|Account: 625459
|Name: Marcel
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 22, 03:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11838083
|2008.02.18 01:22
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|11838102
|2008.02.18 01:23
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9593
|1.9611
|1.9582
|2008.02.18 02:10
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|[tp]
|11838565
|2008.02.18 01:52
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 01:54
|1.9593
|cancelled
|11838583
|2008.02.18 01:53
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9585
|1.9624
|2008.02.18 02:25
|1.9584
|cancelled
|11838667
|2008.02.18 02:10
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9584
|1.9604
|1.9574
|2008.02.18 02:48
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|11839000
|2008.02.18 02:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|107.85
|107.69
|107.90
|2008.02.18 03:09
|107.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.56
|11839176
|2008.02.18 02:58
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9587
|1.9604
|1.9578
|2008.02.18 03:58
|1.9604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|[sl]
|11839605
|2008.02.18 04:03
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9617
|1.9595
|2008.02.18 05:08
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|[sl]
|11840247
|2008.02.18 05:11
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9602
|1.9621
|2008.02.18 05:30
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|[tp]
|11840497
|2008.02.18 05:36
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9604
|1.9626
|2008.02.18 05:51
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|11840706
|2008.02.18 05:51
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9652
|1.9526
|2008.02.18 06:51
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|11841091
|2008.02.18 06:19
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9653
|1.9537
|2008.02.18 06:50
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|11841423
|2008.02.18 06:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9589
|1.9522
|2008.02.18 08:23
|1.9589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|[sl]
|11850540
|2008.02.18 12:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9492
|1.9471
|1.9491
|2008.02.18 12:33
|1.9491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|[tp]
|11850734
|2008.02.18 12:26
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9478
|1.9501
|1.9467
|2008.02.18 13:41
|1.9501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|[sl]
|11865850
|2008.02.19 02:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9496
|1.9477
|1.9507
|2008.02.19 02:28
|1.9499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|11866332
|2008.02.19 02:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9498
|1.9480
|1.9510
|2008.02.19 02:58
|1.9480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|[sl]
|11866368
|2008.02.19 02:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|1.9477
|1.9507
|2008.02.19 02:58
|1.9477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|[sl]
|11866566
|2008.02.19 02:58
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9482
|1.9465
|1.9493
|2008.02.19 03:05
|1.9493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|[tp]
|11866595
|2008.02.19 02:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9473
|1.9473
|1.9400
|2008.02.19 10:55
|1.9473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|[sl]
|11866700
|2008.02.19 03:06
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9492
|1.9483
|1.9400
|2008.02.19 11:02
|1.9483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|[sl]
|11890806
|2008.02.19 16:17
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9507
|1.9489
|1.9514
|2008.02.19 16:41
|1.9508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11891941
|2008.02.19 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|1.9526
|1.9498
|2008.02.19 16:44
|1.9505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|11892165
|2008.02.19 16:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9510
|1.9526
|1.9506
|2008.02.19 17:06
|1.9509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11892426
|2008.02.19 16:52
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9520
|1.9537
|1.9509
|2008.02.19 16:54
|1.9515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|11892509
|2008.02.19 16:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9513
|1.9498
|1.9520
|2008.02.19 18:46
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|[sl]
|11902640
|2008.02.20 01:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9472
|1.9454
|1.9482
|2008.02.20 03:37
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|11905517
|2008.02.20 03:38
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9475
|1.9494
|1.9400
|2008.02.20 06:21
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11905831
|2008.02.20 03:46
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9485
|1.9505
|1.9400
|2008.02.20 06:19
|1.9481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|11906144
|2008.02.20 03:56
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9493
|1.9511
|1.9483
|2008.02.20 04:05
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11906561
|2008.02.20 04:14
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|1.9476
|1.9500
|2008.02.20 05:14
|1.9495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11907598
|2008.02.20 05:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9497
|1.9516
|1.9488
|2008.02.20 05:15
|1.9494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|11907622
|2008.02.20 05:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|1.9476
|1.9504
|2008.02.20 05:43
|1.9495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11908245
|2008.02.20 05:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9493
|1.9514
|1.9486
|2008.02.20 05:50
|1.9492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11908277
|2008.02.20 05:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9498
|1.9516
|1.9488
|2008.02.20 05:47
|1.9492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|11908519
|2008.02.20 05:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9492
|1.9474
|1.9502
|2008.02.20 06:21
|1.9474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|[sl]
|11909543
|2008.02.20 06:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4710
|1.4520
