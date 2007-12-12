Strategy Tester Report
Clahn04&DvarrinEA
WHC-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2007.12.12 00:00 - 2008.02.13 23:59 (2007.12.12 - 2008.02.14)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersMagicNumber=300; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=false; Lots=1; Slippage=3; StopLossMode=false; StopLoss=300; TakeProfitMode=false; TakeProfit=600; TrailingStopMode=false; TrailingStop=30; MaximumRisk=10;
Bars in test1268Ticks modelled1530Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit12151.26Gross profit15316.30Gross loss-3165.04
Profit factor4.84Expected payoff1104.66
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown5176.14 (29.50%)Relative drawdown29.50% (5176.14)
Total trades11Short positions (won %)5 (60.00%)Long positions (won %)6 (66.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (63.64%)Loss trades (% of total)4 (36.36%)
Largestprofit trade4622.64loss trade-1824.64
Averageprofit trade2188.04loss trade-791.26
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (9781.50)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-3165.04)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)9781.50 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3165.04 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.12.12 04:00buy11.001.46630.00000.0000
22007.12.13 12:00close11.001.46850.00000.0000199.0010199.00
32007.12.13 16:00sell21.001.46530.00000.0000
42007.12.24 04:00close21.001.43860.00000.00002691.6012890.60
52007.12.24 08:00buy31.301.43810.00000.0000
62008.01.01 11:59close31.301.45900.00000.00002644.2015534.80
72008.01.01 16:00sell41.601.45950.00000.0000
82008.01.03 04:00close41.601.47100.00000.0000-1824.6413710.16
92008.01.03 08:00buy51.401.47300.00000.0000
102008.01.07 12:00close51.401.46780.00000.0000-747.6012962.56
112008.01.07 16:00sell61.301.47180.00000.0000
122008.01.10 16:00close61.301.47390.00000.0000-257.4012705.16
132008.01.10 20:00buy71.301.47950.00000.0000
142008.01.16 12:00close71.301.47720.00000.0000-335.4012369.76
152008.01.16 16:00sell81.201.48090.00000.0000
162008.01.23 04:00close81.201.46340.00000.00002120.1614489.92
172008.01.23 08:00buy91.401.46460.00000.0000
182008.02.04 04:00close91.401.48020.00000.00002066.4016556.32
192008.02.04 08:00sell101.701.48200.00000.0000
202008.02.12 08:00close101.701.45500.00000.00004622.6421178.96
212008.02.12 12:00buy112.101.45230.00000.0000
222008.02.13 23:59close at stop112.101.45700.00000.0000972.3022151.26