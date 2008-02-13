Alpari Ltd
|Account: 790836
|Name: Livy Budhu
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 13, 17:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20262531
|2008.02.13 06:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4569
|1.4568
|1.4269
|2008.02.13 16:44
|1.4568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.99
|
|100111
|split from #20262530[sl]
|20268216
|2008.02.13 08:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|107.20
|107.47
|110.20
|2008.02.13 14:01
|107.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|251.23
|
|100111
|split from #20268197[sl]
|20268219
|2008.02.13 08:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.1604
|2.1649
|2.1904
|2008.02.13 14:04
|2.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|407.87
|
|100111
|split from #20268193[sl]
|20269315
|2008.02.13 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|cadjpy
|107.24
|107.49
|110.24
|2008.02.13 14:30
|107.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.32
|
|100111
|split from #20269292[sl]
|20275645
|2008.02.13 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|210.05
|210.97
|213.05
|2008.02.13 14:04
|210.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|855.66
|
|100111
|split from #20269249[sl]
|20276234
|2008.02.13 10:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|156.27
|156.74
|159.27
|2008.02.13 14:00
|156.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|437.25
|
|100111
|split from #20276232[sl]
|20278287
|2008.02.13 11:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4576
|1.4524
|1.4876
|2008.02.13 15:15
|1.4557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.00
|
|100111
|split from #20278283
|20278315
|2008.02.13 11:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9619
|1.9910
|2008.02.13 13:31
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|
|100111
|split from #20278314[sl]
|20278333
|2008.02.13 11:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1023
|1.1077
|1.0723
|2008.02.13 13:15
|1.1048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-226.29
|
|100111
|split from #20278327
|20279543
|2008.02.13 11:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0000
|0.9999
|0.9700
|2008.02.13 14:26
|0.9999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|100111
|split from #20279520[sl]
|20282209
|2008.02.13 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|96.71
|96.15
|99.71
|2008.02.13 16:45
|96.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-166.51
|
|100111
|split from #20282200
|20287192
|2008.02.13 13:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1048
|1.0994
|1.1348
|2008.02.13 13:15
|1.1042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.34
|
|100111
|partial close
|20287194
|2008.02.13 13:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1048
|1.1070
|1.1348
|2008.02.13 17:08
|1.1070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|198.75
|
|100111
|split from #20287192[sl]
|20295262
|2008.02.13 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4557
|1.4609
|1.4257
|2008.02.13 15:15
|1.4559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|100111
|partial close
|20296518
|2008.02.13 15:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9603
|1.9656
|1.9303
|2008.02.13 15:30
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|100111
|partial close
|20302387
|2008.02.13 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|96.54
|97.10
|93.54
|2008.02.13 16:45
|96.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.74
|
|100111
|partial close
|20302421
|2008.02.13 16:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0006
|0.9952
|1.0306
|2008.02.13 16:45
|1.0002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.99
|
|100111
|partial close
|20304062
|2008.02.13 17:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4579
|1.4519
|1.4877
|2008.02.13 17:15
|1.4573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.99
|
|100111
|partial close
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 621.21
|Closed P/L:
|1 621.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20295266
|2008.02.13 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4557
|1.4609
|1.4257
|
|1.4569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|
|100111
|split from #20295262
|20296535
|2008.02.13 15:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9603
|1.9656
|1.9303
|
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|
|100111
|split from #20296518
|20302392
|2008.02.13 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|96.54
|97.10
|93.54
|
|96.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.73
|
|100111
|split from #20302387
|20302427
|2008.02.13 16:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0006
|0.9952
|1.0306
|
|1.0002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.99
|
|100111
|split from #20302421
|20304069
|2008.02.13 17:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4579
|1.4519
|1.4877
|
|1.4571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.99
|
|100111
|split from #20304062
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-615.71
|
|Floating P/L:
|-615.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 621.21
|Floating P/L:
|-615.71
|Margin:
|6 766.05
|Balance:
|37 587.13
|Equity:
|36 971.42
|Free Margin:
|30 205.37