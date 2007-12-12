|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2007.12.12 00:00 - 2008.02.13 23:59 (2007.12.12 - 2008.02.14)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=300; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=false; Lots=1; Slippage=3; StopLossMode=false; StopLoss=300; TakeProfitMode=false; TakeProfit=600; TrailingStopMode=false; TrailingStop=30; MaximumRisk=10;
|Bars in test
|1268
|Ticks modelled
|1530
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|12151.26
|Gross profit
|15316.30
|Gross loss
|-3165.04
|Profit factor
|4.84
|Expected payoff
|1104.66
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|5176.14 (29.50%)
|Relative drawdown
|29.50% (5176.14)
|Total trades
|11
|Short positions (won %)
|5 (60.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|4622.64
|loss trade
|-1824.64
|Average
|profit trade
|2188.04
|loss trade
|-791.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (9781.50)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-3165.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|9781.50 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3165.04 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.12.12 04:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.4663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2007.12.13 12:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.4685
|0.0000
|0.0000
|199.00
|10199.00
|3
|2007.12.13 16:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.4653
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2007.12.24 04:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.4386
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2691.60
|12890.60
|5
|2007.12.24 08:00
|buy
|3
|1.30
|1.4381
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.01.01 11:59
|close
|3
|1.30
|1.4590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2644.20
|15534.80
|7
|2008.01.01 16:00
|sell
|4
|1.60
|1.4595
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.01.03 04:00
|close
|4
|1.60
|1.4710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1824.64
|13710.16
|9
|2008.01.03 08:00
|buy
|5
|1.40
|1.4730
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.01.07 12:00
|close
|5
|1.40
|1.4678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-747.60
|12962.56
|11
|2008.01.07 16:00
|sell
|6
|1.30
|1.4718
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.01.10 16:00
|close
|6
|1.30
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-257.40
|12705.16
|13
|2008.01.10 20:00
|buy
|7
|1.30
|1.4795
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.01.16 12:00
|close
|7
|1.30
|1.4772
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-335.40
|12369.76
|15
|2008.01.16 16:00
|sell
|8
|1.20
|1.4809
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.01.23 04:00
|close
|8
|1.20
|1.4634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2120.16
|14489.92
|17
|2008.01.23 08:00
|buy
|9
|1.40
|1.4646
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.02.04 04:00
|close
|9
|1.40
|1.4802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2066.40
|16556.32
|19
|2008.02.04 08:00
|sell
|10
|1.70
|1.4820
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.02.12 08:00
|close
|10
|1.70
|1.4550
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4622.64
|21178.96
|21
|2008.02.12 12:00
|buy
|11
|2.10
|1.4523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.02.13 23:59
|close at stop
|11
|2.10
|1.4570
|0.0000
|0.0000
|972.30
|22151.26