|Account: 626389
|Name: saeid
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 19, 17:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11868028
|2008.02.19 05:28
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|11868051
|2008.02.19 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 06:26
|1.4677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|11869215
|2008.02.19 06:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4679
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 06:46
|1.4692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|11870170
|2008.02.19 06:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4697
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 07:36
|1.4712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|11872019
|2008.02.19 07:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4690
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 07:36
|1.4715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|11872224
|2008.02.19 07:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 07:36
|1.4713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|11872457
|2008.02.19 07:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4714
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 08:37
|1.4724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11873038
|2008.02.19 08:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 08:38
|1.4723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|11873474
|2008.02.19 08:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4713
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 08:38
|1.4720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|11874295
|2008.02.19 08:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4724
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 08:44
|1.4734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11874644
|2008.02.19 08:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4734
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 11:31
|1.4733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|11875478
|2008.02.19 09:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 11:32
|1.4735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|11877906
|2008.02.19 10:27
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 11:32
|1.4731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|11880875
|2008.02.19 11:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4733
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 11:42
|1.4743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11881565
|2008.02.19 11:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4744
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 12:41
|1.4748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|11882262
|2008.02.19 12:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4730
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 12:41
|1.4751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|11883240
|2008.02.19 12:32
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 12:42
|1.4749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|11883629
|2008.02.19 12:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 13:54
|1.4757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|11884752
|2008.02.19 13:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 13:55
|1.4757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|11885612
|2008.02.19 13:50
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 13:55
|1.4754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|11885818
|2008.02.19 13:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4754
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 15:53
|1.4751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|11887924
|2008.02.19 14:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 15:54
|1.4754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|11889157
|2008.02.19 15:25
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 15:54
|1.4749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|Closed P/L:
|80.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11890074
|2008.02.19 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|11890383
|2008.02.19 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|11891758
|2008.02.19 16:39
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4744
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|Floating P/L:
|-20.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|80.00
|Floating P/L:
|-20.00
|Margin:
|221.15
|Balance:
|2 080.00
|Equity:
|2 060.00
|Free Margin:
|1 838.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|302.00
|Gross Loss:
|222.00
|Total Net Profit:
|80.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.36
|Expected Payoff:
|3.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|9.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|50.00 (2.45%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.45% (50.00)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.00
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.57
|loss trade:
|-27.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (41.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-21.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|59.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-50.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1