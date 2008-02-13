Alpari Ltd

Account: 790836 Name: Livy Budhu Currency: USD 2008 February 13, 17:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
202625312008.02.13 06:30sell1.00eurcad1.45691.45681.42692008.02.13 16:441.45680.000.000.009.99
 100111split from #20262530[sl]
202682162008.02.13 08:45buy1.00usdjpy107.20107.47110.202008.02.13 14:01107.470.000.000.00251.23
 100111split from #20268197[sl]
202682192008.02.13 08:45buy1.00gbpchf2.16042.16492.19042008.02.13 14:042.16490.000.000.00407.87
 100111split from #20268193[sl]
202693152008.02.13 09:00buy1.00cadjpy107.24107.49110.242008.02.13 14:30107.490.000.000.00232.32
 100111split from #20269292[sl]
202756452008.02.13 09:00buy1.00gbpjpy210.05210.97213.052008.02.13 14:04210.970.000.000.00855.66
 100111split from #20269249[sl]
202762342008.02.13 10:45buy1.00eurjpy156.27156.74159.272008.02.13 14:00156.740.000.000.00437.25
 100111split from #20276232[sl]
202782872008.02.13 11:15buy1.00eurusd1.45761.45241.48762008.02.13 15:151.45570.000.000.00-190.00
 100111split from #20278283
202783152008.02.13 11:15buy1.00gbpusd1.96101.96191.99102008.02.13 13:311.96190.000.000.0090.00
 100111split from #20278314[sl]
202783332008.02.13 11:15sell1.00usdchf1.10231.10771.07232008.02.13 13:151.10480.000.000.00-226.29
 100111split from #20278327
202795432008.02.13 11:31sell1.00usdcad1.00000.99990.97002008.02.13 14:260.99990.000.000.0010.00
 100111split from #20279520[sl]
202822092008.02.13 12:00buy1.00audjpy96.7196.1599.712008.02.13 16:4596.530.000.000.00-166.51
 100111split from #20282200
202871922008.02.13 13:15buy1.00usdchf1.10481.09941.13482008.02.13 13:151.10420.000.000.00-54.34
 100111partial close
202871942008.02.13 13:15buy1.00usdchf1.10481.10701.13482008.02.13 17:081.10700.000.000.00198.75
 100111split from #20287192[sl]
202952622008.02.13 15:15sell1.00eurusd1.45571.46091.42572008.02.13 15:151.45590.000.000.00-20.00
 100111partial close
202965182008.02.13 15:30sell1.00gbpusd1.96031.96561.93032008.02.13 15:301.96080.000.000.00-50.00
 100111partial close
203023872008.02.13 16:45sell1.00audjpy96.5497.1093.542008.02.13 16:4596.610.000.000.00-64.74
 100111partial close
203024212008.02.13 16:45buy1.00usdcad1.00060.99521.03062008.02.13 16:451.00020.000.000.00-39.99
 100111partial close
203040622008.02.13 17:15buy1.00eurcad1.45791.45191.48772008.02.13 17:151.45730.000.000.00-59.99
 100111partial close
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 621.21
Closed P/L: 1 621.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
202952662008.02.13 15:15sell1.00eurusd1.45571.46091.4257 1.45690.000.000.00-120.00
 100111split from #20295262
202965352008.02.13 15:30sell1.00gbpusd1.96031.96561.9303 1.96230.000.000.00-200.00
 100111split from #20296518
203023922008.02.13 16:45sell1.00audjpy96.5497.1093.54 96.730.000.000.00-175.73
 100111split from #20302387
203024272008.02.13 16:45buy1.00usdcad1.00060.99521.0306 1.00020.000.000.00-39.99
 100111split from #20302421
203040692008.02.13 17:15buy1.00eurcad1.45791.45191.4877 1.45710.000.000.00-79.99
 100111split from #20304062
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -615.71
 Floating P/L: -615.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 621.21 Floating P/L: -615.71 Margin: 6 766.05
Balance: 37 587.13 Equity: 36 971.42 Free Margin: 30 205.37