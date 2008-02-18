|Account: 70340
|Name: saeid
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 19, 17:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2418791
|2008.02.18 19:52
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|2418813
|2008.02.18 19:57
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|906.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 04:56
|907.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2421385
|2008.02.19 04:56
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|908.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 09:31
|910.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|2421849
|2008.02.19 06:27
|sell
|0.20
|gold
|906.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 09:31
|911.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.00
|2422121
|2008.02.19 07:17
|buy
|0.40
|gold
|908.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 09:31
|910.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|2424475
|2008.02.19 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|911.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 12:07
|913.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2426903
|2008.02.19 12:07
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|914.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 12:23
|915.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|2427122
|2008.02.19 12:23
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|917.35
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 14:54
|919.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|2429545
|2008.02.19 14:54
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|920.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.19 15:20
|922.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.50
|Closed P/L:
|103.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2429960
|2008.02.19 15:20
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|923.05
|0.00
|0.00
|924.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|Floating P/L:
|9.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|103.50
|Floating P/L:
|9.50
|Margin:
|92.31
|Balance:
|2 103.50
|Equity:
|2 113.00
|Free Margin:
|2 020.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|204.50
|Gross Loss:
|101.00
|Total Net Profit:
|103.50
|Profit Factor:
|2.02
|Expected Payoff:
|12.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|64.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|101.00 (4.96%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.96% (101.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|98.00
|loss trade:
|-101.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.21
|loss trade:
|-101.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (167.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-101.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|167.50 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-101.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1