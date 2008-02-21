Strategy Tester Report
AsctrendBuySellExpert_v1.5
Alpari-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolGBPCHF (Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Franc)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2008.02.21 00:00 - 2008.02.21 23:59 (2008.02.21 - 2008.02.22)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
Bars in test1097Ticks modelled1192Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit746.55Gross profit746.55Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff373.27
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown663.59 (5.82%)Relative drawdown5.82% (663.59)
Total trades2Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade423.97loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade373.27loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (746.55)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)746.55 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.02.21 10:45buy12.002.14472.13902.1747
22008.02.21 11:30close11.002.14822.13902.1747322.5810322.58
32008.02.21 11:30buy21.002.14472.13902.1747
42008.02.21 16:15close21.002.14932.13902.1747423.9710746.55