ODL Securities

Account: 116501 Name: OLD OIL Currency: USD 2008 February 15, 21:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38600372008.02.15 17:18buy0.20oil94.1294.1294.922008.02.15 19:0994.920.000.000.00160.00
38573422008.02.15 17:17buy0.20oil94.2294.2295.022008.02.15 20:0294.580.000.000.0072.00
38554722008.02.15 17:02sell0.20oil94.5394.550.002008.02.15 18:1494.550.000.000.00-4.00
38573452008.02.15 14:16sell0.20oil95.5995.5994.792008.02.15 16:4694.790.000.000.00160.00
38554562008.02.15 14:06buy0.20oil95.3495.260.002008.02.15 16:3495.260.000.000.00-16.00
38600442008.02.15 14:00sell limit0.20oil95.7796.7794.972008.02.15 20:0194.57cancelled
38003932008.02.14 15:54sell0.20oil95.0295.0294.222008.02.14 18:2894.220.000.000.00160.00
37992472008.02.14 15:33buy0.20oil94.6794.6795.472008.02.14 16:1994.670.000.000.000.00
37956212008.02.14 14:56sell0.20oil94.5395.0093.732008.02.14 15:5395.000.000.000.00-94.00
38003912008.02.14 14:15buy limit0.20oil93.0992.0993.892008.02.14 20:0195.21cancelled
37992512008.02.14 14:00sell stop0.20oil93.7194.2192.912008.02.14 20:0195.16cancelled
37964672008.02.14 13:22buy0.20oil94.2893.920.002008.02.14 14:1393.920.000.000.00-72.00
37964682008.02.14 13:15sell stop0.20oil93.5194.210.002008.02.14 20:0195.16cancelled
37956202008.02.14 13:00buy limit0.20oil93.1992.1993.992008.02.14 20:0195.20cancelled
37933222008.02.14 12:10buy0.20oil93.9994.020.002008.02.14 14:0494.020.000.000.006.00
37933242008.02.14 12:01sell stop0.20oil93.4493.940.002008.02.14 20:0195.17cancelled
37559902008.02.13 18:25sell0.20oil93.8893.8893.082008.02.13 19:3093.080.000.000.00160.00
37530932008.02.13 17:23sell0.20oil93.7893.7892.982008.02.13 19:3092.980.000.000.00160.00
37510272008.02.13 16:26buy0.20oil93.5393.030.002008.02.13 16:3093.030.000.000.00-100.00
37538432008.02.13 16:25buy0.20oil93.4692.930.002008.02.13 16:3292.930.000.000.00-106.00
37568872008.02.13 15:51buy0.20oil93.2292.8994.022008.02.13 16:1092.890.000.000.00-66.00
37568892008.02.13 15:32sell0.20oil92.4092.9091.602008.02.13 15:4892.900.000.000.00-100.00
37530892008.02.13 15:30buy0.20oil92.5292.5293.322008.02.13 15:5293.320.000.000.00160.00
37559842008.02.13 14:00buy limit0.20oil92.0591.0592.852008.02.13 20:0093.00cancelled
37543342008.02.13 13:38sell0.20oil92.7793.020.002008.02.13 15:5193.020.000.000.00-50.00
37510312008.02.13 13:11sell0.20oil92.8993.100.002008.02.13 13:3193.100.000.000.00-42.00
37122472008.02.12 15:37sell0.20oil93.7993.7992.992008.02.12 16:5792.990.000.000.00160.00
37085932008.02.12 15:36sell0.20oil93.6993.6992.892008.02.12 16:5792.890.000.000.00160.00
37064892008.02.12 15:25buy0.20oil93.4493.610.002008.02.12 15:5993.610.000.000.0034.00
37122422008.02.12 14:00buy limit0.20oil91.5690.5692.362008.02.12 20:0092.78cancelled
37085862008.02.12 13:00buy limit0.20oil91.6690.6692.462008.02.12 20:0292.79cancelled
37064902008.02.12 12:05sell0.20oil92.9192.610.002008.02.12 13:0692.610.000.000.0060.00
36785212008.02.11 16:15sell0.20oil92.6193.2691.812008.02.11 16:2693.260.000.000.00-130.00
36764832008.02.11 16:12sell0.20oil92.2993.2991.492008.02.11 16:2693.290.000.000.00-200.00
36789862008.02.11 16:11buy0.20oil92.2692.5593.062008.02.11 16:2593.060.000.000.00160.00
36750262008.02.11 14:54sell0.20oil91.1491.610.002008.02.11 15:2591.610.000.000.00-94.00
36768572008.02.11 14:42sell0.20oil91.3491.730.002008.02.11 15:2791.730.000.000.00-78.00
36784812008.02.11 14:00buy limit0.20oil90.7989.7991.592008.02.11 20:0093.49cancelled
