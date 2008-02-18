MIG Investments SA

Account: 625459 Name: Marcel Currency: USD 2008 February 21, 03:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
118380832008.02.18 01:22balanceDeposit2 000.00
118381022008.02.18 01:23sell0.50gbpusd1.95931.96111.95822008.02.18 02:101.95820.000.000.0055.00
  [tp]
118385652008.02.18 01:52sell stop0.30gbpusd1.95840.00000.00002008.02.18 01:541.9593cancelled
118385832008.02.18 01:53buy stop0.30gbpusd1.96041.95851.96242008.02.18 02:251.9584cancelled
118386672008.02.18 02:10sell0.30gbpusd1.95841.96041.95742008.02.18 02:481.95820.000.000.006.00
118390002008.02.18 02:30buy0.30usdjpy107.85107.69107.902008.02.18 03:09107.870.000.000.005.56
118391762008.02.18 02:58sell0.30gbpusd1.95871.96041.95782008.02.18 03:581.96040.000.000.00-51.00
  [sl]
118396052008.02.18 04:03sell0.50gbpusd1.96041.96171.95952008.02.18 05:081.96170.000.000.00-65.00
  [sl]
118402472008.02.18 05:11buy0.50gbpusd1.96161.96021.96212008.02.18 05:301.96210.000.000.0025.00
  [tp]
118404972008.02.18 05:36buy0.30gbpusd1.96171.96041.96262008.02.18 05:511.96220.000.000.0015.00
118407062008.02.18 05:51sell0.50gbpusd1.96231.96521.95262008.02.18 06:511.96220.000.000.005.00
118410912008.02.18 06:19sell0.50gbpusd1.96341.96531.95372008.02.18 06:501.96230.000.000.0055.00
118414232008.02.18 06:52sell0.10gbpusd1.96191.95891.95222008.02.18 08:231.95890.000.000.0030.00
  [sl]
118505402008.02.18 12:22buy0.10gbpusd1.94921.94711.94912008.02.18 12:331.94910.000.000.00-1.00
  [tp]
118507342008.02.18 12:26sell0.30gbpusd1.94781.95011.94672008.02.18 13:411.95010.000.000.00-69.00
  [sl]
118658502008.02.19 02:03buy0.20gbpusd1.94961.94771.95072008.02.19 02:281.94990.000.000.006.00
118663322008.02.19 02:38buy0.10gbpusd1.94981.94801.95102008.02.19 02:581.94800.000.000.00-18.00
  [sl]
118663682008.02.19 02:39buy0.10gbpusd1.94941.94771.95072008.02.19 02:581.94770.000.000.00-17.00
  [sl]
118665662008.02.19 02:58buy0.20gbpusd1.94821.94651.94932008.02.19 03:051.94930.000.000.0022.00
  [tp]
118665952008.02.19 02:59sell0.20gbpusd1.94731.94731.94002008.02.19 10:551.94730.000.000.000.00
  [sl]
118667002008.02.19 03:06sell0.30gbpusd1.94921.94831.94002008.02.19 11:021.94830.000.000.0027.00
  [sl]
118908062008.02.19 16:17buy0.20gbpusd1.95071.94891.95142008.02.19 16:411.95080.000.000.002.00
118919412008.02.19 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.95081.95261.94982008.02.19 16:441.95050.000.000.006.00
118921652008.02.19 16:46sell0.20gbpusd1.95101.95261.95062008.02.19 17:061.95090.000.000.002.00
118924262008.02.19 16:52sell0.30gbpusd1.95201.95371.95092008.02.19 16:541.95150.000.000.0015.00
118925092008.02.19 16:56buy0.20gbpusd1.95131.94981.95202008.02.19 18:461.94980.000.000.00-30.00
  [sl]
119026402008.02.20 01:15buy0.50gbpusd1.94721.94541.94822008.02.20 03:371.94750.000.000.0015.00
119055172008.02.20 03:38sell0.50gbpusd1.94751.94941.94002008.02.20 06:211.94750.000.000.000.00
119058312008.02.20 03:46sell0.50gbpusd1.94851.95051.94002008.02.20 06:191.94810.000.000.0020.00
119061442008.02.20 03:56sell0.20gbpusd1.94931.95111.94832008.02.20 04:051.94870.000.000.0012.00
119065612008.02.20 04:14buy0.20gbpusd1.94941.94761.95002008.02.20 05:141.94950.000.000.002.00
119075982008.02.20 05:14sell0.20gbpusd1.94971.95161.94882008.02.20 05:151.94940.000.000.006.00
119076222008.02.20 05:15buy0.20gbpusd1.94941.94761.95042008.02.20 05:431.94950.000.000.002.00
119082452008.02.20 05:43sell0.20gbpusd1.94931.95141.94862008.02.20 05:501.94920.000.000.002.00
119082772008.02.20 05:44sell0.20gbpusd1.94981.95161.94882008.02.20 05:471.94920.000.000.0012.00
119085192008.02.20 05:53buy0.10gbpusd1.94921.94741.95022008.02.20 06:211.94740.000.000.00-18.00
  [sl]
119095432008.02.20 06:35buy0.10eurusd1.47101.45201.47202008.02.20 08:201.47160.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Buy
119107102008.02.20 07:34buy0.30eurusd1.47051.45201.47152008.02.20 08:191.47150.000.000.0030.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119121052008.02.20 08:25sell0.10eurusd1.47121.49021.47022008.02.20 08:531.47090.000.000.003.00
 77218810p3-Sell
119123292008.02.20 08:32sell0.30eurusd1.47181.49031.47082008.02.20 08:531.47080.000.000.0030.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119136012008.02.20 09:08buy0.10eurusd1.47031.45131.47132008.02.20 09:331.47130.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119151092008.02.20 09:55sell0.10eurusd1.47211.49111.47112008.02.20 10:361.47110.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119165612008.02.20 10:46buy0.10eurusd1.47161.45261.47262008.02.20 10:511.47260.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119169452008.02.20 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.47211.49111.47112008.02.20 11:171.47110.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119176292008.02.20 11:26buy0.10eurusd1.47141.45241.47242008.02.21 00:261.47240.000.000.9610.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119179782008.02.20 11:42buy0.30eurusd1.47081.45231.47182008.02.20 20:461.47180.000.000.0030.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119191292008.02.20 12:43buy0.90eurusd1.47031.45231.47132008.02.20 20:391.47130.000.000.0090.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.96 317.56
Closed P/L: 318.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 318.52 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 318.52 Equity: 2 318.52 Free Margin: 2 318.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 587.52 Gross Loss: 269.00 Total Net Profit: 318.52
Profit Factor: 2.18 Expected Payoff: 7.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 49.44 Maximal Drawdown: 116.00 (5.61%) Relative Drawdown: 5.61% (116.00)
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 23 (86.96%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (76.19%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 90.00 loss trade: -69.00
Average profit trade: 16.32 loss trade: -33.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (239.96) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-116.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 239.96 (12) consecutive loss (count): -116.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2