.40gbpjpy203.98204.38203.582006.02.15 01:09204.120.000.000.00-47.63
  0.00 0.00 -4.00 53.37
Closed P/L: 49.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9906552006.02.15 01:28sell0.40usdjpy117.59117.84117.34 117.620.000.000.00-10.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.20
 Floating P/L: -10.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 49.37 Floating P/L: -10.20 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 1 049.37 Equity: 1 039.17 Free Margin: 639.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 352.00 Gross Loss: 302.63 Total Net Profit: 49.37
Profit Factor: 1.16 Expected Payoff: 4.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 25.00 (2.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%)
Largest profit trade: 72.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 50.29 loss trade: -60.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (222.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-77.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 222.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -100.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1