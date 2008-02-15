|Account: 116501
|Name: OLD OIL
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 15, 21:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3860037
|2008.02.15 17:18
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.12
|94.12
|94.92
|2008.02.15 19:09
|94.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3857342
|2008.02.15 17:17
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.22
|94.22
|95.02
|2008.02.15 20:02
|94.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|3855472
|2008.02.15 17:02
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.53
|94.55
|0.00
|2008.02.15 18:14
|94.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|3857345
|2008.02.15 14:16
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.59
|95.59
|94.79
|2008.02.15 16:46
|94.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3855456
|2008.02.15 14:06
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|95.34
|95.26
|0.00
|2008.02.15 16:34
|95.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|3860044
|2008.02.15 14:00
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|95.77
|96.77
|94.97
|2008.02.15 20:01
|94.57
|cancelled
|3800393
|2008.02.14 15:54
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.02
|95.02
|94.22
|2008.02.14 18:28
|94.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3799247
|2008.02.14 15:33
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.67
|94.67
|95.47
|2008.02.14 16:19
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3795621
|2008.02.14 14:56
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.53
|95.00
|93.73
|2008.02.14 15:53
|95.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|3800391
|2008.02.14 14:15
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|93.09
|92.09
|93.89
|2008.02.14 20:01
|95.21
|cancelled
|3799251
|2008.02.14 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.71
|94.21
|92.91
|2008.02.14 20:01
|95.16
|cancelled
|3796467
|2008.02.14 13:22
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.28
|93.92
|0.00
|2008.02.14 14:13
|93.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|3796468
|2008.02.14 13:15
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.51
|94.21
|0.00
|2008.02.14 20:01
|95.16
|cancelled
|3795620
|2008.02.14 13:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|93.19
|92.19
|93.99
|2008.02.14 20:01
|95.20
|cancelled
|3793322
|2008.02.14 12:10
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.99
|94.02
|0.00
|2008.02.14 14:04
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|3793324
|2008.02.14 12:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.44
|93.94
|0.00
|2008.02.14 20:01
|95.17
|cancelled
|3755990
|2008.02.13 18:25
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.88
|93.88
|93.08
|2008.02.13 19:30
|93.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3753093
|2008.02.13 17:23
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.78
|93.78
|92.98
|2008.02.13 19:30
|92.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3751027
|2008.02.13 16:26
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.53
|93.03
|0.00
|2008.02.13 16:30
|93.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3753843
|2008.02.13 16:25
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.46
|92.93
|0.00
|2008.02.13 16:32
|92.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|3756887
|2008.02.13 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.22
|92.89
|94.02
|2008.02.13 16:10
|92.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|3756889
|2008.02.13 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.40
|92.90
|91.60
|2008.02.13 15:48
|92.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3753089
|2008.02.13 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.52
|92.52
|93.32
|2008.02.13 15:52
|93.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3755984
|2008.02.13 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|92.05
|91.05
|92.85
|2008.02.13 20:00
|93.00
|cancelled
|3754334
|2008.02.13 13:38
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.77
|93.02
|0.00
|2008.02.13 15:51
|93.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3751031
|2008.02.13 13:11
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.89
|93.10
|0.00
|2008.02.13 13:31
|93.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|3712247
|2008.02.12 15:37
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.79
|93.79
|92.99
|2008.02.12 16:57
|92.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3708593
|2008.02.12 15:36
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.69
|93.69
|92.89
|2008.02.12 16:57
|92.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3706489
|2008.02.12 15:25
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.44
|93.61
|0.00
|2008.02.12 15:59
|93.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|3712242
|2008.02.12 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|91.56
|90.56
|92.36
|2008.02.12 20:00
|92.78
|cancelled
|3708586
|2008.02.12 13:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|91.66
|90.66
|92.46
|2008.02.12 20:02
|92.79
|cancelled
|3706490
|2008.02.12 12:05
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.91
|92.61
|0.00
|2008.02.12 13:06
|92.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3678521
|2008.02.11 16:15
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.61
|93.26
|91.81
|2008.02.11 16:26
|93.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|3676483
|2008.02.11 16:12
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.29
|93.29
|91.49
|2008.02.11 16:26
|93.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|3678986
|2008.02.11 16:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.26
|92.55
|93.06
|2008.02.11 16:25