36768562008.02.11 13:28buy0.20oil92.0491.510.002008.02.11 14:0791.510.000.000.00-106.00
36764802008.02.11 13:00buy limit0.20oil90.8989.8991.692008.02.11 20:0193.47cancelled
36750222008.02.11 12:06buy0.20oil91.8291.610.002008.02.11 14:0191.610.000.000.00-42.00
36471422008.02.08 16:08sell0.20oil90.2490.9789.442008.02.08 16:3290.970.000.000.00-146.00
36483172008.02.08 16:07sell0.20oil90.1491.1489.342008.02.08 16:3391.140.000.000.00-200.00
36483162008.02.08 15:06buy limit0.20oil88.5187.5189.312008.02.09 00:0691.95expiration [2008.02.09 00:06]
36437742008.02.08 14:57buy0.20oil89.8991.780.002008.02.08 17:4991.780.000.000.00378.00
36471412008.02.08 14:15buy limit0.20oil88.4187.4189.212008.02.08 23:1591.95expiration [2008.02.08 23:15]
36468272008.02.08 14:00buy0.20oil89.6789.9190.472008.02.08 16:2690.470.000.000.00160.00
36468312008.02.08 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.8689.3688.062008.02.08 23:0091.90expiration [2008.02.08 23:00]
36454592008.02.08 13:39buy0.20oil89.4390.730.002008.02.08 16:2990.730.000.000.00260.00
36454712008.02.08 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.7689.430.002008.02.08 22:0091.90expiration [2008.02.08 22:00]
36437752008.02.08 12:21sell0.20oil88.9389.430.002008.02.08 13:3989.430.000.000.00-100.00
36106282008.02.07 17:00sell0.20oil88.3588.8087.552008.02.07 20:0088.530.000.000.00-36.00
35989142008.02.07 16:43buy0.20oil88.0088.160.002008.02.07 18:0588.160.000.000.0032.00
36045262008.02.07 16:42buy0.20oil87.9788.070.002008.02.07 18:0588.070.000.000.0020.00
36120082008.02.07 15:17buy0.20oil87.6187.3688.412008.02.07 15:5087.360.000.000.00-50.00
36120102008.02.07 14:15sell stop0.20oil86.7287.2285.922008.02.07 20:0088.49cancelled
36106222008.02.07 14:00buy limit0.20oil86.3785.3787.172008.02.07 20:0088.50cancelled
36045272008.02.07 13:48sell0.20oil87.1087.460.002008.02.07 15:1587.460.000.000.00-72.00
35989182008.02.07 12:33sell0.20oil87.5487.360.002008.02.07 15:1487.360.000.000.0036.00
35731722008.02.06 15:31buy0.20oil88.1587.6488.952008.02.06 17:5487.640.000.000.00-102.00
35709302008.02.06 15:30sell0.20oil88.5088.100.002008.02.06 15:5888.100.000.000.0080.00
35720182008.02.06 15:11sell0.20oil88.8187.720.002008.02.06 15:4187.720.000.000.00218.00
35735262008.02.06 14:55sell0.20oil89.0888.8088.282008.02.06 15:3088.280.000.000.00160.00
35735152008.02.06 14:15buy stop0.20oil89.7289.2290.522008.02.06 20:0087.90cancelled
35731752008.02.06 14:00sell limit0.20oil90.0791.0789.272008.02.06 20:0087.84cancelled
35720172008.02.06 13:15buy stop0.20oil89.6188.910.002008.02.06 20:0087.92cancelled
35709272008.02.06 12:48buy0.20oil89.3589.070.002008.02.06 14:0489.070.000.000.00-56.00
35428802008.02.05 16:04buy0.20oil88.5388.5389.332008.02.05 16:5889.330.000.000.00160.00
35428812008.02.05 14:15sell limit0.20oil90.2391.2389.432008.02.05 20:0088.76cancelled
35419222008.02.05 14:04sell0.20oil88.8889.0588.082008.02.05 14:5789.050.000.000.00-34.00
35419202008.02.05 14:00buy stop0.20oil89.7389.2390.532008.02.05 20:0088.78cancelled
35396652008.02.05 13:56sell0.20oil89.0489.150.002008.02.05 15:3189.150.000.000.00-22.00
35396602008.02.05 13:00buy stop0.20oil89.8689.160.002008.02.05 20:0088.79cancelled
35379622008.02.05 12:55sell0.20oil89.2889.050.002008.02.05 14:5789.050.000.000.0046.00
35379602008.02.05 12:00buy stop0.20oil89.8889.380.002008.02.05 20:0088.80cancelled
35070642008.02.04 15:46sell0.40oil90.2590.8589.452008.02.04 17:4390.850.000.000.00-240.00
