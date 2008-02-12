|Account: 111850
|Name: oilfxpro 2
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 12, 17:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3712278
|2008.02.12 15:38
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.89
|93.70
|0.00
|2008.02.12 16:45
|93.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.00
|3708588
|2008.02.12 15:37
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.76
|93.61
|0.00
|2008.02.12 15:59
|93.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|3706494
|2008.02.12 15:26
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.56
|93.61
|0.00
|2008.02.12 15:59
|93.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3712272
|2008.02.12 14:14
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.14
|92.80
|0.00
|2008.02.12 14:18
|92.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|3706495
|2008.02.12 12:24
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.53
|92.53
|0.00
|2008.02.12 12:39
|92.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3700670
|2008.02.12 12:15
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.73
|92.73
|0.00
|2008.02.12 12:25
|92.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|3700665
|2008.02.12 09:03
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.36
|93.21
|0.00
|2008.02.12 10:27
|93.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|3678496
|2008.02.11 16:24
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.71
|93.21
|0.00
|2008.02.11 16:25
|93.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3678444
|2008.02.11 16:15
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.44
|92.63
|0.00
|2008.02.11 16:26
|93.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|3668412
|2008.02.11 16:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.24
|92.42
|0.00
|2008.02.11 16:25
|92.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.00
|3678486
|2008.02.11 14:54
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.14
|91.61
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:25
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|3675001
|2008.02.11 14:54
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.14
|91.61
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:25
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|3676481
|2008.02.11 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|91.61
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:25
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|3678494
|2008.02.11 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.69
|90.19
|0.00
|2008.02.11 20:00
|93.49
|cancelled
|3676478
|2008.02.11 13:28
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.04
|91.61
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:01
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.00
|3674999
|2008.02.11 12:06
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.82
|91.61
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:01
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|3668414
|2008.02.11 08:12
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.60
|91.88
|0.00
|2008.02.11 09:12
|91.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|3646822
|2008.02.08 16:08
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.29
|90.46
|0.00
|2008.02.08 16:32
|91.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3645461
|2008.02.08 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.09
|90.28
|0.00
|2008.02.08 16:28
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3643751
|2008.02.08 14:57
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.89
|90.08
|0.00
|2008.02.08 16:28
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3646824
|2008.02.08 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.73
|89.23
|0.00
|2008.02.08 23:00
|91.90
|expiration [2008.02.08 23:00]
|3645472
|2008.02.08 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.46
|88.96
|0.00
|2008.02.08 22:00
|91.90
|expiration [2008.02.08 22:00]
|3643753
|2008.02.08 12:21
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.93
|89.43
|0.00
|2008.02.08 13:39
|89.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3636138
|2008.02.08 10:42
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.56
|89.36
|0.00
|2008.02.08 11:17
|89.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|3636140
|2008.02.08 08:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.66
|89.16
|0.00
|2008.02.08 17:00
|90.91
|expiration [2008.02.08 17:00]
|3610630
|2008.02.07 17:38
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.45
|88.45
|0.00
|2008.02.07 18:41
|88.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3604462
|2008.02.07 16:50
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.33
|88.11
|0.00
|2008.02.07 18:05
|88.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|3598875
|2008.02.07 16:44
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.13
|88.15
|0.00
|2008.02.07 18:05
|88.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3610616
|2008.02.07 15:17
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.61
|87.36
|0.00
|2008.02.07 15:50
|87.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3610623
|2008.02.07 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|86.72
|87.22
|0.00
|2008.02.07 20:00
|88.49
|cancelled
|3610626
|2008.02.07 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|86.27
|85.77
|0.00
|2008.02.07 20:00
|88.54
|cancelled
|3604466
|2008.02.07 13:48
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.06
|87.36
|0.00
|2008.02.07 15:14
|87.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|3598878
|2008.02.07 12:49
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.26
|87.26
|0.00
|2008.02.07 15:13
|87.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3590018
|2008.02.07 12:34
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.46
|87.46
|0.00
|2008.02.07 13:56
|86.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|3589968
|2008.02.07 08:21
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.93
|87.70
|0.00
|2008.02.07 10:38
|87.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|3570938
|2008.02.06 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.50
|88.31
|0.00
|2008.02.06 15:34
|87.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.00
|3571742
|2008.02.06 15:11
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.81
|88.62
|0.00
|2008.02.06 15:32
|88.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.00
|3573183
|2008.02.06 14:03
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.08
|88.88
|0.00
|2008.02.06 15:30
|88.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.00
|3573182
|2008.02.06 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.81
|89.31
|0.00