|1.4720
|2008.02.20 08:20
|1.4716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|11910710
|2008.02.20 07:34
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.4705
|1.4520
|1.4715
|2008.02.20 08:19
|1.4715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11912105
|2008.02.20 08:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4712
|1.4902
|1.4702
|2008.02.20 08:53
|1.4709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11912329
|2008.02.20 08:32
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.4718
|1.4903
|1.4708
|2008.02.20 08:53
|1.4708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11913601
|2008.02.20 09:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4703
|1.4513
|1.4713
|2008.02.20 09:33
|1.4713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11915109
|2008.02.20 09:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4721
|1.4911
|1.4711
|2008.02.20 10:36
|1.4711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11916561
|2008.02.20 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4716
|1.4526
|1.4726
|2008.02.20 10:51
|1.4726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11916945
|2008.02.20 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4721
|1.4911
|1.4711
|2008.02.20 11:17
|1.4711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11917629
|2008.02.20 11:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4714
|1.4524
|1.4724
|2008.02.21 00:26
|1.4724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11917978
|2008.02.20 11:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.4708
|1.4523
|1.4718
|2008.02.20 20:46
|1.4718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11919129
|2008.02.20 12:43
|buy
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.4703
|1.4523
|1.4713
|2008.02.20 20:39
|1.4713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11942797
|2008.02.21 04:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4718
|1.4908
|1.4708
|2008.02.21 05:40
|1.4722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11944011
|2008.02.21 05:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4724
|1.4909
|1.4714
|2008.02.21 05:40
|1.4721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11944353
|2008.02.21 05:23
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4731
|1.4911
|1.4721
|2008.02.21 05:40
|1.4721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11944690
|2008.02.21 05:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4721
|1.4901
|1.4711
|2008.02.21 06:03
|1.4711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11945397
|2008.02.21 06:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4716
|1.4536
|1.4726
|2008.02.21 07:04
|1.4726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11947348
|2008.02.21 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4726
|1.4906
|1.4716
|2008.02.21 08:47
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11947532
|2008.02.21 08:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4731
|1.4906
|1.4721
|2008.02.21 08:47
|1.4738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11947572
|2008.02.21 08:07
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4737
|1.4907
|1.4727
|2008.02.21 08:47
|1.4739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11948424
|2008.02.21 08:37
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4743
|1.4908
|1.4733
|2008.02.21 08:47
|1.4738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11948963
|2008.02.21 08:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4728
|1.4908
|1.4718
|2008.02.21 09:36
|1.4724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11949495
|2008.02.21 09:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4734
|1.4909
|1.4724
|2008.02.21 09:35
|1.4724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11951775
|2008.02.21 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4733
|1.4913
|1.4723
|2008.02.21 10:33
|1.4747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11951905
|2008.02.21 10:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4739
|1.4914
|1.4729
|2008.02.21 10:33
|1.4749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11951985
|2008.02.21 10:31
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4745
|1.4915
|1.4735
|2008.02.21 10:33
|1.4748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11952060
|2008.02.21 10:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4750
|1.4915
|1.4740
|2008.02.21 10:32
|1.4745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11953447
|2008.02.21 11:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4734
|1.4914
|1.4724
|2008.02.21 12:05
|1.4731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11953466
|2008.02.21 11:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4740
|1.4915
|1.4730
|2008.02.21 12:05
|1.4730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11957075
|2008.02.21 13:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4718
|1.4538
|1.4728
|2008.02.21 13:47
|1.4728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|434.56
|Closed P/L:
|435.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11972335
|2008.02.22 03:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9641
|1.9668
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|435.52
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Margin:
|196.56
|Balance:
|2 468.52
|Equity:
|2 462.52
|Free Margin:
|2 265.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|790.52
|Gross Loss:
|355.00
|Total Net Profit:
|435.52
|Profit Factor:
|2.23
|Expected Payoff:
|7.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|49.44
|Maximal Drawdown:
|116.00 (5.52%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.52% (116.00)
|Total Trades:
|62
|Short Positions (won %):
|39 (74.36%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (78.26%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|47 (75.81%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (24.19%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|90.00
|loss trade:
|-69.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.82
|loss trade:
|-23.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (285.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-36.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|285.96 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-116.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2