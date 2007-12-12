Strategy Tester Report
EURJPYClahn04&DvarrinEA
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2007.12.12 00:00 - 2008.02.14 23:59 (2007.12.12 - 2008.02.15)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=300; SignalMail=false;
EachTickMode=false;
Lots=1; Slippage=3; StopLossMode=false;
StopLoss=300; TakeProfitMode=false;
TakeProfit=600; TrailingStopMode=false;
TrailingStop=30; MaximumRisk=10;
|Bars in test
|1264
|Ticks modelled
|1526
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1260.85
|Gross profit
|3551.99
|Gross loss
|-2291.14
|Profit factor
|1.55
|Expected payoff
|180.12
|Absolute drawdown
|471.53
|Maximal drawdown
|3840.04 (28.72%)
|Relative drawdown
|28.72% (3840.04)
|Total trades
|7
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (42.86%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (42.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (57.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1544.28
|loss trade
|-1774.99
|Average
|profit trade
|1184.00
|loss trade
|-572.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (1544.28)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1932.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1544.28 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1932.15 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.12.12 04:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|162.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2007.12.17 00:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|163.22
|0.00
|0.00
|717.87
|10717.87
|3
|2007.12.24 00:00
|buy
|2
|1.10
|163.87
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2007.12.31 16:00
|close
|2
|1.10
|163.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.89
|10655.99
|5
|2008.01.08 16:00
|buy
|3
|1.10
|160.90
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2008.01.14 16:00
|close
|3
|1.10
|160.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-297.10
|10358.88
|7
|2008.01.24 00:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|156.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2008.02.01 20:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|157.58
|0.00
|0.00
|1544.28
|11903.16
|9
|2008.02.05 00:00
|buy
|5
|1.20
|158.20
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2008.02.05 16:00
|close
|5
|1.20
|156.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-1774.99
|10128.17
|11
|2008.02.12 08:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|155.61
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2008.02.12 12:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|155.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-157.16
|9971.01
|13
|2008.02.12 16:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|156.53
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2008.02.14 23:59
|close at stop
|7
|1.00
|157.88
|0.00
|0.00
|1289.84
|11260.85