|2008.02.06 20:00
|87.92
|cancelled
|3572021
|2008.02.06 13:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.61
|89.11
|0.00
|2008.02.06 20:00
|87.89
|cancelled
|3570936
|2008.02.06 12:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.35
|89.07
|0.00
|2008.02.06 14:04
|89.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|3564481
|2008.02.06 10:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.72
|88.72
|0.00
|2008.02.06 12:44
|89.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|3564485
|2008.02.06 08:27
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.90
|88.40
|0.00
|2008.02.06 09:09
|88.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3541926
|2008.02.05 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.43
|88.60
|0.00
|2008.02.05 16:47
|89.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3541923
|2008.02.05 14:15
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.84
|89.05
|0.00
|2008.02.05 14:57
|89.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|3541927
|2008.02.05 14:00
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.33
|90.83
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.75
|cancelled
|3541918
|2008.02.05 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.28
|89.78
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.80
|cancelled
|3539664
|2008.02.05 13:56
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.04
|89.04
|0.00
|2008.02.05 14:57
|89.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3539659
|2008.02.05 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.08
|89.58
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.80
|cancelled
|3537961
|2008.02.05 12:55
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.28
|89.28
|0.00
|2008.02.05 14:16
|88.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|3537959
|2008.02.05 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.88
|89.38
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.80
|cancelled
|3527358
|2008.02.05 08:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.02
|90.02
|0.00
|2008.02.05 10:09
|89.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|3527357
|2008.02.05 08:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.47
|90.02
|0.00
|2008.02.05 17:00
|89.38
|expiration [2008.02.05 17:00]
|3507059
|2008.02.04 14:07
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.01
|89.56
|0.00
|2008.02.04 14:32
|89.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|3507062
|2008.02.04 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.91
|89.41
|0.00
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.37
|cancelled
|3504396
|2008.02.04 13:28
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.42
|89.56
|0.00
|2008.02.04 14:32
|89.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|3504400
|2008.02.04 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.70
|89.20
|0.00
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.37
|cancelled
|3502817
|2008.02.04 12:51
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.22
|89.40
|0.00
|2008.02.04 14:04
|89.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.00
|3502829
|2008.02.04 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.45
|88.95
|0.00
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.37
|cancelled
|3494623
|2008.02.04 09:42
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.23
|89.23
|0.00
|2008.02.04 11:24
|88.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|3494618
|2008.02.04 08:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.81
|89.42
|0.00
|2008.02.04 09:25
|89.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|3464333
|2008.02.01 15:01
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.93
|90.72
|0.00
|2008.02.01 15:28
|90.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|3464326
|2008.02.01 14:38
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.06
|90.87
|0.00
|2008.02.01 16:59
|90.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3450579
|2008.02.01 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.26
|91.26
|0.00
|2008.02.01 15:06
|91.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3459311
|2008.02.01 14:07
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.27
|91.27
|0.00
|2008.02.01 15:06
|91.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3457025
|2008.02.01 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.47
|91.28
|0.00
|2008.02.01 15:28
|90.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.00
|3464337
|2008.02.01 14:00
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|93.04
|93.54
|0.00
|2008.02.01 23:00
|89.39
|expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
|3464323
|2008.02.01 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.79
|92.29
|0.00
|2008.02.01 23:00
|89.44
|expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
|3459308
|2008.02.01 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.59
|92.09
|0.00
|2008.02.01 22:00
|89.44
|expiration [2008.02.01 22:00]
|3457597
|2008.02.01 12:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.20
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.02.01 13:31
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|3450577
|2008.02.01 08:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.84
|91.84
|0.00
|2008.02.01 12:54
|92.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|3435002
|2008.01.31 22:00
|balance
|IR
|97.18
|3372633
|2008.01.31 18:49
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.30
|92.30
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:07
|92.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372677
|2008.01.31 18:49
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.12
|92.62
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:57
|92.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3370188
|2008.01.31 18:49
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.10
|92.10
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:23
|92.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3368453
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.90
|91.90
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:57
|92.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.00
|3372669
|2008.01.31 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.70
|90.70
|0.00
|2008.01.31 16:04
|90.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3368466
|2008.01.31 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.90
|90.90
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:58
|90.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3372671
|2008.01.31 14:21
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.09
|90.59
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:47
|90.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3361182
