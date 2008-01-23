Strategy Tester Report
aa_rangev.0.01
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.23 00:00 - 2008.02.07 20:00 (2008.01.23 - 2008.02.08)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.5; atrDays=14; timeGMT="00:00:00"; tp_divisor=2; sl_divisor=4;
|Bars in test
|1073
|Ticks modelled
|113561
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|1
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1107.35
|Gross profit
|2235.45
|Gross loss
|-1128.10
|Profit factor
|1.98
|Expected payoff
|79.10
|Absolute drawdown
|85.00
|Maximal drawdown
|165.00 (1.63%)
|Relative drawdown
|1.63% (165.00)
|Total trades
|14
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (28.57%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|385.00
|loss trade
|-190.00
|Average
|profit trade
|319.35
|loss trade
|-161.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (365.45)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-218.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|385.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-218.10 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.23 00:00
|buy limit
|1
|0.50
|1.4524
|1.4490
|1.4593
|2
|2008.01.23 00:00
|sell stop
|2
|0.50
|1.4524
|1.4558
|1.4455
|3
|2008.01.23 14:54
|sell
|2
|0.50
|1.4524
|1.4558
|1.4455
|4
|2008.01.23 14:56
|buy
|1
|0.50
|1.4524
|1.4490
|1.4593
|5
|2008.01.23 15:44
|s/l
|2
|0.50
|1.4558
|1.4558
|1.4455
|-170.00
|9830.00
|6
|2008.01.23 20:28
|t/p
|1
|0.50
|1.4593
|1.4490
|1.4593
|345.00
|10175.00
|7
|2008.01.25 00:00
|buy limit
|3
|0.50
|1.4685
|1.4648
|1.4759
|8
|2008.01.25 00:00
|sell stop
|4
|0.50
|1.4685
|1.4722
|1.4611
|9
|2008.01.25 16:26
|sell
|4
|0.50
|1.4685
|1.4722
|1.4611
|10
|2008.01.25 17:49
|buy
|3
|0.50
|1.4685
|1.4648
|1.4759
|11
|2008.01.28 00:00
|close
|3
|0.50
|1.4689
|1.4648
|1.4759
|20.45
|10195.45
|12
|2008.01.28 00:00
|close
|4
|0.50
|1.4691
|1.4722
|1.4611
|-33.10
|10162.35
|13
|2008.01.28 00:00
|buy stop
|5
|0.50
|1.4718
|1.4681
|1.4793
|14
|2008.01.28 00:00
|sell limit
|6
|0.50
|1.4718
|1.4755
|1.4643
|15
|2008.01.28 09:49
|buy
|5
|0.50
|1.4718
|1.4681
|1.4793
|16
|2008.01.28 09:50
|sell
|6
|0.50
|1.4718
|1.4755
|1.4643
|17
|2008.01.28 14:12
|s/l
|6
|0.50
|1.4755
|1.4755
|1.4643
|-185.00
|9977.35
|18
|2008.01.28 15:56
|t/p
|5
|0.50
|1.4793
|1.4681
|1.4793
|375.00
|10352.35
|19
|2008.01.31 00:00
|buy limit
|7
|0.50
|1.4831
|1.4794
|1.4906
|20
|2008.01.31 00:00
|sell stop
|8
|0.50
|1.4831
|1.4868
|1.4756
|21
|2008.01.31 00:41
|sell
|8
|0.50
|1.4831
|1.4868
|1.4756
|22
|2008.01.31 00:44
|buy
|7
|0.50
|1.4831
|1.4794
|1.4906
|23
|2008.01.31 06:18
|s/l
|8
|0.50
|1.4868
|1.4868
|1.4756
|-185.00
|10167.35
|24
|2008.01.31 07:20
|t/p
|7
|0.50
|1.4906
|1.4794
|1.4906
|375.00
|10542.35
|25
|2008.02.01 00:00
|buy stop
|9
|0.50
|1.4858
|1.4820
|1.4935
|26
|2008.02.01 00:00
|sell limit
|10
|0.50
|1.4858
|1.4896
|1.4781
|27
|2008.02.01 00:10
|buy
|9
|0.50
|1.4858
|1.4820
|1.4935
|28
|2008.02.01 00:13
|sell
|10
|0.50
|1.4858
|1.4896
|1.4781
|29
|2008.02.01 12:58
|s/l
|10
|0.50
|1.4896
|1.4896
|1.4781
|-190.00
|10352.35
|30
|2008.02.01 14:30
|t/p
|9
|0.50
|1.4935
|1.4820
|1.4935
|385.00
|10737.35
|31
|2008.02.04 00:00
|buy stop
|11
|0.50
|1.4868
|1.4829
|1.4946
|32
|2008.02.04 00:00
|sell limit
|12
|0.50
|1.4868
|1.4907
|1.4790
|33
|2008.02.05 00:00
|delete
|11
|0.50
|1.4868
|1.4829
|1.4946
|34
|2008.02.05 00:00
|delete
|12
|0.50
|1.4868
|1.4907
|1.4790
|35
|2008.02.05 00:00
|buy limit
|13
|0.50
|1.4821
|1.4784
|1.4896
|36
|2008.02.05 00:00
|sell stop
|14
|0.50
|1.4821
|1.4858
|1.4746
|37
|2008.02.05 00:29
|sell
|14
|0.50
|1.4821
|1.4858
|1.4746
|38
|2008.02.05 01:55
|buy
|13
|0.50
|1.4821
|1.4784
|1.4896
|39
|2008.02.05 09:26
|s/l
|13
|0.50
|1.4784
|1.4784
|1.4896
|-185.00
|10552.35
|40
|2008.02.05 10:15
|t/p
|14
|0.50
|1.4746
|1.4858
|1.4746
|375.00
|10927.35
|41
|2008.02.06 00:00
|buy stop
|15
|0.50
|1.4726
|1.4690
|1.4799
|42
|2008.02.06 00:00
|sell limit
|16
|0.50
|1.4726
|1.4762
|1.4653
|43
|2008.02.07 00:00
|delete
|15
|0.50
|1.4726
|1.4690
|1.4799
|44
|2008.02.07 00:00
|delete
|16
|0.50
|1.4726
|1.4762
|1.4653
|45
|2008.02.07 00:00
|buy stop
|17
|0.50
|1.4632
|1.4596
|1.4704
|46
|2008.02.07 00:00
|sell limit
|18
|0.50
|1.4632
|1.4668
|1.4560
|47
|2008.02.07 00:29
|buy
|17
|0.50
|1.4632
|1.4596
|1.4704
|48
|2008.02.07 07:30
|sell
|18
|0.50
|1.4632
|1.4668
|1.4560
|49
|2008.02.07 13:23
|s/l
|17
|0.50
|1.4596
|1.4596
|1.4704
|-180.00
|10747.35
|50
|2008.02.07 13:49
|t/p
|18
|0.50
|1.4560
|1.4668
|1.4560
|360.00
|11107.35