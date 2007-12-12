Strategy Tester Report
EURJPYClahn04&DvarrinEA
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2007.12.12 00:00 - 2008.02.14 23:59 (2007.12.12 - 2008.02.15)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersMagicNumber=300; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=false; Lots=1; Slippage=3; StopLossMode=false; StopLoss=300; TakeProfitMode=false; TakeProfit=600; TrailingStopMode=false; TrailingStop=30; MaximumRisk=10;
Bars in test1264Ticks modelled1526Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1260.85Gross profit3551.99Gross loss-2291.14
Profit factor1.55Expected payoff180.12
Absolute drawdown471.53Maximal drawdown3840.04 (28.72%)Relative drawdown28.72% (3840.04)
Total trades7Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)7 (42.86%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (42.86%)Loss trades (% of total)4 (57.14%)
Largestprofit trade1544.28loss trade-1774.99
Averageprofit trade1184.00loss trade-572.78
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (1544.28)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-1932.15)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1544.28 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1932.15 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.12.12 04:00buy11.00162.500.000.00
22007.12.17 00:00close11.00163.220.000.00717.8710717.87
32007.12.24 00:00buy21.10163.870.000.00
42007.12.31 16:00close21.10163.730.000.00-61.8910655.99
52008.01.08 16:00buy31.10160.900.000.00
62008.01.14 16:00close31.10160.540.000.00-297.1010358.88
72008.01.24 00:00buy41.00156.000.000.00
82008.02.01 20:00close41.00157.580.000.001544.2811903.16
92008.02.05 00:00buy51.20158.200.000.00
102008.02.05 16:00close51.20156.600.000.00-1774.9910128.17
112008.02.12 08:00buy61.00155.610.000.00
122008.02.12 12:00close61.00155.440.000.00-157.169971.01
132008.02.12 16:00buy71.00156.530.000.00
142008.02.14 23:59close at stop71.00157.880.000.001289.8411260.85