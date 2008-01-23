Strategy Tester Report
aa_rangev.0.01
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.23 00:00 - 2008.02.07 20:00 (2008.01.23 - 2008.02.08)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLots=0.5; atrDays=14; timeGMT="00:00:00"; tp_divisor=2; sl_divisor=4;
Bars in test1073Ticks modelled113561Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors1
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1107.35Gross profit2235.45Gross loss-1128.10
Profit factor1.98Expected payoff79.10
Absolute drawdown85.00Maximal drawdown165.00 (1.63%)Relative drawdown1.63% (165.00)
Total trades14Short positions (won %)7 (28.57%)Long positions (won %)7 (71.43%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)7 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade385.00loss trade-190.00
Averageprofit trade319.35loss trade-161.16
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (365.45)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-218.10)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)385.00 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-218.10 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.23 00:00buy limit10.501.45241.44901.4593
22008.01.23 00:00sell stop20.501.45241.45581.4455
32008.01.23 14:54sell20.501.45241.45581.4455
42008.01.23 14:56buy10.501.45241.44901.4593
52008.01.23 15:44s/l20.501.45581.45581.4455-170.009830.00
62008.01.23 20:28t/p10.501.45931.44901.4593345.0010175.00
72008.01.25 00:00buy limit30.501.46851.46481.4759
82008.01.25 00:00sell stop40.501.46851.47221.4611
92008.01.25 16:26sell40.501.46851.47221.4611
102008.01.25 17:49buy30.501.46851.46481.4759
112008.01.28 00:00close30.501.46891.46481.475920.4510195.45
122008.01.28 00:00close40.501.46911.47221.4611-33.1010162.35
132008.01.28 00:00buy stop50.501.47181.46811.4793
142008.01.28 00:00sell limit60.501.47181.47551.4643
152008.01.28 09:49buy50.501.47181.46811.4793
162008.01.28 09:50sell60.501.47181.47551.4643
172008.01.28 14:12s/l60.501.47551.47551.4643-185.009977.35
182008.01.28 15:56t/p50.501.47931.46811.4793375.0010352.35
192008.01.31 00:00buy limit70.501.48311.47941.4906
202008.01.31 00:00sell stop80.501.48311.48681.4756
212008.01.31 00:41sell80.501.48311.48681.4756
222008.01.31 00:44buy70.501.48311.47941.4906
232008.01.31 06:18s/l80.501.48681.48681.4756-185.0010167.35
242008.01.31 07:20t/p70.501.49061.47941.4906375.0010542.35
252008.02.01 00:00buy stop90.501.48581.48201.4935
262008.02.01 00:00sell limit100.501.48581.48961.4781
272008.02.01 00:10buy90.501.48581.48201.4935
282008.02.01 00:13sell100.501.48581.48961.4781
292008.02.01 12:58s/l100.501.48961.48961.4781-190.0010352.35
302008.02.01 14:30t/p90.501.49351.48201.4935385.0010737.35
312008.02.04 00:00buy stop110.501.48681.48291.4946
322008.02.04 00:00sell limit120.501.48681.49071.4790
332008.02.05 00:00delete110.501.48681.48291.4946
342008.02.05 00:00delete120.501.48681.49071.4790
352008.02.05 00:00buy limit130.501.48211.47841.4896
362008.02.05 00:00sell stop140.501.48211.48581.4746
372008.02.05 00:29sell140.501.48211.48581.4746
382008.02.05 01:55buy130.501.48211.47841.4896
392008.02.05 09:26s/l130.501.47841.47841.4896-185.0010552.35
402008.02.05 10:15t/p140.501.47461.48581.4746375.0010927.35
412008.02.06 00:00buy stop150.501.47261.46901.4799
422008.02.06 00:00sell limit160.501.47261.47621.4653
432008.02.07 00:00delete150.501.47261.46901.4799
442008.02.07 00:00delete160.501.47261.47621.4653
452008.02.07 00:00buy stop170.501.46321.45961.4704
462008.02.07 00:00sell limit180.501.46321.46681.4560
472008.02.07 00:29buy170.501.46321.45961.4704
482008.02.07 07:30sell180.501.46321.46681.4560
492008.02.07 13:23s/l170.501.45961.45961.4704-180.0010747.35
502008.02.07 13:49t/p180.501.45601.46681.4560360.0011107.35