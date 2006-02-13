|Account: 127868
|Name: Dmitrii
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 15, 09:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|969737
|2006.02.13 08:02
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|972251
|2006.02.13 11:40
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7385
|1.7410
|1.7360
|2006.02.13 15:25
|1.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|975496
|2006.02.13 16:53
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7418
|1.7393
|1.7443
|2006.02.13 17:37
|1.7430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|975640
|2006.02.13 16:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7401
|1.7426
|1.7376
|2006.02.13 17:06
|1.7426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|976551
|2006.02.13 17:51
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7420
|1.7445
|1.7395
|2006.02.14 03:26
|1.7408
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|48.00
|982011
|2006.02.14 09:26
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7456
|1.7406
|2006.02.14 11:30
|1.7413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|983775
|2006.02.14 12:23
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7384
|1.7409
|1.7359
|2006.02.14 12:35
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|984655
|2006.02.14 14:00
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7352
|1.7327
|1.7377
|2006.02.14 15:31
|1.7327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|985558
|2006.02.14 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7337
|1.7362
|1.7312
|2006.02.14 15:37
|1.7322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|986628
|2006.02.14 16:15
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7300
|1.7325
|1.7275
|2006.02.14 16:44
|1.7325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|988499
|2006.02.14 18:39
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7343
|1.7368
|1.7318
|2006.02.14 20:34
|1.7330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|989768
|2006.02.14 21:39
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7353
|1.7378
|1.7328
|2006.02.15 00:35
|1.7360
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-28.00
|990538
|2006.02.15 01:05
|sell
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|203.98
|204.38
|203.58
|2006.02.15 01:09
|204.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|53.37
|Closed P/L:
|49.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|990655
|2006.02.15 01:28
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.59
|117.84
|117.34
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.20
|Floating P/L:
|-10.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|49.37
|Floating P/L:
|-10.20
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|1 049.37
|Equity:
|1 039.17
|Free Margin:
|639.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|352.00
|Gross Loss:
|302.63
|Total Net Profit:
|49.37
|Profit Factor:
|1.16
|Expected Payoff:
|4.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|25.00 (2.4%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|50.29
|loss trade:
|-60.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (222.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-77.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|222.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-100.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1