Strategy Tester Report
Clahn04&DvarrinEA_mod1
WHC-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2007.12.12 00:00 - 2008.02.13 23:59 (2007.12.12 - 2008.02.14)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersMagicNumber=300; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=false; Lots=1; Slippage=3; StopLossMode=false; StopLoss=300; TakeProfitMode=false; TakeProfit=600; TrailingStopMode=false; TrailingStop=30; MaximumRisk=10;
Bars in test1268Ticks modelled1530Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit7601.04Gross profit9773.18Gross loss-2172.14
Profit factor4.50Expected payoff691.00
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown3043.82 (22.50%)Relative drawdown22.50% (3043.82)
Total trades11Short positions (won %)5 (60.00%)Long positions (won %)6 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)6 (54.55%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (45.45%)
Largestprofit trade3495.96loss trade-980.40
Averageprofit trade1628.86loss trade-434.43
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (6882.58)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-2172.14)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)6882.58 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2172.14 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses5
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.12.12 04:00buy11.001.46630.00000.0000
22007.12.13 12:00close11.001.46850.00000.0000199.0010199.00
32007.12.13 16:00sell21.001.46530.00000.0000
42007.12.24 04:00close21.001.43860.00000.00002691.6012890.60
52007.12.31 20:00buy31.301.46030.00000.0000
62008.01.01 11:59close31.301.45900.00000.0000-178.1012712.50
72008.01.02 12:00sell41.301.46770.00000.0000
82008.01.03 04:00close41.301.47100.00000.0000-419.6412292.86
92008.01.04 12:00buy51.201.47070.00000.0000
102008.01.07 12:00close51.201.46780.00000.0000-356.4011936.46
112008.01.07 16:00sell61.201.47180.00000.0000
122008.01.10 16:00close61.201.47390.00000.0000-237.6011698.86
132008.01.15 12:00buy71.201.48530.00000.0000
142008.01.16 12:00close71.201.47720.00000.0000-980.4010718.46
152008.01.18 16:00sell81.101.46490.00000.0000
162008.01.23 04:00close81.101.46340.00000.0000172.9210891.38
172008.01.23 16:00buy91.101.45730.00000.0000
182008.02.04 04:00close91.101.48020.00000.00002426.6013317.98
192008.02.04 12:00sell101.301.48170.00000.0000
202008.02.12 08:00close101.301.45500.00000.00003495.9616813.94
212008.02.12 12:00buy111.701.45230.00000.0000
222008.02.13 23:59close at stop111.701.45700.00000.0000787.1017601.04