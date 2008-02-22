|Account: 631143
|Name: Marcel
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 22, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11972707
|2008.02.22 04:50
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|11973000
|2008.02.22 05:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4804
|1.4984
|1.4794
|2008.02.22 07:55
|1.4803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11973731
|2008.02.22 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4809
|1.4984
|1.4799
|2008.02.22 07:55
|1.4804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11974245
|2008.02.22 07:34
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4815
|1.4985
|1.4805
|2008.02.22 07:54
|1.4805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11974721
|2008.02.22 07:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4802
|1.4982
|1.4792
|2008.02.22 13:09
|1.4829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11974774
|2008.02.22 07:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4808
|1.4983
|1.4798
|2008.02.22 09:10
|1.4798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11975004
|2008.02.22 08:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4813
|1.4983
|1.4803
|2008.02.22 09:07
|1.4803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11975397
|2008.02.22 08:35
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4819
|1.4984
|1.4809
|2008.02.22 09:03
|1.4809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11980628
|2008.02.22 12:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4837
|1.5012
|1.4827
|2008.02.22 13:09
|1.4827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11981742
|2008.02.22 13:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4837
|1.4657
|1.4847
|2008.02.22 14:08
|1.4847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11988886
|2008.02.22 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4828
|1.4648
|1.4838
|2008.02.22 21:35
|1.4833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|11989002
|2008.02.22 19:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4822
|1.4647
|1.4832
|2008.02.22 21:35
|1.4832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|219.00
|Closed P/L:
|219.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11991356
|2008.02.22 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4829
|1.5009
|1.4819
|1.4829
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-0.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|219.00
|Floating P/L:
|-0.42
|Margin:
|74.15
|Balance:
|2 219.00
|Equity:
|2 218.58
|Free Margin:
|2 144.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|246.00
|Gross Loss:
|27.00
|Total Net Profit:
|219.00
|Profit Factor:
|9.11
|Expected Payoff:
|19.91
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|27.00 (1.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.22% (27.00)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-27.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.60
|loss trade:
|-27.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (211.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-27.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|211.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-27.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1