|93.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3675026
|2008.02.11 14:54
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.14
|91.61
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:25
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|3676857
|2008.02.11 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|91.73
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:27
|91.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|3678481
|2008.02.11 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|89.79
|91.59
|2008.02.11 20:00
|93.49
|cancelled
|3676856
|2008.02.11 13:28
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.04
|91.51
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:07
|91.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|3676480
|2008.02.11 13:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.89
|89.89
|91.69
|2008.02.11 20:01
|93.47
|cancelled
|3675022
|2008.02.11 12:06
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.82
|91.61
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:01
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|3647142
|2008.02.08 16:08
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.24
|90.97
|89.44
|2008.02.08 16:32
|90.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.00
|3648317
|2008.02.08 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.14
|91.14
|89.34
|2008.02.08 16:33
|91.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|3648316
|2008.02.08 15:06
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|88.51
|87.51
|89.31
|2008.02.09 00:06
|91.95
|expiration [2008.02.09 00:06]
|3643774
|2008.02.08 14:57
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.89
|91.78
|0.00
|2008.02.08 17:49
|91.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|378.00
|3647141
|2008.02.08 14:15
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|88.41
|87.41
|89.21
|2008.02.08 23:15
|91.95
|expiration [2008.02.08 23:15]
|3646827
|2008.02.08 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.67
|89.91
|90.47
|2008.02.08 16:26
|90.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3646831
|2008.02.08 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.86
|89.36
|88.06
|2008.02.08 23:00
|91.90
|expiration [2008.02.08 23:00]
|3645459
|2008.02.08 13:39
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.43
|90.73
|0.00
|2008.02.08 16:29
|90.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|3645471
|2008.02.08 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.76
|89.43
|0.00
|2008.02.08 22:00
|91.90
|expiration [2008.02.08 22:00]
|3643775
|2008.02.08 12:21
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.93
|89.43
|0.00
|2008.02.08 13:39
|89.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3610628
|2008.02.07 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.35
|88.80
|87.55
|2008.02.07 20:00
|88.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|3598914
|2008.02.07 16:43
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.00
|88.16
|0.00
|2008.02.07 18:05
|88.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|3604526
|2008.02.07 16:42
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.97
|88.07
|0.00
|2008.02.07 18:05
|88.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3612008
|2008.02.07 15:17
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.61
|87.36
|88.41
|2008.02.07 15:50
|87.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3612010
|2008.02.07 14:15
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|86.72
|87.22
|85.92
|2008.02.07 20:00
|88.49
|cancelled
|3610622
|2008.02.07 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|86.37
|85.37
|87.17
|2008.02.07 20:00
|88.50
|cancelled
|3604527
|2008.02.07 13:48
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.10
|87.46
|0.00
|2008.02.07 15:15
|87.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|3598918
|2008.02.07 12:33
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.54
|87.36
|0.00
|2008.02.07 15:14
|87.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|3573172
|2008.02.06 15:31
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.15
|87.64
|88.95
|2008.02.06 17:54
|87.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|3570930
|2008.02.06 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.50
|88.10
|0.00
|2008.02.06 15:58
|88.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3572018
|2008.02.06 15:11
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.81
|87.72
|0.00
|2008.02.06 15:41
|87.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|218.00
|3573526
|2008.02.06 14:55
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.08
|88.80
|88.28
|2008.02.06 15:30
|88.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3573515
|2008.02.06 14:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.72
|89.22
|90.52
|2008.02.06 20:00
|87.90
|cancelled
|3573175
|2008.02.06 14:00
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.07
|91.07
|89.27
|2008.02.06 20:00
|87.84
|cancelled
|3572017
|2008.02.06 13:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.61
|88.91
|0.00
|2008.02.06 20:00
|87.92
|cancelled
|3570927
|2008.02.06 12:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.35
|89.07
|0.00
|2008.02.06 14:04
|89.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|3542880
|2008.02.05 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.53
|88.53
|89.33
|2008.02.05 16:58
|89.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3542881
|2008.02.05 14:15
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.23
|91.23
|89.43
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.76
|cancelled
|3541922
|2008.02.05 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.88
|89.05
|88.08
|2008.02.05 14:57
|89.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|3541920
|2008.02.05 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.73
