MIG Investments SA

Account: 626389 Name: saeid Currency: USD 2008 February 19, 17:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
118680282008.02.19 05:28balanceDeposit2 000.00
118680512008.02.19 05:30buy0.10eurusd1.46640.00000.00002008.02.19 06:261.46770.000.000.0013.00
118692152008.02.19 06:26buy0.10eurusd1.46790.00000.00002008.02.19 06:461.46920.000.000.0013.00
118701702008.02.19 06:46buy0.10eurusd1.46970.00000.00002008.02.19 07:361.47120.000.000.0015.00
118720192008.02.19 07:23sell0.20eurusd1.46900.00000.00002008.02.19 07:361.47150.000.000.00-50.00
118722242008.02.19 07:30buy0.40eurusd1.47010.00000.00002008.02.19 07:361.47130.000.000.0048.00
118724572008.02.19 07:36buy0.10eurusd1.47140.00000.00002008.02.19 08:371.47240.000.000.0010.00
118730382008.02.19 08:03sell0.20eurusd1.47040.00000.00002008.02.19 08:381.47230.000.000.00-38.00
118734742008.02.19 08:15buy0.40eurusd1.47130.00000.00002008.02.19 08:381.47200.000.000.0028.00
118742952008.02.19 08:38buy0.10eurusd1.47240.00000.00002008.02.19 08:441.47340.000.000.0010.00
118746442008.02.19 08:44buy0.10eurusd1.47340.00000.00002008.02.19 11:311.47330.000.000.00-1.00
118754782008.02.19 09:12sell0.20eurusd1.47250.00000.00002008.02.19 11:321.47350.000.000.00-20.00
118779062008.02.19 10:27buy0.40eurusd1.47250.00000.00002008.02.19 11:321.47310.000.000.0024.00
118808752008.02.19 11:32buy0.10eurusd1.47330.00000.00002008.02.19 11:421.47430.000.000.0010.00
118815652008.02.19 11:42buy0.10eurusd1.47440.00000.00002008.02.19 12:411.47480.000.000.004.00
118822622008.02.19 12:01sell0.20eurusd1.47300.00000.00002008.02.19 12:411.47510.000.000.00-42.00
118832402008.02.19 12:32buy0.40eurusd1.47360.00000.00002008.02.19 12:421.47490.000.000.0052.00
118836292008.02.19 12:42buy0.10eurusd1.47500.00000.00002008.02.19 13:541.47570.000.000.007.00
118847522008.02.19 13:15sell0.20eurusd1.47410.00000.00002008.02.19 13:551.47570.000.000.00-32.00
118856122008.02.19 13:50buy0.40eurusd1.47470.00000.00002008.02.19 13:551.47540.000.000.0028.00
118858182008.02.19 13:55buy0.10eurusd1.47540.00000.00002008.02.19 15:531.47510.000.000.00-3.00
118879242008.02.19 14:47sell0.20eurusd1.47360.00000.00002008.02.19 15:541.47540.000.000.00-36.00
118891572008.02.19 15:25buy0.40eurusd1.47390.00000.00002008.02.19 15:541.47490.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 80.00
Closed P/L: 80.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
118900742008.02.19 15:54buy0.10eurusd1.47500.00000.0000 1.47440.000.000.00-6.00
118903832008.02.19 16:03sell0.20eurusd1.47390.00000.0000 1.47460.000.000.00-14.00
118917582008.02.19 16:39buy0.40eurusd1.47440.00000.0000 1.47440.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00
 Floating P/L: -20.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 80.00 Floating P/L: -20.00 Margin: 221.15
Balance: 2 080.00 Equity: 2 060.00 Free Margin: 1 838.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 302.00 Gross Loss: 222.00 Total Net Profit: 80.00
Profit Factor: 1.36 Expected Payoff: 3.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 9.00 Maximal Drawdown: 50.00 (2.45%) Relative Drawdown: 2.45% (50.00)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 6 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 52.00 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 21.57 loss trade: -27.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (41.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-21.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 59.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -50.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1