|2008.01.31 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.10
|91.10
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:51
|90.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3370204
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|91.34
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:31
|90.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|3361181
|2008.01.31 08:19
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.65
|91.15
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:20
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3331843
|2008.01.30 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.72
|92.22
|0.00
|2008.01.30 16:04
|92.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3331845
|2008.01.30 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.78
|91.78
|0.00
|2008.01.30 16:11
|92.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3328172
|2008.01.30 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.92
|92.42
|0.00
|2008.01.30 16:04
|92.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3331847
|2008.01.30 14:00
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|93.04
|93.54
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.46
|cancelled
|3331840
|2008.01.30 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.29
|92.79
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.51
|cancelled
|3328170
|2008.01.30 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.09
|92.59
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.51
|cancelled
|3326929
|2008.01.30 12:06
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.34
|92.34
|0.00
|2008.01.30 15:31
|91.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3326927
|2008.01.30 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.89
|92.39
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.51
|cancelled
|3321087
|2008.01.30 10:50
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.63
|92.13
|0.00
|2008.01.30 13:31
|92.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3321089
|2008.01.30 08:23
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.12
|92.62
|0.00
|2008.01.30 10:49
|92.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3300909
|2008.01.29 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.23
|91.73
|0.00
|2008.01.29 15:59
|91.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3298912
|2008.01.29 14:27
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.43
|91.93
|0.00
|2008.01.29 16:03
|91.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3301434
|2008.01.29 14:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.71
|92.21
|0.00
|2008.01.29 20:01
|92.09
|cancelled
|3296906
|2008.01.29 13:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.63
|92.13
|0.00
|2008.01.29 13:32
|92.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3298900
|2008.01.29 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.51
|92.01
|0.00
|2008.01.29 20:01
|92.09
|cancelled
|3296902
|2008.01.29 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.31
|91.81
|0.00
|2008.01.29 20:00
|92.09
|cancelled
|3291429
|2008.01.29 08:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.59
|91.09
|0.00
|2008.01.29 08:29
|91.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3291435
|2008.01.29 08:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.99
|91.49
|0.00
|2008.01.29 17:00
|91.72
|expiration [2008.01.29 17:00]
|3256595
|2008.01.28 16:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.91
|90.91
|0.00
|2008.01.28 18:23
|91.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3268132
|2008.01.28 16:13
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.46
|90.46
|0.00
|2008.01.28 17:41
|91.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3268144
|2008.01.28 16:13
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.41
|90.91
|0.00
|2008.01.28 16:40
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3265285
|2008.01.28 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.26
|90.26
|0.00
|2008.01.28 17:30
|90.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3263522
|2008.01.28 15:06
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.35
|89.85
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:35
|89.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3268140
|2008.01.28 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|89.20
|88.70
|0.00
|2008.01.28 20:00
|91.49
|cancelled
|3268137
|2008.01.28 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.95
|89.45
|0.00
|2008.01.28 20:00
|91.44
|cancelled
|3265289
|2008.01.28 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.15
|89.65
|0.00
|2008.01.28 20:00
|91.44
|cancelled
|3263519
|2008.01.28 12:08
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.88
|89.38
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:06
|89.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3255915
|2008.01.28 08:44
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.87
|89.87
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:09
|89.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|3239226
|2008.01.25 21:04
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 116.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 116.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3708592
|2008.02.12 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.91
|92.41
|0.00
|
|92.55
|60|breakout 3
|3712275
|2008.02.12 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.71
|92.21
|0.00
|
|92.55
|60|breakout 4
|3712276
|2008.02.12 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|91.46
|90.96
|0.00
|
|92.60
|60|bounce
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 097.18
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 116.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101 213.18
|Equity:
|101 213.18
|Free Margin:
|101 213.18
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 970.00
|Gross Loss:
|2 854.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 116.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.39
|Expected Payoff:
|14.13
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|434.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|660.00 (0.66%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.66% (660.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|79
|Short Positions (won %):
|41 (56.10%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (53.16%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|37 (46.84%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|94.52
|loss trade:
|-77.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (246.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-600.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|430.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-600.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2