35079362008.02.04 14:18buy0.20oil89.9089.4090.702008.02.04 14:4589.400.000.000.00-100.00
35079372008.02.04 14:15sell stop0.20oil88.9189.4188.112008.02.04 20:0090.36cancelled
35070602008.02.04 14:00buy limit0.40oil88.1087.1088.902008.02.04 20:0190.42cancelled
35043982008.02.04 13:25buy0.20oil89.4089.460.002008.02.04 14:3589.460.000.000.0012.00
35044042008.02.04 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.7089.400.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
35028052008.02.04 12:51buy0.20oil89.2289.560.002008.02.04 14:3289.560.000.000.0068.00
35028092008.02.04 12:00sell stop0.20oil88.4588.950.002008.02.04 20:0090.38cancelled
34643092008.02.01 14:38buy0.40oil91.0390.9191.832008.02.01 15:0190.910.000.000.00-48.00
34649572008.02.01 14:15buy stop0.20oil92.5692.0693.362008.02.01 23:1589.44expiration [2008.02.01 23:15]
34569662008.02.01 14:01sell0.20oil91.4789.870.002008.02.01 17:2489.870.000.000.00320.00
34643142008.02.01 14:00sell limit0.40oil92.9493.9492.142008.02.01 23:0089.39expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
34593102008.02.01 13:44sell0.20oil91.6490.710.002008.02.01 15:4390.710.000.000.00186.00
34593072008.02.01 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5991.890.002008.02.01 22:0089.44expiration [2008.02.01 22:00]
34575652008.02.01 12:48buy0.20oil92.2091.940.002008.02.01 13:3191.940.000.000.00-52.00
34390322008.01.31 22:00balanceIR13.99
33734502008.01.31 18:49sell0.40oil92.3292.320.002008.01.31 19:2892.320.000.000.000.00
33701822008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9791.970.002008.01.31 19:2491.970.000.000.000.00
33726622008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9491.940.002008.01.31 19:2491.940.000.000.000.00
33685232008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9092.0993.302008.01.31 19:2392.090.000.000.0038.00
33734492008.01.31 14:31buy0.40oil90.8991.920.002008.01.31 18:4791.920.000.000.00412.00
33726782008.01.31 14:20sell0.20oil91.2491.200.002008.01.31 17:1791.200.000.000.008.00
33685242008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.2890.9189.882008.01.31 16:4590.910.000.000.0074.00
33701932008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.3490.310.002008.01.31 14:5290.310.000.000.00206.00
33464442008.01.30 22:32balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 928.00
Closed P/L: 1 928.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 013.99 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 928.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 101 941.99 Equity: 101 941.99 Free Margin: 101 941.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 486.00 Gross Loss: 2 558.00 Total Net Profit: 1 928.00
Profit Factor: 1.75 Expected Payoff: 28.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 490.00 (0.48%) Relative Drawdown: 0.48% (490.00)
 
Total Trades: 67 Short Positions (won %): 35 (51.43%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (59.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (55.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 30 (44.78%)
Largest profit trade: 412.00 loss trade: -240.00
Average profit trade: 121.24 loss trade: -85.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (738.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-320.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 738.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): -346.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2