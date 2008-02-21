Strategy Tester Report
AsctrendBuySellExpert_v1.5
Alpari-Demo (Build 211)
|Symbol
|GBPCHF (Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2008.02.21 00:00 - 2008.02.21 23:59 (2008.02.21 - 2008.02.22)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Bars in test
|1097
|Ticks modelled
|1192
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|746.55
|Gross profit
|746.55
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|373.27
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|663.59 (5.82%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.82% (663.59)
|Total trades
|2
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|423.97
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|373.27
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (746.55)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|746.55 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.02.21 10:45
|buy
|1
|2.00
|2.1447
|2.1390
|2.1747
|2
|2008.02.21 11:30
|close
|1
|1.00
|2.1482
|2.1390
|2.1747
|322.58
|10322.58
|3
|2008.02.21 11:30
|buy
|2
|1.00
|2.1447
|2.1390
|2.1747
|4
|2008.02.21 16:15
|close
|2
|1.00
|2.1493
|2.1390
|2.1747
|423.97
|10746.55