|89.23
|90.53
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.78
|cancelled
|3539665
|2008.02.05 13:56
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.04
|89.15
|0.00
|2008.02.05 15:31
|89.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|3539660
|2008.02.05 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.86
|89.16
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.79
|cancelled
|3537962
|2008.02.05 12:55
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.28
|89.05
|0.00
|2008.02.05 14:57
|89.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3537960
|2008.02.05 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.88
|89.38
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.80
|cancelled
|3507064
|2008.02.04 15:46
|sell
|0.40
|oil
|90.25
|90.85
|89.45
|2008.02.04 17:43
|90.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|3507936
|2008.02.04 14:18
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.90
|89.40
|90.70
|2008.02.04 14:45
|89.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3507937
|2008.02.04 14:15
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.91
|89.41
|88.11
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.36
|cancelled
|3507060
|2008.02.04 14:00
|buy limit
|0.40
|oil
|88.10
|87.10
|88.90
|2008.02.04 20:01
|90.42
|cancelled
|3504398
|2008.02.04 13:25
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.40
|89.46
|0.00
|2008.02.04 14:35
|89.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3504404
|2008.02.04 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.70
|89.40
|0.00
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.37
|cancelled
|3502805
|2008.02.04 12:51
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.22
|89.56
|0.00
|2008.02.04 14:32
|89.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|3502809
|2008.02.04 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.45
|88.95
|0.00
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.38
|cancelled
|3464309
|2008.02.01 14:38
|buy
|0.40
|oil
|91.03
|90.91
|91.83
|2008.02.01 15:01
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|3464957
|2008.02.01 14:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.56
|92.06
|93.36
|2008.02.01 23:15
|89.44
|expiration [2008.02.01 23:15]
|3456966
|2008.02.01 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.47
|89.87
|0.00
|2008.02.01 17:24
|89.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|3464314
|2008.02.01 14:00
|sell limit
|0.40
|oil
|92.94
|93.94
|92.14
|2008.02.01 23:00
|89.39
|expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
|3459310
|2008.02.01 13:44
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.64
|90.71
|0.00
|2008.02.01 15:43
|90.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|186.00
|3459307
|2008.02.01 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.59
|91.89
|0.00
|2008.02.01 22:00
|89.44
|expiration [2008.02.01 22:00]
|3457565
|2008.02.01 12:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.20
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.02.01 13:31
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|3439032
|2008.01.31 22:00
|balance
|IR
|13.99
|3373450
|2008.01.31 18:49
|sell
|0.40
|oil
|92.32
|92.32
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:28
|92.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3370182
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.97
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372662
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.94
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3368523
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.90
|92.09
|93.30
|2008.01.31 19:23
|92.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3373449
|2008.01.31 14:31
|buy
|0.40
|oil
|90.89
|91.92
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:47
|91.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|412.00
|3372678
|2008.01.31 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.24
|91.20
|0.00
|2008.01.31 17:17
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3368524
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.28
|90.91
|89.88
|2008.01.31 16:45
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|3370193
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|90.31
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:52
|90.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.00
|3346444
|2008.01.30 22:32
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 928.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 928.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 013.99
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 928.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101 941.99
|Equity:
|101 941.99
|Free Margin:
|101 941.99
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 486.00
|Gross Loss:
|2 558.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 928.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.75
|Expected Payoff:
|28.78
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|490.00 (0.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.48% (490.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|67
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (51.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|32 (59.38%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (55.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|30 (44.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|412.00
|loss trade:
|-240.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|121.24
|loss trade:
|-85.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (738.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-320.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|738.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-346.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2