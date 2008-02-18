Belvedere Inc.

Account: 70340 Name: saeid Currency: USD 2008 February 19, 17:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24187912008.02.18 19:52balanceDeposit2 000.00
24188132008.02.18 19:57buy0.10gold906.100.000.002008.02.19 04:56907.500.000.000.0014.00
24213852008.02.19 04:56buy0.10gold908.400.000.002008.02.19 09:31910.700.000.000.0023.00
24218492008.02.19 06:27sell0.20gold906.650.000.002008.02.19 09:31911.700.000.000.00-101.00
24221212008.02.19 07:17buy0.40gold908.250.000.002008.02.19 09:31910.700.000.000.0098.00
24244752008.02.19 09:31buy0.10gold911.700.000.002008.02.19 12:07913.200.000.000.0015.00
24269032008.02.19 12:07buy0.10gold914.150.000.002008.02.19 12:23915.800.000.000.0016.50
24271222008.02.19 12:23buy0.10gold917.350.000.002008.02.19 14:54919.000.000.000.0016.50
24295452008.02.19 14:54buy0.10gold920.000.000.002008.02.19 15:20922.150.000.000.0021.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 103.50
Closed P/L: 103.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24299602008.02.19 15:20buy0.10gold923.050.000.00 924.000.000.000.009.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 9.50
 Floating P/L: 9.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 103.50 Floating P/L: 9.50 Margin: 92.31
Balance: 2 103.50 Equity: 2 113.00 Free Margin: 2 020.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 204.50 Gross Loss: 101.00 Total Net Profit: 103.50
Profit Factor: 2.02 Expected Payoff: 12.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 64.00 Maximal Drawdown: 101.00 (4.96%) Relative Drawdown: 4.96% (101.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 98.00 loss trade: -101.00
Average profit trade: 29.21 loss trade: -101.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (167.50) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-101.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 167.50 (5) consecutive loss (count): -101.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1