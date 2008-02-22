MIG Investments SA

Account: 631143 Name: Marcel Currency: USD 2008 February 22, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
119727072008.02.22 04:50balanceDeposit2 000.00
119730002008.02.22 05:35sell0.10eurusd1.48041.49841.47942008.02.22 07:551.48030.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Sell
119737312008.02.22 07:00sell0.20eurusd1.48091.49841.47992008.02.22 07:551.48040.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell
119742452008.02.22 07:34sell0.40eurusd1.48151.49851.48052008.02.22 07:541.48050.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119747212008.02.22 07:55sell0.10eurusd1.48021.49821.47922008.02.22 13:091.48290.000.000.00-27.00
 77218810p3-Sell
119747742008.02.22 07:59sell0.20eurusd1.48081.49831.47982008.02.22 09:101.47980.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119750042008.02.22 08:11sell0.40eurusd1.48131.49831.48032008.02.22 09:071.48030.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119753972008.02.22 08:35sell0.80eurusd1.48191.49841.48092008.02.22 09:031.48090.000.000.0080.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119806282008.02.22 12:39sell0.20eurusd1.48371.50121.48272008.02.22 13:091.48270.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119817422008.02.22 13:55buy0.10eurusd1.48371.46571.48472008.02.22 14:081.48470.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119888862008.02.22 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.48281.46481.48382008.02.22 21:351.48330.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Buy
119890022008.02.22 19:39buy0.20eurusd1.48221.46471.48322008.02.22 21:351.48320.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 219.00
Closed P/L: 219.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
119913562008.02.22 22:55sell0.10eurusd1.48291.50091.4819 1.48290.000.00-0.420.00
 77218810p3-Sell
  0.00 0.00 -0.42 0.00
 Floating P/L: -0.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 219.00 Floating P/L: -0.42 Margin: 74.15
Balance: 2 219.00 Equity: 2 218.58 Free Margin: 2 144.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 246.00 Gross Loss: 27.00 Total Net Profit: 219.00
Profit Factor: 9.11 Expected Payoff: 19.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 27.00 (1.22%) Relative Drawdown: 1.22% (27.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -27.00
Average profit trade: 24.60 loss trade: -27.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (211.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-27.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 211.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -27.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1